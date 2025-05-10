Phill Prijs (PHILL)
De live prijs van Phill (PHILL) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 29.68K USD. De prijs van PHILL naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Phill:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Phill prijswijziging binnen de dag is +5.76%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 998.50M USD
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Phill naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Phill naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Phill naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Phill naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+5.76%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+24.13%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+23.56%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
+0.15%
+5.76%
+16.49%
Phil is the Binance mascot, introduced in 2023 as a stylized version of the Binance logo, with added features like hair and facial expressions. This move is part of Binance's effort to humanize its brand and make cryptocurrency more approachable, especially for newcomers. As one of the largest global crypto exchanges, Binance recognized the need to connect with a broader audience and break down the complexity of crypto. Phil was designed to make the space feel less intimidating and more welcoming. The mascot simplifies the Binance logo, giving it a friendly and relatable appearance. Phil’s design aims to ease concerns for new users, offering a fun and approachable symbol in a market often seen as volatile and complex. This is part of a broader trend in the industry where exchanges and projects are using meme culture and playful branding to attract newcomers and demystify crypto. Phil is also central to Binance’s community engagement efforts. By leveraging social media and interactive campaigns, the mascot helps foster a sense of connection and inclusivity among users, whether they are beginners or seasoned traders. Phil encourages interaction and creates a more welcoming environment for anyone exploring digital assets. In summary, Phil is more than just a mascot—it's a strategic tool to make crypto more accessible. With its friendly design and community focus, Phil embodies Binance's commitment to attracting new users, educating them, and creating a more approachable and inclusive crypto experience.
