Obsidium Prijs (OBS)
De live prijs van Obsidium (OBS) vandaag is 0.00253042 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 16.01K USD. De prijs van OBS naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Obsidium:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Obsidium prijswijziging binnen de dag is +0.02%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 6.33M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van OBS naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige OBS prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Obsidium naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Obsidium naar USD $ +0.0000039307.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Obsidium naar USD $ +0.0000034628.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Obsidium naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0000039307
|+0.16%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0000034628
|+0.14%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Obsidium: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.00%
+0.02%
-0.02%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent. OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem. About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem. Focus & Development Areas Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc… Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication. Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. ) NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. ) Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available. Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem. Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 OBS naar VND
₫64.88249922
|1 OBS naar AUD
A$0.0039474552
|1 OBS naar GBP
￡0.001897815
|1 OBS naar EUR
€0.0022267696
|1 OBS naar USD
$0.00253042
|1 OBS naar MYR
RM0.010880806
|1 OBS naar TRY
₺0.0980790792
|1 OBS naar JPY
¥0.3678218512
|1 OBS naar RUB
₽0.20875965
|1 OBS naar INR
₹0.2161231722
|1 OBS naar IDR
Rp42.1736497972
|1 OBS naar KRW
₩3.5340857888
|1 OBS naar PHP
₱0.1401093554
|1 OBS naar EGP
￡E.0.1280898604
|1 OBS naar BRL
R$0.014296873
|1 OBS naar CAD
C$0.0035172838
|1 OBS naar BDT
৳0.308458198
|1 OBS naar NGN
₦4.0681815382
|1 OBS naar UAH
₴0.105265472
|1 OBS naar VES
Bs0.22267696
|1 OBS naar PKR
Rs0.7133760064
|1 OBS naar KZT
₸1.3104033012
|1 OBS naar THB
฿0.0834026432
|1 OBS naar TWD
NT$0.076545205
|1 OBS naar AED
د.إ0.0092866414
|1 OBS naar CHF
Fr0.0021002486
|1 OBS naar HKD
HK$0.0196613634
|1 OBS naar MAD
.د.م0.0234316892
|1 OBS naar MXN
$0.0491913648