Magic Square Prijs (SQR)
De live prijs van Magic Square (SQR) vandaag is 0.00735237 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 1.53M USD. De prijs van SQR naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Magic Square:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Magic Square prijswijziging binnen de dag is +0.90%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 207.11M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van SQR naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige SQR prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Magic Square naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Magic Square naar USD $ -0.0004596591.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Magic Square naar USD $ -0.0014780204.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Magic Square naar USD $ -0.007485887207129195.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+0.90%
|30 dagen
|$ -0.0004596591
|-6.25%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0014780204
|-20.10%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.007485887207129195
|-50.44%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Magic Square: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.12%
+0.90%
-5.56%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
## What is Magic Square (SQR)? Magic Square is an immersive Discovery & Engagement Platform for the Web3 Crypto Ecosystem, empowering users to explore a wide array of community-vetted apps and games. Discover exciting rewards, engaging giveaways, and unlock incredible use-to-earn opportunities within our platform. The native utility token SQR is hosted on BNB Smart Chain. SQR powers all aspects of the Magic Square ecosystem and allows for the seamless integration of users, developers, and validators. ## What Makes Magic Square Unique? Magic Square is a vibrant community-driven app store for web3 applications, providing crypto users with a seamless and intuitive interface. Our primary objective is to foster widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and decentralized apps by attracting new users to the ecosystem. With our user-friendly platform and diverse app selection, we simplify web3 interaction, empowering individuals to navigate the crypto world with ease. Checkout the Magic Store [here](https://magic.store/). At Magic Square, we go beyond just offering an app store. We provide a range of exciting features designed to enhance the community experience. These include Magic Boost, an affiliate platform that rewards users for spreading the word; Hot Offers, which provide exclusive web3 deals; a Referral Program that encourages users to invite others to join; Karma Rewards, recognizing and incentivizing active community participation; Project Validation, allowing users to have a say in shaping the platform. Join us in shaping the future of decentralized technologies. Together, we can unlock the true potential of web3 and create a more inclusive and accessible digital landscape. Magic Square is backed by World-Class Investors and Partners: Binance Labs, Republic Capital, Kucoin Labs, Gate.io, Huobi Ventures, IQ Protocol, GSR, Dao Maker, AlphaGrep, Crypto.com, Forty two, Gravity Ventures ##Who Are the Founders of SQR Protocol? Magic Square is the visionary creation of Andrey Nayman, a renowned Ph.D. and former Managing Director at Radical Ventures. With over 15 years of expertise in FinTech and a profound understanding of blockchain development, Nayman has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Notably, he was an active participant in the Ethereum ICO, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of decentralized technologies. Under Nayman's guidance, Magic Square has evolved into a formidable project supported by a team of accomplished product developers and project managers. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to drive the success of this groundbreaking venture. ##Where can you buy Magic Square? This information will be disclosed with the launch of the Public Sale, which is set for 2023. To learn more about this project check https://linktr.ee/MagicSquare.
|1 SQR naar VND
₫188.52211917
|1 SQR naar AUD
A$0.0113961735
|1 SQR naar GBP
￡0.0055142775
|1 SQR naar EUR
€0.0064700856
|1 SQR naar USD
$0.00735237
|1 SQR naar MYR
RM0.031615191
|1 SQR naar TRY
₺0.2848308138
|1 SQR naar JPY
¥1.0666083159
|1 SQR naar RUB
₽0.6151727979
|1 SQR naar INR
₹0.627157161
|1 SQR naar IDR
Rp120.5306364528
|1 SQR naar KRW
₩10.283024682
|1 SQR naar PHP
₱0.4075418691
|1 SQR naar EGP
￡E.0.3721769694
|1 SQR naar BRL
R$0.0416144142
|1 SQR naar CAD
C$0.0102197943
|1 SQR naar BDT
৳0.896253903
|1 SQR naar NGN
₦11.8204787727
|1 SQR naar UAH
₴0.305858592
|1 SQR naar VES
Bs0.64700856
|1 SQR naar PKR
Rs2.0727801504
|1 SQR naar KZT
₸3.8074983282
|1 SQR naar THB
฿0.2420400204
|1 SQR naar TWD
NT$0.2221150977
|1 SQR naar AED
د.إ0.0269831979
|1 SQR naar CHF
Fr0.0060289434
|1 SQR naar HKD
HK$0.0571279149
|1 SQR naar MAD
.د.م0.0680829462
|1 SQR naar MXN
$0.1431506439