Aktualna cena McFlamingo Token to 0 USD. Śledź aktualizacje cen MCFL do USD w czasie rzeczywistym, wykresy na żywo, kapitalizację rynkową, 24-godzinny wolumen i więcej. Sprawdź trendy cenowe MCFL łatwo w MEXC już teraz.

Więcej informacji o MCFL

Informacje o cenie MCFL

Czym jest MCFL

Oficjalna strona internetowa MCFL

Tokenomika MCFL

Prognoza cen MCFL

Logo McFlamingo Token

Cena McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

Nienotowany

Aktualna cena 1 MCFL do USD:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
Dane tokenów pochodzą od stron trzecich. MEXC działa wyłącznie jako agregator informacji. Poznaj inne tokeny notowane na rynku spot MEXC!
USD
McFlamingo Token (MCFL) Wykres Ceny na Żywo
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 15:53:53 (UTC+8)

Informacje o cenie McFlamingo Token (MCFL) (USD)

24-godzinny zakres zmian cen:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Minimum 24h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Maksimum 24h

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-18.30%

-18.30%

Aktualna cena McFlamingo Token (MCFL) wynosi --. W ciągu ostatnich 24 godzin kurs MCFL wahał się między $ 0 a $ 0, co wskazuje na aktywną zmienność rynku. Najwyższy kurs MCFL w historii to $ 0, a najniższy to $ 0.

Pod względem krótkoterminowych wyniki MCFL zmieniły się o -- w ciągu ostatniej godziny, o -- w ciągu 24 godzin i o -18.30% w ciągu ostatnich 7 dni. Daje to szybki przegląd najnowszych trendów cenowych i dynamiki rynkowej na MEXC.

Informacje rynkowe o McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

$ 27.13K
$ 27.13K$ 27.13K

--
----

$ 34.64K
$ 34.64K$ 34.64K

782.97M
782.97M 782.97M

999,786,829.876798
999,786,829.876798 999,786,829.876798

Obecna kapitalizacja rynkowa McFlamingo Token wynosi $ 27.13K, przy -- 24-godzinnego wolumenu obrotu. Podaż MCFL w obiegu wynosi 782.97M, przy całkowitej podaży 999786829.876798. Jego całkowicie rozwodniona wycena (FDV) wynosi $ 34.64K.

Historia ceny McFlamingo Token (MCFL) – USD

W ciągu dzisiejszego dnia zmiana ceny McFlamingo Token do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 30 dni zmiana ceny McFlamingo Token do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 60 dni zmiana ceny McFlamingo Token do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 90 dni zmiana ceny McFlamingo Token do USD wyniosła $ 0.

OkresZmień (USD)Zmień (%)
Dzisiaj$ 0--
30 Dni$ 0-36.47%
60 dni$ 0-28.45%
90 dni$ 0--

Co to jest McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.

Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.

It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset

A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.

if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.

This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.

It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.

With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.

When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.

This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price

When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.

If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.

MEXC jest wiodącą giełdą kryptowalut, której ufa ponad 10 milionów użytkowników na całym świecie. Jest znana jako giełda z najszerszym wyborem tokenów, najszybszymi notowaniami i najniższymi opłatami handlowymi na rynku. Dołącz do MEXC już teraz, aby doświadczyć płynności na najwyższym poziomie i najbardziej konkurencyjnych opłat na rynku!

Zasoby dla McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

Oficjalna strona internetowa

Prognoza ceny McFlamingo Token (w USD)

Jaka będzie wartość McFlamingo Token (MCFL) w USD jutro, za tydzień lub za miesiąc? Ile mogą być warte twoje aktywa w McFlamingo Token (MCFL) w 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 roku — a nawet za 10 czy 20 lat? Skorzystaj z naszego narzędzia do przewidywania cen, aby poznać prognozy krótko- i długoterminowe dla McFlamingo Token.

