Quadrant Protocol Prijs (EQUAD)
De live prijs van Quadrant Protocol (EQUAD) vandaag is 0.0028438 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 1.54M USD. De prijs van EQUAD naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Quadrant Protocol:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Quadrant Protocol prijswijziging binnen de dag is +15.65%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 543.18M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van EQUAD naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige EQUAD prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Quadrant Protocol naar USD $ +0.00038492.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Quadrant Protocol naar USD $ +0.0015116412.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Quadrant Protocol naar USD $ -0.0001344147.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Quadrant Protocol naar USD $ -0.000730472396185179.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00038492
|+15.65%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0015116412
|+53.16%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0001344147
|-4.72%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.000730472396185179
|-20.43%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Quadrant Protocol: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-2.07%
+15.65%
+24.97%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. Quadrant aims to provide a blueprint for mapping disparate data sources. It will support proof of data authenticity and provenance via data stamping, the creation of “Constellations” (data smart contracts) for disparate data sources, and fair remuneration and incentive sharing. Data Consumers can trust the authenticity of the data they purchase, “Nurseries” (Data Producers) are compensated fairly every time their data is used, and “Pioneers” (Data Vendors) have the incentive to create innovative Constellations. This new transparent ecosystem ensures that companies get the authentic data they need. Where Quadrant has major potential for impact is the ability it provides “Elons” (the brightest data minds) to find linkages between different constellations and, in turn, create mega Constellations that can be used by Data Consumers to solve real-world problems. This is where Quadrant differentiates itself from its competitors. Quadrant is designed to work with both centralised and decentralised services. The architecture consists of the core Quadrant blockchain, clients (Data Producer, Data Consumer and Anchor), and Guardian Nodes. Quadrant will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism so that it can handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data into the network. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. For the time being, the Ethereum blockchain will be used for anchoring but it can be replaced by any public chain in the future if needed. Quadrant will utilise two different currencies for its network: eQuad and QUAD. QUAD, a utility token, is designed to be used solely on the network. It will be used to stamp data, support simple and complex access structures, simple and complex subscription payments, and for staking by Elons. eQuad is an ERC-20-compliant token that will be sold during the Token Generation Event (TGE). It may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant mainnet is launched.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 EQUAD naar VND
₫72.9178758
|1 EQUAD naar AUD
A$0.00440789
|1 EQUAD naar GBP
￡0.00213285
|1 EQUAD naar EUR
€0.002502544
|1 EQUAD naar USD
$0.0028438
|1 EQUAD naar MYR
RM0.01222834
|1 EQUAD naar TRY
₺0.110168812
|1 EQUAD naar JPY
¥0.412009744
|1 EQUAD naar RUB
₽0.238139812
|1 EQUAD naar INR
₹0.242547702
|1 EQUAD naar IDR
Rp46.619664672
|1 EQUAD naar KRW
₩3.97733868
|1 EQUAD naar PHP
₱0.15740433
|1 EQUAD naar EGP
￡E.0.14389628
|1 EQUAD naar BRL
R$0.01606747
|1 EQUAD naar CAD
C$0.003952882
|1 EQUAD naar BDT
৳0.34665922
|1 EQUAD naar NGN
₦4.572005698
|1 EQUAD naar UAH
₴0.11830208
|1 EQUAD naar VES
Bs0.2502544
|1 EQUAD naar PKR
Rs0.801724096
|1 EQUAD naar KZT
₸1.472690268
|1 EQUAD naar THB
฿0.093617896
|1 EQUAD naar TWD
NT$0.085825884
|1 EQUAD naar AED
د.إ0.010436746
|1 EQUAD naar CHF
Fr0.002331916
|1 EQUAD naar HKD
HK$0.022096326
|1 EQUAD naar MAD
.د.م0.026333588
|1 EQUAD naar MXN
$0.055397224