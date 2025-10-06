ExchangeDEX+
Algorand (ALGO) is currently trading at $0.2189, down 0.75% in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume is approximately $84.2 million, up 3.1%, indicating continued investor interest. Over the past week, ALGO has shown resilience, climbing 6.44%, suggesting renewed attention from traders eyeing mid-term value plays. RSI Indicates Neutral but Bearish Momentum According to […]

Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Soar Beyond $0.48?

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/06 14:00
Algorand
1
Algorand
  • ALGO shows steady short-term growth with a 6.44% weekly gain.
  • Technical outlook remains cautious, with strong support at $0.20 and resistance near $0.25.
  • Analysts forecast moderate upside for 2025, with price targets up to $0.48.

Algorand (ALGO) is currently trading at $0.2189, down 0.75% in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume is approximately $84.2 million, up 3.1%, indicating continued investor interest. Over the past week, ALGO has shown resilience, climbing 6.44%, suggesting renewed attention from traders eyeing mid-term value plays.

Source: CoinMarketCap

RSI Indicates Neutral but Bearish Momentum

According to crypto analyst Ripple Bull Winkle, Algorand is ranging from $0.20 to $0.25 now, and thus this area is the traders’ immediate playground. The level of $0.20 is the key support tested thrice, and resistances at $0.25 and $0.23 have been limiting the token’s upsurges.

Bearish crossover is indicated in moving averages, with the 20-day moving average (MA20) at $0.22 and the 50-day moving average (MA50) at $0.23, thus implying potential downward pressure. Momentum is neutral, indicated at 49, and is bearish, but below the midline, it is somewhat lean towards bearish.

The analyst emphasized that holding support on $0.20 is essential for the bulls to maintain command. A move above $0.25 could initiate more upside, and a move below $0.20 could fast-track momentum switching to weaker regions.

Source: X

Also Read | Algorand (ALGO) Targets $0.47 As Market Confidence And Activity Rise

ALGO Price Prediction for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice prediction, ALGO may hit the $0.42–$0.48 bracket in December, retesting higher highs if larger market recovery continues. It also observed the potential for exceeding the all-time record high level of $3.28 in an intense bull phase, albeit such estimates remain hypotheses.

Moreover, Changelly’s forecast is predicting that it will have a low cost of $0.232 and high cost of $0.250, whilst its average likely trading value in 2025 is approximately $0.267. These forecasts promise potential ROI close to 97–100%, implying reasonable but consistent gains for long-term investors.

Also Read | Algorand (ALGO)  Price Surges 15% This Week, Key Levels to Watch for 2025

