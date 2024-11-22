PA Daily | U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will step down on January 20, 2025; the final approval deadline for the Solana ETF application submitted by four institutions is early August next year

2024/11/22 18:38
Today's news tips:

Gary Gensler, Chairman of the US SEC, will officially step down on January 20, 2025

Four institutions submitted Solana ETF applications. If the SEC accepts them, they may be approved in early August next year.

US court ruling: SEC's "broker rule" exceeded statutory authority and was revoked

Source: Trump Crypto Advisory Board Expected to Set Up Committed Bitcoin Reserve

Trump Media may launch crypto payment service "TruthFi"

MicroStrategy Completes $3 Billion Convertible Bond Issuance and Plans to Continue to Increase Bitcoin Holdings

Total assets under management for digital asset ETPs hit $150 billion, a record high

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$1.005 billion yesterday, maintaining net inflow for 4 consecutive days

Regulatory News

Gary Gensler, Chairman of the US SEC, will officially step down on January 20, 2025

According to an announcement released on the official website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will officially step down at noon on January 20, 2025. Since taking office on April 17, 2021, Gensler has promoted a number of important reforms, including capital market efficiency, resilience, and integrity. During his tenure, the SEC completed thousands of enforcement actions, recovered approximately $21 billion in fines, and returned $2.7 billion to damaged investors.

Gensler has made significant enforcement efforts in the field of cryptocurrency, taking action against false transactions, registration violations and other behaviors. According to SEC data, about 18% of reports in fiscal year 2024 were related to cryptocurrency. In addition, he has promoted a number of rule reforms, including shortening the stock settlement cycle to one day, enhancing network and climate risk disclosure, and strengthening supervision of investment advisors.

Four institutions submitted Solana ETF applications. If the SEC accepts them, they may be approved in early August.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart wrote that Cboe BZX exchange documents show that the exchange proposes to list and trade four Solana-related ETFs on its platform. These ETFs were initiated by Bitwise , VanEck, 21Shares and Canary Funds, and are classified as "commodity-based trust fund shares" and submitted in accordance with Rule 14.11(e)(4). If the SEC formally accepts the application, the final approval deadline is expected to be early August 2025.

People familiar with the matter: Negotiations between the US SEC and issuers who want to launch SOL spot ETFs are "making progress"

US court ruling: SEC's "broker rule" exceeded statutory authority and was revoked

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)'s final rule on the "Dealer Rule" exceeded its statutory authority and declared the rule invalid. The court pointed out that the SEC's expansion of the definition of "broker" is inconsistent with the text, history and structure of the Securities Exchange Act, and the scope of the rule is too broad and may unreasonably cover trading activities in DeFi protocols.

The court held that the SEC's attempt to simply define trading activities as market liquidity provision and classify them as "brokers" failed to reflect the legal distinction between brokers and ordinary traders. Ultimately, the court ruled to revoke the rule and emphasized that the SEC did not follow a reasonable decision-making procedure when making the rule, which violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

Source: Trump Crypto Advisory Board Expected to Set Up Committed Bitcoin Reserve

According to Reuters, several crypto companies including Ripple, Kraken and Circle are vying for seats on the crypto advisory committee that President-elect Donald Trump has promised to establish. Sources said the advisory committee may be affiliated with the White House National Economic Council or an independent White House department, and its main responsibilities include coordinating digital asset policies, working with Congress to develop crypto legislation, setting up Bitcoin reserves, and collaborating with agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Treasury Department. In addition, the Trump team is also considering setting up a crypto "general manager" role to lead the committee. During his campaign, Trump promised to create the image of a "crypto president", end the current President Biden's strict supervision of crypto companies, and guarantee crypto companies' access to banking services through executive orders.

According to people familiar with the matter, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently met with Trump, and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire has publicly expressed his willingness to join the committee. At the same time, the crypto departments of Paradigm and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) are also expected to take a seat on the committee.

AI

OpenAI plans to launch a browser with ChatGPT integrated to compete with Google Chrome

According to The Information, OpenAI is considering developing its own web browser to compete directly with Google Chrome, which will integrate its AI model ChatGPT.

Project News

Trump Media may launch crypto payment service "TruthFi"

According to the New York Times, US President-elect Donald Trump's social media company Trump Media & Technology Group recently filed a trademark application to launch a crypto payment service called "TruthFi". The platform will focus on crypto payments, financial custody and digital asset trading.

