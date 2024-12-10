Exclusive interview with DIN founder Harold: How can Web3 data network break the curse of “AI data sweatshop”?

PANews
2024/12/10 16:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-1.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002059-0.67%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207-5.55%
HAROLD
HAROLD$0.002-5.83%

Exclusive interview with DIN founder Harold: How can Web3 data network break the curse of “AI data sweatshop”?

Author: Zen, PANews

With the rapid development of AI technology, data has become the core driving force for its growth, and its importance is no less than that of oil in modern industry. The acquisition, labeling and processing of high-quality data are the cornerstones of AI model training. However, this process relies heavily on manual processing, is inefficient, has high costs and uneven quality, which still poses huge challenges to the existing industrial chain.

As Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said, tasks such as AI data annotation are very suitable for completion through blockchain, which can take advantage of low-cost global labor and make instant payments through cryptocurrency, breaking geographical restrictions. CZ also mentioned that more tools are still needed and called on developers to jointly build a decentralized AI data processing ecosystem.

In fact, since the rise of the artificial intelligence boom, there have been many projects that have begun to focus on decentralized AI data business, but few projects have been able to implement a commercial model. DIN, which has performed outstandingly in the BNB ecosystem, is one of them. DIN currently has more than 30 million registered users and millions of daily active users, and has topped the AI Dapp rankings on the BNB Chain several times. More importantly, DIN has not only driven the decentralized AI data economy, but has also begun to truly empower the development of Web2 traditional industries.

DIN: Work permit for data pipeline workers in the AI era

DIN is the first modular AI-native data preprocessing layer, which aims to build a data intelligence network based on the synergy of people, data and AI, so that everyone can process data for AI and get paid. So far, DIN has raised a total of $8 million. It first completed a $4 million seed round led by Binance Labs in July last year, and completed a $4 million pre-listing round in August this year, with Manta, Moonbeam, Ankr, Maxx Capital and others participating.

Exclusive interview with DIN founder Harold: How can Web3 data network break the curse of “AI data sweatshop”?

In the interview, DIN founder Harold said that if DIN is introduced in the most understandable way, it can be called "the job certificate for data pipeline employees in the AI era", so that every ordinary person in the world can participate anytime and anywhere without any threshold, enjoy the borderless and flexible payment brought by crypto, and share the endless cash flow dividends brought by the development of AI. "AI needs a huge amount of data to promote its own development, so everyone should be able to benefit from the data it generates. DIN hopes to act as a bridge in the middle so that the data produced by everyone can be recorded and everyone can profit."

The name DIN comes from the acronym of Data Intelligence Network. In the past three years, DIN has focused on providing products and services around "data", covering off-chain data such as on-chain data and social media content. Its predecessor was Web3Go, a Web3 data intelligence company. Before founding the project, Harold had been engaged in the artificial intelligence industry, and the AI applications such as steel surface defect detection developed by the team he led have also been implemented. Thanks to the team's many years of accumulation and experience in the fields of big data, artificial intelligence and communications, and many years of deep cultivation in the data track, DIN has formed a mature service delivery system and has achieved profitability every year.

Blockchain enables data crowdsourcing revolution

As we all know, algorithms, computing power and data are the three core elements of artificial intelligence, among which data is the foundation of artificial intelligence development. Without sufficient data support, any advanced algorithms and computing power will be out of the question. Therefore, the "data factory" of AI models is becoming increasingly important in the wave of artificial intelligence. Scale AI, the leader in this field, completed its latest round of financing of up to US$1 billion in May this year with a valuation of US$13.8 billion, led by Accel, a top Silicon Valley fund, and participated by a number of technology giants such as YC, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, and AMD.

Scale AI's customer base includes medical, defense, e-commerce, government services and other fields. It makes profits by providing high-quality data to customers while transferring most of the quality assurance responsibilities and costs to individual task executors. Scale AI's crowdsourcing platform Remotasks has established dozens of institutions in Kenya, the Philippines, Venezuela and other regions, with thousands of data labelers.

Exclusive interview with DIN founder Harold: How can Web3 data network break the curse of “AI data sweatshop”?

However, this way of profits being mainly concentrated in the hands of centralized companies cannot better motivate participants, nor can it fully liberate the labor force. According to The Washington Post , Scale AI pays workers extremely low wages, often delays or withholds wages, and provides almost no recourse for workers. Human rights organizations and labor researchers say Scale AI is one of many American artificial intelligence companies that fail to comply with basic labor standards for overseas workers. It can be seen that behind the artificial intelligence boom dominated by centralized and monopolistic companies, there is an army of overseas workers in "digital sweatshops" who support the booming AI industry, but are often exploited in labor-intensive work and do not receive due rewards.

"The model of producing and collecting data is completely centralized. We believe that this is not conducive to the long-term development of AI technology because everyone is a producer of data but does not benefit from it." Regarding the issue of data monopoly and high centralization,

Harold said that based on the decentralized, open and transparent characteristics of blockchain, by combining it with AI data, blockchain can be used to manage data, record each person's data production process, and ultimately use blockchain for settlement, so that users who provide data can continue to obtain benefits.

