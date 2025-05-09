Aurox Prijs (URUS)
De live prijs van Aurox (URUS) vandaag is 1.23 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 595.62K USD. De prijs van URUS naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Aurox:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Aurox prijswijziging binnen de dag is +12.98%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 484.66K USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van URUS naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige URUS prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Aurox naar USD $ +0.141201.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Aurox naar USD $ +0.1116890430.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Aurox naar USD $ -0.0949334910.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Aurox naar USD $ -0.6172794383504585.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.141201
|+12.98%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.1116890430
|+9.08%
|60 dagen
|$ -0.0949334910
|-7.71%
|90 dagen
|$ -0.6172794383504585
|-33.41%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Aurox: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
+1.13%
+12.98%
+33.50%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
|1 URUS naar VND
₫31,538.43
|1 URUS naar AUD
A$1.9188
|1 URUS naar GBP
￡0.9225
|1 URUS naar EUR
€1.0824
|1 URUS naar USD
$1.23
|1 URUS naar MYR
RM5.289
|1 URUS naar TRY
₺47.6502
|1 URUS naar JPY
¥178.596
|1 URUS naar RUB
₽102.6681
|1 URUS naar INR
₹105.042
|1 URUS naar IDR
Rp20,499.9918
|1 URUS naar KRW
₩1,722.6888
|1 URUS naar PHP
₱68.2035
|1 URUS naar EGP
￡E.62.2626
|1 URUS naar BRL
R$6.9618
|1 URUS naar CAD
C$1.7097
|1 URUS naar BDT
৳149.937
|1 URUS naar NGN
₦1,980.669
|1 URUS naar UAH
₴51.168
|1 URUS naar VES
Bs108.24
|1 URUS naar PKR
Rs346.7616
|1 URUS naar KZT
₸636.9678
|1 URUS naar THB
฿40.5654
|1 URUS naar TWD
NT$37.1337
|1 URUS naar AED
د.إ4.5141
|1 URUS naar CHF
Fr1.0209
|1 URUS naar HKD
HK$9.5571
|1 URUS naar MAD
.د.م11.3898
|1 URUS naar MXN
$24.0096