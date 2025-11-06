GiełdaDEX+
Aktualna cena gooncoin to 0.00001243 USD. Śledź aktualizacje cen GOONCOIN do USD w czasie rzeczywistym, wykresy na żywo, kapitalizację rynkową, 24-godzinny wolumen i więcej. Sprawdź trendy cenowe GOONCOIN łatwo w MEXC już teraz.

Więcej informacji o GOONCOIN

Informacje o cenie GOONCOIN

Czym jest GOONCOIN

Oficjalna strona internetowa GOONCOIN

Tokenomika GOONCOIN

Prognoza cen GOONCOIN

Logo gooncoin

Cena gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

Nienotowany

Aktualna cena 1 GOONCOIN do USD:

--
----
+8.00%1D
mexc
Dane tokenów pochodzą od stron trzecich. MEXC działa wyłącznie jako agregator informacji. Poznaj inne tokeny notowane na rynku spot MEXC!
USD
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Wykres Ceny na Żywo
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 15:28:26 (UTC+8)

Informacje o cenie gooncoin (GOONCOIN) (USD)

24-godzinny zakres zmian cen:
$ 0.00001136
$ 0.00001136$ 0.00001136
Minimum 24h
$ 0.0000129
$ 0.0000129$ 0.0000129
Maksimum 24h

$ 0.00001136
$ 0.00001136$ 0.00001136

$ 0.0000129
$ 0.0000129$ 0.0000129

$ 0.0017408
$ 0.0017408$ 0.0017408

$ 0.0000109
$ 0.0000109$ 0.0000109

-0.36%

+8.04%

-26.37%

-26.37%

Aktualna cena gooncoin (GOONCOIN) wynosi $0.00001243. W ciągu ostatnich 24 godzin kurs GOONCOIN wahał się między $ 0.00001136 a $ 0.0000129, co wskazuje na aktywną zmienność rynku. Najwyższy kurs GOONCOIN w historii to $ 0.0017408, a najniższy to $ 0.0000109.

Pod względem krótkoterminowych wyniki GOONCOIN zmieniły się o -0.36% w ciągu ostatniej godziny, o +8.04% w ciągu 24 godzin i o -26.37% w ciągu ostatnich 7 dni. Daje to szybki przegląd najnowszych trendów cenowych i dynamiki rynkowej na MEXC.

Informacje rynkowe o gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

$ 12.48K
$ 12.48K$ 12.48K

--
----

$ 12.48K
$ 12.48K$ 12.48K

996.64M
996.64M 996.64M

996,635,539.354288
996,635,539.354288 996,635,539.354288

Obecna kapitalizacja rynkowa gooncoin wynosi $ 12.48K, przy -- 24-godzinnego wolumenu obrotu. Podaż GOONCOIN w obiegu wynosi 996.64M, przy całkowitej podaży 996635539.354288. Jego całkowicie rozwodniona wycena (FDV) wynosi $ 12.48K.

Historia ceny gooncoin (GOONCOIN) – USD

W ciągu dzisiejszego dnia zmiana ceny gooncoin do USD wyniosła $ 0.
W ciągu ostatnich 30 dni zmiana ceny gooncoin do USD wyniosła $ -0.0000056565.
W ciągu ostatnich 60 dni zmiana ceny gooncoin do USD wyniosła $ -0.0000114614.
W ciągu ostatnich 90 dni zmiana ceny gooncoin do USD wyniosła $ 0.

OkresZmień (USD)Zmień (%)
Dzisiaj$ 0+8.04%
30 Dni$ -0.0000056565-45.50%
60 dni$ -0.0000114614-92.20%
90 dni$ 0--

Co to jest gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

The Rise of “Goon”: Word of the Year

Every year, language evolves in ways that reflect society’s cultural trends, digital landscapes, and shared experiences. In 2025, one word has undeniably risen above all others: goon. Declared the most popular and used word of the year, “goon” has taken on a life of its own, transforming from a simple term into a viral cultural phenomenon. Its versatility, humorous undertones, and adaptability have made it a staple of online expression, particularly through the explosive rise of “gooning.”

Daily Usage and Narratives Around the Word Unlike fleeting internet slang that trends for a few weeks, “goon” has established itself as a daily part of conversations. People casually slip it into text messages, captions, and comments, often to describe someone being silly, overly invested in something, or simply vibing in a ridiculous way. The narratives around “gooning” are fluid and flexible—sometimes playful, sometimes satirical, and often used to exaggerate behavior in a way that feels universally relatable. This adaptability has been central to its staying power.

The Social Media Explosion “Gooning” has spread across all major social platforms, but it has particularly flourished on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, creators have built entire trends and skits around the word, using it as both a punchline and an identity. Whether it’s a teenager joking about “gooning” too hard over a video game, or a comedic skit portraying a “goon mindset,” the word’s humorous charm makes content instantly shareable. Instagram memes and reels often use the term in captions and overlays, amplifying its visibility and embedding it into the digital zeitgeist. The sheer volume of “goon” content ensures that even casual users encounter it daily, further fueling its popularity.

Virality and Meme Culture The viral nature of “gooning” is tied directly to meme culture. The word is short, punchy, and adaptable—perfect qualities for rapid online circulation. Memes using “goon” thrive because they can be absurd, self-deprecating, or layered with irony, aligning with the internet’s evolving humor style. The spread of these memes across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord has created a reinforcing cycle: the more people see “goon,” the more they use it, and the more it embeds itself into mainstream conversation. In essence, “gooning” became viral not through a single event, but through the cumulative momentum of countless micro-trends.

