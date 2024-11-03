PA Daily | Two Ethereum researchers resigned as EigenLayer consultants due to neutrality issues; some smart money built a position in Pnut at a low price and made a profit of about $1.64 million

2024/11/03 17:12
Today's news tips:

1. Russian cryptocurrency mining regulations come into effect, enacting strict new rules

2. Two Ethereum researchers resigned from EigenLayer advisory positions due to doubts about their neutrality

3.Ink: Stress testing the test network

4. Web3 and crypto security incidents in October resulted in $147 million in losses

5. A smart money bought Pnut at a low point and has made a profit of about $1.64 million

6. Multi-chain lending agreement Radiant Capital restores Base network lending market

7.Robinhood Crypto now supports DOGE token transfers

Regulation and Policy

Russia's cryptocurrency mining regulations come into effect, setting strict new rules

According to News.bitcoin, Russia's comprehensive cryptocurrency mining regulations came into effect on November 1, reforming the industry with strict energy caps, mandatory registration, and strict supervision. The law officially defines mining as a legal activity in Russia, stipulates safety and operational requirements for miners, and creates a structure for trading digital financial assets on specially approved platforms. The framework is designed to provide clarity and supervision for Russia's growing cryptocurrency industry in the face of growing energy demands and concerns about illegal mining activities.

Under the new regulations, only registered organizations and individual entrepreneurs can legally engage in cryptocurrency mining. However, individual Russian citizens who are not officially registered as entrepreneurs can also engage in mining, but their electricity consumption is capped at 6,000 kWh per month. If they exceed this limit, they will need to register as entrepreneurs to continue their mining activities. This approach ensures that smaller individual mining operations remain viable while imposing stricter requirements on larger, potentially commercial operations. The regulations also establish detailed reporting obligations for miners, requiring them to disclose the total amount of digital currency mined to the Federal Tax Service (FTS) and provide address identifiers for each transaction. This information will only be accessible to law enforcement agencies, ensuring a certain level of privacy while enabling oversight. In addition, miners must ensure that their operations meet standards of reliability, security, and power stability to reduce risks to the local power grid.

Musk: Republicans are expected to win in Pennsylvania, which accounts for about 10% of the total electorate

Musk said on the X platform that the Republicans are expected to win in Pennsylvania. The gap between 2024 and 2020 is more than 600,000, which is almost 10% of the entire electorate.

Project News

Two Ethereum researchers resign from EigenLayer advisory positions due to questions about their neutrality

According to The block, two Ethereum researchers, Justin Drake and Dankrad Feist, announced at the same time that they would resign from their positions as consultants for the Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer after receiving a large amount of Eigen token compensation, which raised questions about conflicts of interest. "I would like to apologize to the Ethereum community and my colleagues at the Ethereum Foundation for the inconvenience I caused," Drake wrote in the statement. "In hindsight, this was a wrong move on my part."

JPMorgan: Meme and AI-related tokens outperform overall crypto market on ‘animal spirits’ indicators

According to Jinshi, JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou pointed out in a report this week that the spot Bitcoin ETF attracted $1.3 billion in new investor funds in the first two days of this week, bringing its total inflows for October to $4.4 billion, making it the third largest month of net inflows since the spot Bitcoin ETF was listed in January. In another indicator measuring the "animal spirits" of retail investors, meme stocks and artificial intelligence-related tokens also outperformed the overall cryptocurrency market.

It is reported that the concept of "animal spirits" was proposed by economist Keynes, who emphasized the impact of investor sentiment and psychological factors on the market. He believed that the stock market was driven by investor confidence and expectations. When investor confidence increases, the stock market usually performs well; when investor sentiment is low, the stock market may fall.

Robinhood Crypto now supports DOGE token transfers

Robinhood Crypto EU posted on the X platform that Robinhood Crypto now supports DOGE token transfers, deposits and withdrawals.

Asset management company Strive has established a wealth management department and included Bitcoin in its standard investment portfolio

According to The block, asset management company Strive Enterprises, co-founded by former presidential candidate and current Trump agent Vivek Ramaswamy, announced the establishment of a wealth management business. The company aims to integrate Bitcoin into "Americans' everyday standard investment portfolios" to hedge against unsustainable global debt levels, rising fixed income yields, long-term inflationary pressures, continued geopolitical pressures, and potential restrictive currency controls.

The launch comes on the heels of Strive’s $30 million Series B funding round led by Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm that funds Tether and whose CEO Howard Lutnick is a vocal advocate for Bitcoin and will serve as co-chair of the transition team if Donald Trump is re-elected president.

Multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital restores Base network lending market

Multichain lending protocol Radiant Capital said on the X platform that following the successful resumption of the Ethereum market from suspension this week, the Base market has also been restored and is fully operational. The delay was due to the need for additional transactions after the activation of the time lock, involving the transfer of the emergency administrator role to a new multisig. This multisig is now in use and is only used for emergency situations, with its authority limited to pausing and resuming the market when necessary.

Earlier news , Radiant Capital suspended its loan market due to a vulnerability attack, with an estimated loss of approximately US$58 million.

Ink: Stress testing the testnet

Kraken’s network Ink is being stress-tested before the official testnet launch, according to X Platform. Early access to the testnet is available on Discord.

Important data

Web3 and crypto security incidents led to $147 million in losses in October

According to Crowdfund Insider, Web3 security incidents in October resulted in a total loss of approximately $147 million. According to SlowMist statistics, 28 independent attacks caused losses of approximately $129 million, of which $19.3 million was later recovered. These incidents involved various abuses, including so-called exit scams, account takeovers, and price manipulation. In addition, Web3 anti-fraud platform Scam Sniffer recorded 12,058 phishing victims, who lost up to $18.04 million last month alone.

Stablecoin market grew by $555 million in October, with Tether (USDT) accounting for 69.71% of total market capitalization

According to News.bitcoin, stablecoins saw a small increase in October, with the market slightly rising from $172.337 billion to $172.892 billion, a month-on-month increase of 0.32%. The leading existence is Tether (USDT), with a market value of $120.522 billion, equivalent to 69.71% of the total value of stablecoins, and the supply of USDT increased by 0.7% month-on-month. In second place, USDC has a market value of $34.629 billion, a decrease of 1.9% month-on-month. DAI experienced a 2.9% decline in October, reaching a market value of $4.887 billion. Ethena's USDE ranked fourth, with a market value of approximately $2.755 billion, an increase of 8.7% month-on-month. Meanwhile, the fifth largest stablecoin FDUSD fell by 10.78% month-on-month, with a market value of approximately $2.156 billion.

A whale spent 9,600 SOL to buy Pnut and FRED about 6 hours ago

According to Lookonchain monitoring, 6 hours ago, a whale spent 9,600 SOL ($1.56 million) to buy Pnut and FRED. The whale spent 5,100 SOL ($831,000) to buy 8.99 million Pnut at $0.092, and spent 4,500 SOL ($736,000) to buy 69.88 million FRED at $0.01. The three wallets associated with this whale currently hold a total of 484,303 SOL (78.94M).

A smart money bought Pnut at a low point and has made a profit of about $1.64 million

According to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, smart money GmM5U...Hu9vB opened a position of $Pnut at a low point, costing $44,851 and has made a profit of $1.64 million, with a return rate of 3668%. He opened a position of 29.65 million tokens at an average price of $0.0015 during 11.01-11.02, and has now sold nearly 90% of his position.

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
