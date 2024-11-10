A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

PANews
2024/11/10 09:01

Author: 0xkyle

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Overview

So far, the 2024 cycle has seen Solana dominate, with the main narrative of this cycle, Memecoins, all generated on Solana. In terms of price, Solana is also the best performing L1 blockchain, up about 680% year to date. While memecoin and Solana are deeply intertwined, Solana as an ecosystem has generally ignited interest since its 2023 recovery, with its ecosystem thriving, protocols such as Drift (Perp-DEX), Jito (Liquid stake), Jupiter (DEX-Aggregator) all having tokens valued in the billions of dollars, and Solana's active addresses and daily transactions exceed all other chains.

Raydium, the premier DEX in the Solana ecosystem, is at the heart of this thriving ecosystem. The old saying “sell shovels during a gold rush” perfectly captures Raydium’s position: to power the liquidity and trading that fuels the memecoin craze. Benefiting from the flow of memecoin transactions and broader DeFi activity, Raydium has solidified its position as an important infrastructure in the Solana ecosystem.

This article aims to use a data-driven approach to disassemble Raydium’s position in the Solana ecosystem using a first principles approach.

About Raydium

Launched in 2021, Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) based on Solana that enables permissionless pool creation, lightning-fast transaction speeds, and a way to earn yield. Raydium's key difference is structure: Raydium is the first AMM on Solana and has launched the first order-compatible hybrid AMM in DeFi.

When Raydium was launched, it adopted a hybrid AMM model that allowed idle pool liquidity to be shared with a central limit order book, while general DEXs at the time could only access liquidity in their own pools. This meant that Raydium's liquidity also created a market for OpenBook, which could be traded on any OpenBook DEX GUI.

While this was a major difference in the early days, this feature has since been turned off. Raydium currently offers three different types of pools, which are:

  • Standard AMM pool (AMM v4), formally known as hybrid AMM
  • Constant Product Exchange Pool (CPMM), supporting Token 2022
  • Centralized Liquidity Pool (CLMM)

For every exchange that occurs on Raydium, a small fee is charged based on the specific pool type and pool fee level. This fee is split into two parts, used to incentivize liquidity providers, RAY buybacks, and treasury.

The transaction fees, pool creation fees, and protocol fees for different mining pools on Raydium are documented below. Here is a brief description of what each term means and their respective fee levels:

  • Transaction fees are fees charged to traders in Swap transactions.
  • The buyback fee is a percentage of the transaction fee required to buy back Raydium tokens.
  • The Funding Fee is the percentage of the transaction fee allocated to fund management.
  • The pool creation fee is a fee levied when a pool is created, designed to discourage pool spam. The pool creation fee is controlled by the protocol multisig and is reserved for protocol infrastructure costs.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

Overview of Solana Ecosystem DEX

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 2: Solana’s TVL in DEX

The above mainly analyzes the working principle of Raydium. The following is an assessment of Raydium's position in the field of Solana DEX. There is no doubt that Solana has successfully ranked among the top L1s in the 2024 cycle. Solana's TVL ranks third, second only to Tron (second) and Ethereum (first).

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 3: Daily active addresses, daily transaction volume, TVL, and DEX transaction volume

Solana continues to dominate in terms of user activity metrics such as daily active addresses, daily transaction volume, and DEX transaction volume. The increase in activity and token liquidity on Solana can be attributed to several factors: The memecoin boom on Solana. Solana's fast and low-cost settlement, coupled with a smooth user experience for DApps, has fueled the growth and prosperity of on-chain transactions. With tokens like $BONK and $WIF reaching multi-billion dollar market caps, and the emergence of Pump.fun. As a memecoin launch platform, Solana has actually become the home of memecoin trading.

Solana has been the most used L1 in this cycle and continues to dominate in terms of trading activity. As a direct beneficiary of the increase in activity, this means that DEXs on Solana are doing very well - more traders means more fees, which means more revenue for the protocol. However, even among DEXs, Raydium has managed to capture a considerable market share, as shown in the figure below:

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 4: Solana ecosystem DEX transaction volume market share among various DEXs

Raydium ranks first among Solana DEXs, with the highest trading volume among all Solana DEXs, accounting for 60.7% of the market share of the total trading volume of Solana DEX. This is because Raydium allows a variety of activities on it - from memecoins to stablecoins.