"Musk's Life List" is on the cover of Time magazine: from rocket recovery to helping Trump get elected

Charles Schwab plans to launch spot crypto trading after regulations improve

According to Bloomberg, Charles Schwab’s incoming CEO Rick Wurster said the company plans to launch spot cryptocurrency trading after crypto regulations improve in the United States. “We expect the regulatory environment to change and are preparing for that possibility,” Wurster said in an interview.

Schwab currently offers crypto-related ETFs and crypto futures, but has not yet directly entered the spot trading market. Wurster mentioned that cryptocurrencies have attracted a lot of attention, but he personally has no investment plans for the time being, although he supports customers investing in crypto assets. Wurster will take over the CEO position in early 2025, and the current CEO Walt Bettinger will retire.

Coinbase International will launch CoW Protocol perpetual futures contracts

Coinbase International Station announced on the X platform that Coinbase International Station and Coinbase Advanced will add support for CoW Protocol perpetual futures contracts. The COW-PERP market is expected to open at or after 17:30 on November 26, 2024, Beijing time.

Michael Novogratz: Bitcoin is expected to pull back, there is a lot of leverage in the crypto market

According to CNBC, Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Michael Novogratz expressed his views on Bitcoin. He said that Bitcoin is expected to break through the much-anticipated $100,000 mark in the strong rebound after the US election, but this does not mean that it will continue to rise. Novogratz pointed out in the "Financial Forum" program that although it is "inevitable" for Bitcoin prices to reach six figures and may continue to rise, it will eventually pull back. He emphasized that there is a lot of leverage in the cryptocurrency market at present, and the crypto community is already highly leveraged, so a market correction is coming.

However, Novogratz predicts that Bitcoin will not fall below $80,000, the level before Trump's election. He also warned that stocks like MicroStrategy, which trade in a similar way to leveraged Bitcoin, may face a bigger correction. In addition, Novogratz recommends that investors buy Bitcoin directly instead of companies like MicroStrategy.

Zircuit’s ZRC token transfer restrictions to be lifted on November 25

Zircuit announced that its native token $ZRC will be officially open for trading on November 25, 2024, and revealed that it will release a major product next week.

Binance reveals that its compliance staff has increased by 34% year-on-year, saying that the industry has entered a new stage of maturity

According to CoinDesk, the crypto exchange Binance said that as its compliance department continues to build rapidly, it is expected to have 645 full-time compliance employees by the end of this year, an increase of 34% from November last year. According to a press release issued by Binance on Friday, including contractors, the cryptocurrency exchange has more than 1,000 employees focusing on compliance. Noah Perlman, chief compliance officer of Binance, said: "Our industry has entered a new stage of paradigm shift and maturity, in which regulatory compliance has become an important standard for user experience and protection, business success and sustainable growth. Binance has grown with regulators and other participants over the years, and the continued growth of our compliance team and projects is a testament to this and a testament to this stage of our industry that is destined to be strong and sustainable growth." Binance's recent recruitment of compliance personnel includes some people who have worked in traditional finance and government departments for a long time. Todd McElduff, Binance's new corporate compliance director, will be responsible for the exchange's relationship with global law enforcement agencies. He previously led PayPal's global financial crime supervision department. Prior to this, he was the head of Morgan Stanley's financial crime department. Binance has also hired two special investigation experts, Céline Inial of France and Caner Akyürek of Turkey, both of whom previously worked in law enforcement in their respective countries for nearly 20 years.

Financing News

Bitcoin mining company MARA completes $1 billion convertible senior notes issuance

According to official news, Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings, Inc. completed the issuance of $1 billion convertible senior notes, including $150 million of notes issued pursuant to the purchase agreement granting the initial purchasers a purchase option with a term of 13 days from the date of the first issuance of the notes. The initial purchasers exercised all of them on November 19, 2024, and the additional purchases were completed on November 20, 2024.

MicroStrategy Completes $3 Billion Convertible Bond Issuance and Plans to Continue to Increase Bitcoin Holdings

According to MicroStrategy's announcement, the company has completed the issuance of $3 billion in zero-interest convertible senior bonds, which will mature in 2029 and have a conversion price of 55% higher than the market price, about $672 per share. The net proceeds from this issuance are approximately $2.97 billion, and MicroStrategy plans to use most of the funds to purchase more Bitcoin and other company operations.

