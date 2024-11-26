The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

Author: YB , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Collect a lot of AI agent-related tweets over the past month for future in-depth research. In the past two weeks, a large number of agent announcements have not even been related to Truth Terminal/Zerebro. For example, Stripe released documentation on adding payments to agent workflows; Circle released an in-depth tutorial on how developers can integrate USDC with various agents, etc.

You might be thinking… that’s nothing special, right?

Sure, these big tech companies are talking about proxies. But who isn’t?

For the first time, it feels like the crypto bubble is discussing the same things as the rest of the tech industry. Maybe a different style, but certainly the same narrative.

Of course, cryptocurrency has always felt weird to the average person. But even in the tech world, cryptocurrency is seen as a geeky industry. And rightfully so. The amount of crazy headlines generated by the crypto industry is simply incredible, and even most crypto people think that some trends are just bullshit.

The crypto industry doesn’t have much overlap with other tech verticals, at least in the short term. So far, the cryptocurrency narrative has mostly only appealed to artists and quants. But there feels like an opportunity to disrupt that.

Let’s dive into 3 topics:

  • Relaxed cryptocurrency regulation
  • Accelerationist Bubble
  • Encryption-driven success stories

Relaxed cryptocurrency regulation

Gary Gensler, a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, announced that he would resign on January 20. This news was as big as Harry Potter defeating Voldemort.

Over the past four years, Gensler has been almost the biggest bottleneck in the development of the U.S. crypto industry.

It’s not just that Gensler is heavily regulated, it’s that he’s attacking this emerging industry. Linda’s tweet illustrates this perfectly: Coinbase, Consensys, and countless other companies have been forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars lobbying and fighting in Washington.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

The chart below shows that this potential candidate is making a 180-degree turn.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

 SEC Chair candidate Teresa Goody Guillén says she wants to make crypto great again

Regardless of who succeeds the SEC chairman, one thing is clear: Trump is determined to embrace cryptocurrencies better than the previous administration. And to be honest, the bar isn’t that high.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

As mentioned earlier, Bernie Moreno (R) received $40.1 million in donations and defeated Sherrod Brown (D) in the Ohio Senate race.

Moreno ultimately won, which is objectively one of the biggest wins in the entire crypto space. He is a long-time crypto enthusiast, while Brown is a huge blocker of crypto regulation in the Senate.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that the discussion around a potential U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve is crazy. The momentum of cryptocurrencies has changed so much in the past few weeks, with rising prices, inflows into BlackRock ETFs, etc., that one has to seriously consider the fact that the federal government could have Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

OK, but what does all this regulatory news have to do with crypto crossing the chasm into wider technological adoption?

One of the main concerns for builders in other technology verticals is the uncertainty over whether cryptocurrency is a reliable technology in the U.S. With legitimate concerns about potential legal risks such as lawsuits and fines, the idea of combining such a volatile technology with their life’s work seems impractical.

But as this new administration begins to embrace cryptocurrencies and pass clear regulations, others will soon explore cryptocurrencies.

Vitalik summed it up nicely in this screenshot - it's the lack of regulatory clarity around projects that keeps builders from embracing the technology. People who aren't actively involved in building the ecosystem may be forming their opinions about crypto through embarrassing headlines about Moodeng and Bonk millionaires. Not exactly the best way to convince the talented engineers at Anthropic to use crypto, right?

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

Hopefully, over the next 4 years, pro-crypto politicians will do their best to make it easy and safe for people outside of crypto to adopt this technology.

Accelerationist Bubble

In his article "The Trump Bubble," Packy points out that the next four years will be a golden period for risk-taking, foresight and optimism.

I don't completely agree with the second half of the article, which feels a bit too excited and exaggerated. However, Packy makes some solid points about the shift in perceptions of progress. Things are going to get more efficient, crazier, and more experimental.

This phenomenon, as Byrne Hobart and Tobias Harris call it, is called an inflection bubble.

  • Inflection point bubble: "Investors believe that the future will be radically different from the past." Think: the dot-com bubble. If you believe that the future will be radically different, you buy the stocks that you think will benefit most from that difference.

The reason I bring this up is that cryptocurrencies (not traditional venture capital) will be the financial backbone of the next inflection point bubble. Truth Terminal gives a good explanation:

It’s not that 90% of memecoins are ready to succeed right now — on the contrary, they are still very immature, and it will take some good design in the token economics for people to realize that memecoins can be comparable to what people traditionally think of as “good investments”.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

As energy, AI, bioscience, and gaming verticals gain momentum, the combination of AI agents + crypto tokens could be 10x more effective at trying out new ideas.

Let's say you're a nuclear engineering veteran who has worked in the energy industry for decades and want to try to build your own vision. You might spend months convincing venture capitalists about your idea, building a team, and forming a community.

Or you can:

  • Write a white paper detailing your background, thesis, plan, vision, etc.
  • Deploy "brand agents" on Twitter to help you spread the word
  • Raising initial funds through a token issuance
  • Work with affiliates to build a real fan community (i.e. social tipping)
  • Grow your team from this community and also use bounties

This is very similar to the ICO craze in 2017. But ICO may be too early for now.

In the author's opinion, changes such as improved crypto infrastructure, a crypto-supportive regulatory environment, market maturity, and institutional adoption are actually important.

That being said, the above framework will obviously still generate thousands of completely pointless projects. But how is this any different than the power law that VCs are always harping on about?

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

The author’s view is that there are currently no orthodox, senior institutional builders from other technology verticals intentionally trying to realize their vision by supporting crypto financing.

Definitely not in 2017. 2024 might see some early DePin & DeSci projects.

But, as mentioned at the beginning of this post, for the first time it feels like there is some overlap between the crypto narrative and the narratives that others in the tech world care about.

Not just agency, but even topics like bioscience research, GPU allocation, etc.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

While I haven’t looked at Pump.science in detail, I’m not surprised that it has become one of the hottest topics in the space. There is definitely some wild speculation, legality and security issues, etc. that need to be sorted out over time (hopefully people in the crypto industry will acknowledge that). But it’s important to emphasize that people are generally excited about the concept of crypto financing for non-crypto tasks.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

The key takeaway here is that the idea of crowdfunding has been proven since the early days of Kickstarter in the 2010s. Regardless, having the wisdom and support of the crowd is better than a closed-door boardroom. People want to be involved.

But in fact, the technical and social consensus around this model may take time to form. It seems that a perfect storm is gathering: positive changes in political governance + the increasing maturity of encryption and artificial intelligence technology + the accelerationist bubble generating a lot of ideas.

Even so, there was one thing missing for the concept to really take hold.

Encryption-driven success stories

One of the coolest things about on-chain AI and Goat Meta lately is “attracting” some AI/LLM developers into crypto.

No one could have predicted this interview between Threadguy and Andy Ayery.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

If you step back and think about it, it’s really amazing.

Some people, like Nick Liverman (founder of Chaos), have spent their entire careers working on projects like robotics and transhumanism, and they may have made more money in the past month than they did in the past decade.

Beff Jezos promotes his friend Shaw, who is building ai16z and Eliza frameworks as a launchpad for agentic tokens. The point here is not Beff, but more about the fact that through LLM developers experimenting with on-chain AI, deep people in the AI field even have some idea of what is going on in cryptocurrency.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

The key point I want to emphasize here is that the next year will see a number of people from different technology fields properly embracing crypto and demonstrating the efficiency of the proxy + token model for building large-scale projects.

Once you see a few successful examples, it’s only a matter of time before others are eager to try out their own ideas.

All of these token issuances and experiments we’ve seen so far are just “small fry.”

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

It only takes a few success stories to attract a large following.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
