Cena Ardor (ARDR)
Bieżąca cena Ardor (ARDR) z dzisiaj wynosi 0.101356 USD. Ma obecnie kapitalizację rynkową $ 101.27M USD. Cena ARDR do USD jest aktualizowana w czasie rzeczywistym.
Kluczowe wyniki rynkowe Ardor:
- 24-godzinny wolumen obrotu wynosi -- USD
- Zmiana cenowa Ardor w ciągu dnia wynosi +0.37%
- Podaż w obiegu 998.47M USD
Uzyskaj aktualizacje cen w czasie rzeczywistym dla ARDR do USD na MEXC. Bądź na bieżąco z najnowszymi danymi i analizą rynku. To jest niezbędne do podejmowania mądrych decyzji handlowych na szybko zmieniającym się rynku kryptowalut. MEXC to Twoja platforma do uzyskiwania dokładnych informacji cenowych dla ARDR.
W ciągu dzisiejszego dnia zmiana ceny Ardor do USD wyniosła $ +0.00037327.
W ciągu ostatnich 30 dni zmiana ceny Ardor do USD wyniosła $ +0.0639539028.
W ciągu ostatnich 60 dni zmiana ceny Ardor do USD wyniosła $ +0.0788040264.
W ciągu ostatnich 90 dni zmiana ceny Ardor do USD wyniosła $ +0.03273573815329603.
|Okres
|Zmień (USD)
|Zmień (%)
|Dzisiaj
|$ +0.00037327
|+0.37%
|30 Dni
|$ +0.0639539028
|+63.10%
|60 dni
|$ +0.0788040264
|+77.75%
|90 dni
|$ +0.03273573815329603
|+47.71%
Odkryj najnowszą analizę cen Ardor: Minimum i maksimum 24h, ATH i codzienne zmiany:
-2.07%
+0.37%
-17.13%
Zanurz się w statystyki rynku: kapitalizacja rynkowa, wolumen 24h i podaż:
Ardor is the latest in the growing field of contenders for blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers. Ardor provides the blockchain infrastructure for businesses and institutions to leverage the strengths of blockchain technology without having to invest in developing custom blockchain solutions. Instead, Ardor offers a main chain that handles blockchain security and decentralization plus customizable child chains that come ready to use, right out of the box, for various business applications. Ardor goes beyond Nxt to solve critical issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and customization. Nxt is a well respected, verified, and established blockchain technology with a comparatively long history and an experienced development team. However, as blockchain usage increases over the coming years Nxt, and other blockchain technologies, will face some fundamental problems with payments, scalability, and customization. The first and most straightforward problem is the use of native tokens for transaction fees. Nxt uses a forging proof of stake system, meaning that the total token supply has already been created and new tokens aren’t created with each block. Instead, the forgers that verify the blocks receive a portion of the transaction fees paid on the network. As such, the transaction fees need to be paid in NXT, even if you’ve created a new currency that’s independent of Nxt, you’ll still need to own NXT in order to pay miners, diluting the value of your own currency. To test Ardor’s capabilities and serve as an example of an operating child chain, the Ardor developers have created Ignis. Ignis will implement all of the customizable features that come from the Nxt code base. Essentially, Ignis will be a proof of concept and could be the first of many more child chains on the Ardor platform. The Ignis ICO recently raised $15 million in funding for development. In the future, Ardor child chains could be used to create equity trading platforms, digital file transfer services, private enterprise blockchain applications, and many more use cases. Ardor’s strengths are quick time to setup and wide customizability, making it a great option for companies looking to leverage blockchain without the resources to dedicate to custom development. Ardor has many architectural advantages. One of them and perhaps the most influential one is that it has been created using Java; one of the most widespread programming languages in the world today. This is definitely a step in the right direction seeing as it becomes ten times easier for a commercial application to succeed if the development language is one which most programmers can relate to.
MEXC jest wiodącą giełdą kryptowalut, której ufa ponad 10 milionów użytkowników na całym świecie. Jest znana jako giełda z najszerszym wyborem tokenów, najszybszymi notowaniami i najniższymi opłatami handlowymi na rynku. Dołącz do MEXC już teraz, aby doświadczyć płynności na najwyższym poziomie i najbardziej konkurencyjnych opłat na rynku!
Ceny kryptowalut podlegają wysokiemu ryzyku rynkowemu i zmienności cenowej. Inwestuj w projekty i produkty, które znasz i których ryzyko rozumiesz. Przed dokonaniem jakiejkolwiek inwestycji dokładnie rozważ swoje doświadczenie inwestycyjne, sytuację finansową, cele inwestycyjne i tolerancję na ryzyko oraz skonsultuj się z niezależnym doradcą finansowym. Tego materiału nie należy traktować jako porady finansowej. Wyniki osiągane w przeszłości nie stanowią wiarygodnego wskaźnika przyszłych wyników. Wartość Twojej inwestycji może zarówno spadać, jak i rosnąć, a odzyskanie zainwestowanej kwoty nie jest gwarantowane. Ponosisz wyłączną odpowiedzialność za swoje decyzje inwestycyjne. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za jakiekolwiek straty, które możesz ponieść. Aby uzyskać więcej informacji, zapoznaj się z naszym Regulaminem i Ostrzeżeniem o ryzyku. Zwróć również uwagę, że dane dotyczące wspomnianej kryptowaluty prezentowane tutaj (takie jak jej aktualna cena na żywo) opierają się na źródłach zewnętrznych. Są one przedstawiane „tak jak są” i wyłącznie w celach informacyjnych, bez jakichkolwiek gwarancji czy zapewnień. Linki prowadzące do witryn zewnętrznych również nie podlegają kontroli MEXC. MEXC nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za wiarygodność i dokładność takich witryn stron trzecich oraz ich zawartości.
|1 ARDR do VND
₫2,598.869196
|1 ARDR do AUD
A$0.15811536
|1 ARDR do GBP
￡0.076017
|1 ARDR do EUR
€0.08919328
|1 ARDR do USD
$0.101356
|1 ARDR do MYR
RM0.4358308
|1 ARDR do TRY
₺3.92855856
|1 ARDR do JPY
¥14.73310816
|1 ARDR do RUB
₽8.36187
|1 ARDR do INR
₹8.65681596
|1 ARDR do IDR
Rp1,689.26599096
|1 ARDR do KRW
₩141.55784384
|1 ARDR do PHP
₱5.61208172
|1 ARDR do EGP
￡E.5.13064072
|1 ARDR do BRL
R$0.5726614
|1 ARDR do CAD
C$0.14088484
|1 ARDR do BDT
৳12.3552964
|1 ARDR do NGN
₦162.95105476
|1 ARDR do UAH
₴4.2164096
|1 ARDR do VES
Bs8.919328
|1 ARDR do PKR
Rs28.57428352
|1 ARDR do KZT
₸52.48821816
|1 ARDR do THB
฿3.34069376
|1 ARDR do TWD
NT$3.066019
|1 ARDR do AED
د.إ0.37197652
|1 ARDR do CHF
Fr0.08412548
|1 ARDR do HKD
HK$0.78753612
|1 ARDR do MAD
.د.م0.93855656
|1 ARDR do MXN
$1.97036064