JEFE TOKEN is a premier gaming platform in the world of cryptocurrency, leveraging the power of NFTs with unparalleled utility in Play 2 Earn and Burn games within the ever-evolving Metaverse. Our platform offers cutting-edge virtual reality and mobile gaming experiences that truly push the limits of what is possible. At the heart of our platform is our vibrant community of $JEFES. These holders not only have a significant stake in the token, but are also uniquely represented in the games through JEFE NFT Avatars. Join our community today to experience the thrill of immersive gaming and cutting-edge blockchain technology, all in one incredible JEFE SOCIETY.
Welcome to the JEFE TOKEN NFT Collection, where you can find a wide variety of unique skins, wearables, avatars, land, accessories, and more. Our NFTs are assigned to different missions and challenges within the $JEFE ecosystem of games, and serve as your representation in the Metaverse and gaming-blockchain NFT games. FOUR MAJOR ELEMENTS THAT WE OFFER: Video Game Development Virtual Reality NFT Art Blockchain Technology SETTING THE MOOD WITH JEFE SOCIETY Our fusion of art and blockchain technology has resulted in the creation of JEFE NFTs, which are tokens bounded to images, video & music, that can be played in our games where you can learn & have fun competing with other JEFES from all over the world.
As a JEFE TOKEN holder, you're eligible for a unique FREE NFT mint of your unique avatar. All you have to do is contribute to the JEFE SOCIETY. TAX STRUCTURE Tax Structure: We are tax free.
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Jefe (JEFE) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal JEFE tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel JEFE tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.