One way Raydium achieves this is by providing multiple options for pool creators and liquidity providers when creating new markets. Users can choose to select a fixed product pool for price discovery at the initial launch, or choose a narrower range of LPs in a centralized liquidity pool: allowing initial price discovery on Raydium while still remaining competitive in SOL-USDC, stablecoins, LST, and other markets.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 5: Solana DEX Liquidity

Most importantly, Raydium remains the most liquid DEX. It is worth noting that trading is often a matter of economies of scale, as traders flock to the exchanges with the most liquidity to avoid slippage on their trades. Liquidity generates liquidity: when the largest DEXs acquire the most traders, it becomes a positive flywheel, attracting LPs, allowing them to earn money from fees, which in turn attracts more traders eager to avoid slippage.

Liquidity is often an overlooked factor when comparing DEXs, but is critical when evaluating the best performing DEXs (especially considering that traders on Solana are trading memecoins). Fragmentation of liquidity between different DEXs can lead to a poor user experience and frustration with buying different memecoins each time between different DEXs.

The relationship between Memecoins and Raydium

Raydium’s popularity can also be attributed to the resurgence of memecoins on Solana, specifically Pump.fun, a memecoin issuance platform that has raked in over $100 million in fees since its inception earlier this year.

Pump.fun memecoins are directly linked to Raydium. When a token launched on Pump.fun reaches a market cap of $69,000, Pump.fun will automatically deposit $12,000 worth of liquidity into Raydium. Continuing with the previous point about liquidity, this means that Raydium is actually the most liquid platform for trading memecoins. It's like a virtuous cycle, pump.fun is combined with Raydium -> memecoins are issued there -> people trade there -> get liquidity -> more memecoins are issued there -> get more liquidity, and the cycle repeats.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 6: Number of tokens generated by Pump.Fun on DEX

Therefore, Pump.fun is attributed to Raydium, and almost 90% of the memecoin generated by Pump.fun is traded on Raydium. Just like a shopping mall in a city, Raydium is the largest "shopping mall" on Solana, most people go to Raydium for "shopping", and most "businesses" (tokens) want to "open stores" there.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 7. Trading volume of DEX token pairs on Solana and Raydium

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 8: Raydium transaction volume by token type

It is worth noting that while Pump.fun relies on Raydium, this is not the case, and Raydium does not rely solely on memecoins. In fact, according to Figure 8, the top 3 token pairs with the largest trading volume in the past 30 days are SOL-USDT/USDC, accounting for more than 50% of the total trading volume. (Note: the two SOL-USDC pairs are two different pools with different fee structures).

This is also confirmed by Figures 7 and 9, with Figure 7 showing that SOL-USDC far outpaces all other DEX pairs in terms of trading volume. Figure 7 represents the trading volume of all DEXs, and it still shows that the trading volume of the entire ecosystem is not necessarily driven only by memecoin. Figure 9 further shows Raydium's trading volume by token type. It can be seen that "native" occupies the largest market share, over 70%. Therefore, while memecoin is an important part of Raydium, it is not all of it.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 9: PumpFun revenue

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 10: Raydium revenue

That being said, memecoin is highly volatile, and volatile pools typically charge higher fees. So while memecoin may not contribute as much in terms of volume as the Solana pool, it contributes significantly to Raydium's revenue and fees. This was evident in September, as memecoin is a cyclical asset that tends to underperform significantly in "bad" times as risk appetite wanes. Subsequently, Pump.Fun's revenue fell 67% from an average of $800,000 per day in July/August to approximately $350,000 in September; Raydium's fees fell similarly during this period.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 11: Raydium TVL

But like the rest of crypto, the industry is highly cyclical, and it’s normal to see metrics decline during bear markets as risk fades. Instead, think of TVL as a measure of how antifragile a protocol really is. While revenue is highly cyclical, rising and falling as speculators come and go, TVL is a measure of how sustainable a DEX is, and how it will stand the test of time. TVL is akin to the “occupancy rate” of a mall, where the occupancy rate of a store may vary from season to season, just as in reality, as long as the occupancy rate of a mall is above average, it can be considered successful.

Similar to a crowded mall, Raydium’s TVL has remained consistent over time, indicating that while revenue may fluctuate with market prices and sentiment, it has proven its ability to become a staple in the Solana ecosystem and become the best and most liquid DEX on Solana. So while memecoins do contribute to some of its revenue, memecoin volume is not always the case, and liquidity still flocks to Raydium regardless of the market.

Raydium and Aggregators

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 12: Solana DEX transaction sources

While Jupiter and Raydium do not compete directly, Jupiter is a key aggregator in the Solana ecosystem, trading through the most efficient path across multiple DEXs, including Raydium. Essentially, Jupiter acts as a meta-platform, ensuring that users get the best prices by sourcing liquidity from various DEXs such as Orca, Phoenix, Raydium, etc. On the other hand, Raydium, as a liquidity provider, powers many of Jupiter's transactions by providing deep liquidity pools for Solana-based tokens.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 13: 24-hour Jupiter AMM trading volume

While the two protocols are fairly evenly matched, the share of organic volume directly generated by Raydium is slowly increasing, while Jupiter’s share is slowly decreasing. Meanwhile, Raydium accounts for nearly 50% of all pending orders on Jupiter.

