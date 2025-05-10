BluffCat Prijs (BLUFF)
De live prijs van BluffCat (BLUFF) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 54.08K USD. De prijs van BLUFF naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van BluffCat:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
BluffCat prijswijziging binnen de dag is +1.08%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 999.98M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van BLUFF naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige BLUFF prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van BluffCat naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van BluffCat naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van BluffCat naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van BluffCat naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+1.08%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+40.56%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|+36.35%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van BluffCat: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
--
+1.08%
+9.26%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure. Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence. Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns. Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025) Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players. Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations. Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025) Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players. Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors. Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025) Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly. AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions. Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond) BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 BLUFF naar VND
₫--
|1 BLUFF naar AUD
A$--
|1 BLUFF naar GBP
￡--
|1 BLUFF naar EUR
€--
|1 BLUFF naar USD
$--
|1 BLUFF naar MYR
RM--
|1 BLUFF naar TRY
₺--
|1 BLUFF naar JPY
¥--
|1 BLUFF naar RUB
₽--
|1 BLUFF naar INR
₹--
|1 BLUFF naar IDR
Rp--
|1 BLUFF naar KRW
₩--
|1 BLUFF naar PHP
₱--
|1 BLUFF naar EGP
￡E.--
|1 BLUFF naar BRL
R$--
|1 BLUFF naar CAD
C$--
|1 BLUFF naar BDT
৳--
|1 BLUFF naar NGN
₦--
|1 BLUFF naar UAH
₴--
|1 BLUFF naar VES
Bs--
|1 BLUFF naar PKR
Rs--
|1 BLUFF naar KZT
₸--
|1 BLUFF naar THB
฿--
|1 BLUFF naar TWD
NT$--
|1 BLUFF naar AED
د.إ--
|1 BLUFF naar CHF
Fr--
|1 BLUFF naar HKD
HK$--
|1 BLUFF naar MAD
.د.م--
|1 BLUFF naar MXN
$--