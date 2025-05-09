Cartesi Prijs (CTSI)
De live prijs van Cartesi (CTSI) vandaag is 0.074275 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 64.66M USD. De prijs van CTSI naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Cartesi:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Cartesi prijswijziging binnen de dag is +13.48%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 868.72M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van CTSI naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige CTSI prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Cartesi naar USD $ +0.00882061.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Cartesi naar USD $ +0.0354328738.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Cartesi naar USD $ +0.0014953860.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Cartesi naar USD $ -0.02486966892864279.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00882061
|+13.48%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0354328738
|+47.70%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0014953860
|+2.01%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.02486966892864279
|-25.08%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Cartesi: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.38%
+13.48%
+8.81%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi is an application-specific rollups execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as layer 2 (on top of Ethereum) or as layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups. What Makes Cartesi Unique and Key Highlights Cartesi is an application-specific rollup execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. DApps are deployed on their own customizable application-specific rollup chains; DApps don't compete with each other in Cartesi’s ecosystem for scarce blockspace; Provides Ethereum or L2’s with orders of magnitude more computational capacity; Developers can code decentralized logic with their favorite libraries, compilers and other time-tested open source components; DApps preserve the strong security guarantees and censorship resistance of the underlying blockchain; Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as a layer 2 (on top of Ethereum), as a layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups; Cartesi Rollups opens up the design space for more expressive and computationally intensive blockchain applications. The Cartesi Team The most important asset for The Cartesi Foundation is an ecosystem of contributors, each with a team of strong professionals, researchers and engineers extremely excited to create and implement cutting edge solutions in the blockchain space. Cartesi’s core contributors come from high profile backgrounds with real-world experience at top companies such as Microsoft Research, and PhDs from top universities like ETH Zurich and Princeton. To read about the Cartesi Foundation's story and see the full lineup of contributors, visit the About page. What Can CTSI Be Used For? The token for Cartesi, CTSI, has been designed to intermediate protocol governance and to provide additional convenience and timeliness to Cartesi DApps. CTSI’s primary function is governance for the Cartesi ecosystem. Cartesi Foundation's decentralized ecosystem will use CTSI as a way for community members to signal approval or disapproval of community programs originating from Cartesi Improvement Proposals (CIPs). The first will be to govern the Cartesi Community Grant Program and ecosystem. The community grant program will fund new DApps built on Cartesi Rollups, public goods or retroactively fund successful projects in the Cartesi ecosystem. As the Cartesi Foundation becomes more and more decentralized, CTSI will be used in several aspects of governing the future ecosystem, network, and DAOs. CTSI will also play an increasingly important role in terms of convenience and timeliness for DApps through Noether. Noether is a proof-of-stake solution for race-condition problems in financially incentivized blockchain interactions. In other words, node runners and stakers participating in Nother are financially rewarded for timely executing future Cartesi Ecosystem services, such as the decentralized sequencer, automatic execution vouchers, liquidity providers, and validator claims. Noether also plays a role in Cartesi's governance. CTSI holders willing to participate in governance voting must first have their tokens delegated to a pool in the PoS system.
|1 CTSI naar VND
₫1,904.485275
|1 CTSI naar AUD
A$0.115869
|1 CTSI naar GBP
￡0.05570625
|1 CTSI naar EUR
€0.065362
|1 CTSI naar USD
$0.074275
|1 CTSI naar MYR
RM0.3193825
|1 CTSI naar TRY
₺2.8774135
|1 CTSI naar JPY
¥10.7832445
|1 CTSI naar RUB
₽6.2019625
|1 CTSI naar INR
₹6.3445705
|1 CTSI naar IDR
Rp1,237.9161715
|1 CTSI naar KRW
₩104.026594
|1 CTSI naar PHP
₱4.1192915
|1 CTSI naar EGP
￡E.3.75905775
|1 CTSI naar BRL
R$0.42113925
|1 CTSI naar CAD
C$0.10324225
|1 CTSI naar BDT
৳9.0541225
|1 CTSI naar NGN
₦119.6050325
|1 CTSI naar UAH
₴3.08984
|1 CTSI naar VES
Bs6.5362
|1 CTSI naar PKR
Rs20.939608
|1 CTSI naar KZT
₸38.4640515
|1 CTSI naar THB
฿2.451075
|1 CTSI naar TWD
NT$2.24384775
|1 CTSI naar AED
د.إ0.27258925
|1 CTSI naar CHF
Fr0.06164825
|1 CTSI naar HKD
HK$0.57711675
|1 CTSI naar MAD
.د.م0.6877865
|1 CTSI naar MXN
$1.45059075