This shows that Raydium has successfully built a stronger, more self-sufficient platform that can attract users directly rather than relying on third-party aggregators such as Jupiter.

The increase in direct trading volume shows that traders are finding value in interacting with Raydium's native interface and liquidity pools as users seek the most efficient and comprehensive DeFi experience without going through an aggregator. Ultimately, this trend highlights Raydium's capabilities as a liquidity provider in the Solana ecosystem.

Raydium and The World

Finally, here’s a comparison chart built using the Artemis plugin for Raydium, comparing other DEXs on Solana, including aggregators.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 14: Raydium and Solana DEX

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 15: Raydium and popular DEX

In Figure 13, Raydium is compared to the most popular DEXs on Solana, namely Orca, Meteora, and Lifinity, which together account for 90% of the total Solana DEX volume. Jupiter is also listed as an aggregator. Meteora does not have a token, but it is still included for the sake of comparison.

It can be seen that among all DEXs, Raydium has the lowest MC/Fees and FDV/Fees. Raydium also has the largest number of daily active users, and the TVL of all other DEXs is more than 80% lower than Raydium - except Jupiter.

In Figure 14, Raydium is compared to other more traditional DEXs on other chains. Raydium’s annualized DEX volume is more than double that of Aerodrome, but with a lower MC/Earnings ratio.

Raydium Token

Raydium’s token economics are as follows:

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

Note: Team and Seed (25.9% of total) fully locked in first 12 months after TGE, and unlocked linearly daily in months 13 - 36. Vesting ends on February 21, 2024.

Raydium tokens have multiple use cases: $RAY owners can stake their tokens to earn additional $RAY. Most importantly, $RAY is a mining reward used to attract liquidity providers to Raydium, thereby increasing the depth of the liquidity pool. While Raydium tokens are not governance tokens, governance methods are being developed.

While issuing tokens fell out of favor after the summer of DeFi, Raydium has a very low annual inflation rate and its annualized buyback is one of the best tokens in DeFi. Annualized issuance is currently around 1.9 million RAY, of which RAY staking accounts for 1.65 million of the total issuance, which is negligible compared to the issuance of other popular DEXs at their peak. At current prices, RAY issues about $5.1 million worth of RAY per year. This is very low compared to Uniswap, which has an issuance of $1.45 million per day before full unlocking, or $529.25 million per year.

A small transaction fee is charged for every swap in each pool on Raydium. As stated in the documentation, "Depending on the specific fees of a given pool, this fee is split between incentivizing liquidity providers, RAY buybacks, and the treasury. In summary, 12% of all transaction fees are used to buy back RAY, regardless of the fee tier of a given pool."

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 16: Raydium cumulative transaction volume

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

 Figure 17: Raydium buyback data

Raydium has accumulated over $300 billion in trading volume and successfully repurchased approximately 38 million RAY tokens, equivalent to $52 million. Raydium's repurchase program is the most eye-catching among all DeFi projects, helping to push Raydium to the top of all DEXs on Solana.

The Case for Raydium

In conclusion, Raydium is basically ahead of all DEXs on Solana and is well-positioned to succeed as Solana continues to grow. Raydium has experienced growth over the past year and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon as the memecoin craze continues, with the latest memecoin craze centered around artificial intelligence (like $GOAT).

As a major liquidity provider and AMM on Solana, Raydium's unique position gives it a strategic advantage in gaining market share from emerging trends. Most importantly, Raydium's commitment to innovation and ecosystem growth is reflected in its frequent upgrades, incentives for liquidity providers, and active engagement with the community. These factors show that Raydium is not only ready to adapt to the changing DeFi environment, but also ready to lead DeFi.

Related reading: A Deep Dive into Aerodrome, the Liquidity Engine on Base

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,0188-%3,50
Major
MAJOR$0,15656-%2,41
SIX
SIX$0,01971-%3,85
MAY
MAY$0,05002-%5,46
Stage
STAGE$0,0000669+%33,80
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,0188-%3,50
LightLink
LL$0,01378-%1,92
SUI
SUI$3,5472-%3,98
Humanity
H$0,03959-%6,53
Flux
FLUX$0,2146-%4,62
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,019887+%10,63
Metaverse
ETP$0,0007574+%13,26
Omnity Network
OCT$0,04011-%0,74
Major
MAJOR$0,15656-%2,41
SIX
SIX$0,01971-%3,85
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.