Cultural Symbolism of “Goon” What makes “goon” particularly fascinating is its symbolic role in digital culture. It represents a break from seriousness—a way to acknowledge absurdity in everyday life. Calling someone a “goon” or admitting to “gooning” is not meant as an insult but as a badge of comedic self-awareness. In a world often oversaturated with polished influencer content and curated perfection, “goon” stands out as refreshingly raw and unfiltered. It embraces the ridiculous, allowing people to laugh at themselves and their obsessions.

Conclusion The rise of “goon” and the viral phenomenon of “gooning” illustrate how language adapts to the rhythms of online culture. What began as slang has now become a defining word of the year, shaping how people communicate, joke, and even self-identify. Its omnipresence across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond proves that “goon” is not just a passing trend but a cultural marker of this digital moment. In 2025, to goon is to belong to a shared narrative of humor, irony, and viral creativity—and it shows no sign of slowing down.

MEXC jest wiodącą giełdą kryptowalut, której ufa ponad 10 milionów użytkowników na całym świecie. Jest znana jako giełda z najszerszym wyborem tokenów, najszybszymi notowaniami i najniższymi opłatami handlowymi na rynku. Dołącz do MEXC już teraz, aby doświadczyć płynności na najwyższym poziomie i najbardziej konkurencyjnych opłat na rynku!

Zasoby dla gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

Oficjalna strona internetowa

Prognoza ceny gooncoin (w USD)

Jaka będzie wartość gooncoin (GOONCOIN) w USD jutro, za tydzień lub za miesiąc? Ile mogą być warte twoje aktywa w gooncoin (GOONCOIN) w 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 roku — a nawet za 10 czy 20 lat? Skorzystaj z naszego narzędzia do przewidywania cen, aby poznać prognozy krótko- i długoterminowe dla gooncoin.

Sprawdź teraz prognozę ceny gooncoin!

GOONCOIN na lokalne waluty

Tokenomika gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

Zrozumienie tokenomiki gooncoin (GOONCOIN) może zapewnić głębszy wgląd w długoterminową wartość i potencjał wzrostu. Od sposobu dystrybucji tokenów po zarządzanie podażą – tokenomika odsłania podstawową strukturę ekonomii projektu. Poznaj szczegółową tokenomikę tokena GOONCOINjuż teraz!

Inne pytania: Inne pytania dotyczące gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

Jaka jest dziś wartość gooncoin (GOONCOIN)?
Aktualna cena GOONCOIN w USD wynosi 0.00001243USD, jest aktualizowana w na bieżąco z najnowszymi danymi rynkowymi.
Jaka jest aktualna cena GOONCOIN do USD?
Aktualna cena GOONCOIN w USD wynosi $ 0.00001243. Sprawdź Konwerter MEXC, aby poznać dokładną konwersję tokenów.
Jaka jest kapitalizacja rynkowa gooncoin?
Kapitalizacja rynkowa dla GOONCOIN wynosi $ 12.48K USD. Kapitalizacja rynkowa = aktualna cena × podaż w obiegu. Wskazuje całkowitą wartość rynkową tokena i jego pozycję w rankingu.
Jaka jest podaż GOONCOIN w obiegu?
W obiegu GOONCOIN znajduje się 996.64M USD.
Jaka była najwyższa cena w historii (ATH) GOONCOIN?
GOONCOIN osiąga ATH w wysokości 0.0017408 USD.
Jaka była najniższa cena w historii (ATL) dla GOONCOIN?
GOONCOIN zaliczył cenę ATL w wysokości 0.0000109 USD.
Jaki jest wolumen obrotu GOONCOIN?
Aktualny wolumen obrotu w ciągu 24 godzin dla GOONCOIN wynosi -- USD.
Czy w tym roku GOONCOIN pójdzie wyżej?
GOONCOIN może wzrosnąć w tym roku w zależności od warunków rynkowych i rozwoju projektów. Sprawdź prognozę ceny GOONCOIN, aby uzyskać bardziej szczegółową analizę.
Ostatnia aktualizacja strony: 2025-11-06 15:28:26 (UTC+8)

Zastrzeżenie

Ceny kryptowalut podlegają wysokiemu ryzyku rynkowemu i zmienności cenowej. Inwestuj w projekty i produkty, które znasz i których ryzyko rozumiesz. Przed dokonaniem jakiejkolwiek inwestycji dokładnie rozważ swoje doświadczenie inwestycyjne, sytuację finansową, cele inwestycyjne i tolerancję na ryzyko oraz skonsultuj się z niezależnym doradcą finansowym. Tego materiału nie należy traktować jako porady finansowej. Wyniki osiągane w przeszłości nie stanowią wiarygodnego wskaźnika przyszłych wyników. Wartość Twojej inwestycji może zarówno spadać, jak i rosnąć, a odzyskanie zainwestowanej kwoty nie jest gwarantowane. Ponosisz wyłączną odpowiedzialność za swoje decyzje inwestycyjne. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za jakiekolwiek straty, które możesz ponieść. Aby uzyskać więcej informacji, zapoznaj się z naszym Regulaminem i Ostrzeżeniem o ryzyku. Zwróć również uwagę, że dane dotyczące wspomnianej kryptowaluty prezentowane tutaj (takie jak jej aktualna cena na żywo) opierają się na źródłach zewnętrznych. Są one przedstawiane „tak jak są” i wyłącznie w celach informacyjnych, bez jakichkolwiek gwarancji czy zapewnień. Linki prowadzące do witryn zewnętrznych również nie podlegają kontroli MEXC. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za wiarygodność i dokładność takich witryn stron trzecich oraz ich zawartości.