Sprawdź teraz prognozę ceny McFlamingo Token!

MCFL na lokalne waluty

Tokenomika McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

Zrozumienie tokenomiki McFlamingo Token (MCFL) może zapewnić głębszy wgląd w długoterminową wartość i potencjał wzrostu. Od sposobu dystrybucji tokenów po zarządzanie podażą – tokenomika odsłania podstawową strukturę ekonomii projektu. Poznaj szczegółową tokenomikę tokena MCFLjuż teraz!

Inne pytania: Inne pytania dotyczące McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

Jaka jest dziś wartość McFlamingo Token (MCFL)?
Aktualna cena MCFL w USD wynosi 0USD, jest aktualizowana w na bieżąco z najnowszymi danymi rynkowymi.
Jaka jest aktualna cena MCFL do USD?
Aktualna cena MCFL w USD wynosi $ 0. Sprawdź Konwerter MEXC, aby poznać dokładną konwersję tokenów.
Jaka jest kapitalizacja rynkowa McFlamingo Token?
Kapitalizacja rynkowa dla MCFL wynosi $ 27.13K USD. Kapitalizacja rynkowa = aktualna cena × podaż w obiegu. Wskazuje całkowitą wartość rynkową tokena i jego pozycję w rankingu.
Jaka jest podaż MCFL w obiegu?
W obiegu MCFL znajduje się 782.97M USD.
Jaka była najwyższa cena w historii (ATH) MCFL?
MCFL osiąga ATH w wysokości 0 USD.
Jaka była najniższa cena w historii (ATL) dla MCFL?
MCFL zaliczył cenę ATL w wysokości 0 USD.
Jaki jest wolumen obrotu MCFL?
Aktualny wolumen obrotu w ciągu 24 godzin dla MCFL wynosi -- USD.
Czy w tym roku MCFL pójdzie wyżej?
MCFL może wzrosnąć w tym roku w zależności od warunków rynkowych i rozwoju projektów. Sprawdź prognozę ceny MCFL, aby uzyskać bardziej szczegółową analizę.
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 15:53:53 (UTC+8)

Ważne aktualizacje branżowe McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

Czas (UTC+8)TypInformacja
11-05 17:18:00Aktualności branżowe
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00Dane on-chain
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Aktualności branżowe
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Aktualności branżowe
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Aktualności branżowe
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Aktualności branżowe
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Zastrzeżenie

Ceny kryptowalut podlegają wysokiemu ryzyku rynkowemu i zmienności cenowej. Inwestuj w projekty i produkty, które znasz i których ryzyko rozumiesz. Przed dokonaniem jakiejkolwiek inwestycji dokładnie rozważ swoje doświadczenie inwestycyjne, sytuację finansową, cele inwestycyjne i tolerancję na ryzyko oraz skonsultuj się z niezależnym doradcą finansowym. Tego materiału nie należy traktować jako porady finansowej. Wyniki osiągane w przeszłości nie stanowią wiarygodnego wskaźnika przyszłych wyników. Wartość Twojej inwestycji może zarówno spadać, jak i rosnąć, a odzyskanie zainwestowanej kwoty nie jest gwarantowane. Ponosisz wyłączną odpowiedzialność za swoje decyzje inwestycyjne. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za jakiekolwiek straty, które możesz ponieść. Aby uzyskać więcej informacji, zapoznaj się z naszym Regulaminem i Ostrzeżeniem o ryzyku. Zwróć również uwagę, że dane dotyczące wspomnianej kryptowaluty prezentowane tutaj (takie jak jej aktualna cena na żywo) opierają się na źródłach zewnętrznych. Są one przedstawiane „tak jak są” i wyłącznie w celach informacyjnych, bez jakichkolwiek gwarancji czy zapewnień. Linki prowadzące do witryn zewnętrznych również nie podlegają kontroli MEXC. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za wiarygodność i dokładność takich witryn stron trzecich oraz ich zawartości.