The bond issuance is only for qualified institutional investors and is not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. After conversion, it can be converted into cash, stock, or a combination of the two. MicroStrategy continues to consolidate its position as the "world's largest Bitcoin treasury company."

Steakholder Foods board of directors approves purchase of cryptocurrency as reserve asset

Canaan Inc. Raises $30 Million in Preferred Stock Offering

According to Finance Magnates, Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) recently signed a securities purchase agreement to sell up to 30,000 shares of Series A-1 preferred stock to an institutional investor at $1,000 per share. The agreement will raise $30 million to support the development of digital mining and equipment in North America. Previously, Canaan Technology completed its Series A financing in September 2024, in which it sold up to 125,000 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock.

Decentralized game player network KGeN completes $10 million financing, led by Aptos Labs

According to official news, the decentralized game player network KGeN announced the completion of US$10 million in financing, led by Aptos Labs, with participation from Game7 DAO and Polygon.

According to reports, KGeN aims to provide more accurate user portraits for game projects based on its data collection of game players and reduce customer acquisition costs. So far, KGeN has mapped over 197 million game player attributes based on 10.8 million players, thereby gaining insights into gaming behavior.

Galaxy Research: Bitcoin L2 project financing totals $447 million

According to Galaxy Research data, Bitcoin Layer 2 (L2) projects have received a total of $447 million in financing since 2018, accounting for more than 36% in 2024 alone. The report pointed out that currently about 0.8% of BTC circulation is locked in L2, wrapped assets and pledge agreements, and it is expected that this proportion will increase to 2.3% by 2030, corresponding to about $47 billion in BTC liquidity.

The number of Bitcoin L2 projects has increased from 10 to 75 since 2021. Existing L2 solutions mainly include sidechains and Rollups technology, among which Rollups significantly improve transaction speed and reduce costs through data compression and batch processing. The report emphasizes that Bitcoin L2 provides BTC with more efficient transactions and revenue applications, but the current bridge mechanism and trust issues in asset withdrawal still need to be optimized.

Important data

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$1.005 billion yesterday, maintaining net inflow for 4 consecutive days

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$167 million

Bitcoin-related assets daily trading volume exceeds $70 billion

According to data shared by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the trading volume of the Bitcoin-related asset ecosystem hit a new high today, estimated to reach $70 billion, of which $50 billion was contributed by MicroStrategy ($MSTR) and its related 2x leveraged products, which have set new trading records. At the same time, $IBIT's single-day trading volume reached $5 billion, setting the second highest record in history, and $MSTZ (reverse 2x leveraged MSTR product) also broke the $1 billion mark for the first time.

AI company Genius Group purchased an additional $4 million worth of Bitcoin, increasing its holdings to 153 BTC

29,000 BTC options and 164,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of $3.39 billion

According to Greeks.live, 29,000 BTC options will expire this week, with a Put Call Ratio of 1.1, a maximum pain point of $86,000, and a total notional value of $2.84 billion. At the same time, 164,000 ETH options will expire, with a Put Call Ratio of 0.65, a maximum pain point of $3,050, and a total notional value of $550 million.

Total assets under management for digital asset ETPs hit $150 billion, a record high

James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, wrote on the X platform that the total assets under management of digital asset ETPs reached $150 billion for the first time, mainly due to the rise in Bitcoin prices.

This month, Solana Ecosystem DEX monthly trading volume is close to 100 billion US dollars, setting a new record high

According to SolanaFloor monitoring, the monthly trading volume of Solana ecosystem DEX has reached nearly US$100 billion so far this month, setting a record high.

A newly created wallet withdrew 309.6 billion PEPE from KuCoin, worth about $6.45 million

Spot On Chain monitoring shows that a new wallet user created an account 13 hours ago and withdrew 309.6 billion $PEPE from KuCoin, worth approximately $6.45 million, with an average purchase price of $0.00002082.

A whale holding nearly 400,000 ETH has cashed out about $224 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale account has recently become active again and started selling the ETH it holds. The account bought 398,900 ETH (worth $2.4 million at the time) at an average price of about $6 between January 18 and March 10, 2016.

After being silent for 8 years, the account became active again on November 7 this year. It has sold 73,356 ETH so far, cashing in approximately US$224 million, leaving 325,500 ETH (currently worth approximately US$1.1 billion).

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
