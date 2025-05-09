BloodLoop Prijs ($BLS)
De live prijs van BloodLoop ($BLS) vandaag is 0.01332456 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 647.46K USD. De prijs van $BLS naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van BloodLoop:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
BloodLoop prijswijziging binnen de dag is -15.54%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 48.59M USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van $BLS naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige $BLS prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van BloodLoop naar USD $ -0.00245250066012503.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van BloodLoop naar USD $ -0.0052844898.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van BloodLoop naar USD $ -0.0076922138.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van BloodLoop naar USD $ -0.040471762471534465.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ -0.00245250066012503
|-15.54%
|30 dagen
|$ -0.0052844898
|-39.65%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0076922138
|-57.72%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.040471762471534465
|-75.23%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van BloodLoop: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+0.21%
-15.54%
-12.64%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
## What Is BloodLoop? BloodLoop is a 5v5 Hero Shooter that immerses players in heart-pounding battles within a dynamic third-person shooter experience. Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. With unique TPS gameplay and original game modes, built and conceived by top-class industry experts (ex Crytek, CI Games, Activision, Ubisoft, etc.) the game offers an innovative yet familiar experience to easily onboard gamers and get them in the loop. Thanks to its proprietary SDK and in-game gas fee-free subnet, BloodLoop provides users with a seamless web3 integration that doesn’t disrupt the UX and is perfectly blended into the traditional gaming experience. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop that is sustainable and rewarding. ## What Is $BLS? $BLS is the native token to the BloodLoop ecosystem and it’s used for: * In-game crafting and trading of assets * Character upgrades, Tournaments and Ticketing * Gas Token for the BloodLoop Subnet The $BLS represents the keystone of the entire economic ecosystem of the game, as well as being the reference currency for any future development around the IP related to the BloodLoop game universe. ### Who’s Behind BloodLoop? The team comprises a healthy mix of crypto-native figures and top-class industry leaders from the gaming world, to embrace both cultures and take the best of each fully. With over 40 full-time figures, the team has experience from production houses such as Ubisoft, Activision, CI Games, Crytek, Gameloft, and more, specifically focusing on talent and figures passionate about innovation and research.
|1 $BLS naar VND
₫341.65504296
|1 $BLS naar AUD
A$0.0207863136
|1 $BLS naar GBP
￡0.00999342
|1 $BLS naar EUR
€0.0117256128
|1 $BLS naar USD
$0.01332456
|1 $BLS naar MYR
RM0.057295608
|1 $BLS naar TRY
₺0.5161934544
|1 $BLS naar JPY
¥1.934059884
|1 $BLS naar RUB
₽1.11260076
|1 $BLS naar INR
₹1.1381839152
|1 $BLS naar IDR
Rp222.0759111696
|1 $BLS naar KRW
₩18.6618457536
|1 $BLS naar PHP
₱0.7389800976
|1 $BLS naar EGP
￡E.0.6744892272
|1 $BLS naar BRL
R$0.0755502552
|1 $BLS naar CAD
C$0.0185211384
|1 $BLS naar BDT
৳1.624263864
|1 $BLS naar NGN
₦21.456538968
|1 $BLS naar UAH
₴0.554301696
|1 $BLS naar VES
Bs1.17256128
|1 $BLS naar PKR
Rs3.7564599552
|1 $BLS naar KZT
₸6.9002566416
|1 $BLS naar THB
฿0.4395772344
|1 $BLS naar TWD
NT$0.402401712
|1 $BLS naar AED
د.إ0.0489011352
|1 $BLS naar CHF
Fr0.0110593848
|1 $BLS naar HKD
HK$0.1035318312
|1 $BLS naar MAD
.د.م0.1233854256
|1 $BLS naar MXN
$0.2602286568