The flagship product xData and Chipper Node connect B and C ends

"DIN provides a full-stack solution covering data collection, annotation, verification and vectorization," Harold introduced. Its core product xData focuses on the collection and annotation of Twitter content data. It can collect content around specific projects or topics and aggregate scattered materials into a complete database. Through xData, on the one hand, users can participate in the collection and annotation of AI data at low cost and low threshold and gain benefits; on the other hand, customers can also gain more exposure opportunities while meeting data collection and processing needs. So far, xData has successfully collected and annotated more than 100 million tweets.

Exclusive interview with DIN founder Harold: How can Web3 data network break the curse of “AI data sweatshop”?

AI models go through multiple iterations, and their training process requires not only a large amount of data, but also high quality data. "High-quality data is the key to improving the accuracy and reliability of the model, while low-quality data may lead to biased or even erroneous results." Harold said that AI models require a large amount of cleaned, verified and qualified data when training and fine-tuning.

In the DIN ecosystem, Chipper Node plays an important role in data "quality inspection" and optimization. Harold pointed out that Chipper Node uses the idle computing power of the user's edge device to verify, classify, clean and vectorize the original data collected by xData. In addition, Chipper Node not only realizes the conversion of rewards within the network, but also promotes the efficient operation of the economic system, allowing users to obtain income through mining anytime and anywhere, and ultimately realize the payment closed loop of AI data contributors.

Through the synergy of Chipper Node and xData, DIN, as a bridge, has opened up the connection channel between B-end enterprises and C-end users. Enterprises can obtain verified high-quality data in a more efficient and low-cost way through the DIN ecosystem, while users can contribute data content and receive rewards through daily participation in a low-threshold way. This model not only achieves efficient matching of data supply and demand, but also significantly improves users' sense of participation and benefit experience, injecting strong impetus into the rapid development of the DIN ecosystem. Harold said that the total number of DIN users has exceeded 30 million, with 700,000 daily active users, and DIN processes 1 million on-chain transactions every day, demonstrating a highly active and scalable blockchain ecosystem.

It is worth mentioning that DIN's data is stored on the decentralized storage infrastructure BNB Greenfield, which significantly reduces storage costs and improves storage efficiency by sharding and storing data on multiple nodes. In addition, thanks to the optimized distributed storage architecture, Greenfield can provide access speeds close to traditional Web2 cloud storage while ensuring decentralized security and reliability. This allows DIN to ensure that while providing incentives to users, it also takes into account the security and privacy protection of data transmission in the network.

Empowering Web2 Traditional industries, DIN has truly realized product implementation

Unlike most AI+Web3 projects that are still at the stage of imagining large-scale adoption, the AI data provided by DIN has begun to empower the development of traditional Web2 industries. Harold revealed that as early as a few months ago, DIN had cooperated with Heshuju, a data annotation company under AISpeech, to annotate and collect voice data for AISpeech's minority languages through BNB Chain.

As a unicorn in the field of voice technology in China, AISpeech is as famous as iFlytek, focusing on core technologies such as speech recognition, speech synthesis and natural language processing. Its technologies are widely used in products such as car navigation and in-vehicle voice assistants, providing drivers with efficient and convenient intelligent interactive experience. In the context of a global market, in-vehicle systems must be able to support multilingual interaction, especially in an environment of cross-border sales and multicultural integration. This requires a large amount of high-quality speech data in small languages and dialects for training speech recognition and synthesis models. Traditional data annotation methods are often costly and time-consuming, and it is difficult to meet the needs of rapid iteration.

Exclusive interview with DIN founder Harold: How can Web3 data network break the curse of “AI data sweatshop”?

However, by leveraging DIN's blockchain network, the task of labeling and collecting minority language speech data can be distributed to a global distributed workforce network, which will significantly improve efficiency and data coverage. On the one hand, DIN's platform ensures the high quality and consistency of the labeled data through a multi-layer verification and audit mechanism, and the multi-language coverage enables AISpeech to quickly build and optimize its minority language speech models; on the other hand, the processing of all data is recorded on the chain to ensure transparency and credibility, and facilitate future audits and traceability, which is crucial for voice technology companies under increasingly stringent privacy protection and data compliance requirements.

DIN's technology and business model not only prove the feasibility of decentralized data networks, but also inject new growth momentum into traditional industries, becoming an important driving force for the integration of Web2 and Web3. Looking ahead, DIN is expected to expand the capabilities of its data intelligence network to industries such as healthcare, education, and retail, and help traditional enterprises achieve intelligent transformation through the application of AI data processing.

Persisting in the bear market and contributing to the development of the BNB Chain ecosystem

In the bear market environment that just passed, problems such as poor market liquidity, low user activity, and lack of user verification products were prominent, and the continuous internal circulation caused the cost of acquiring users to increase significantly. These challenges undoubtedly brought huge pressure to the operation and development of the project. Harold admitted that they were a little jealous when many projects "made quick money" through short-term opportunities, but in the end DIN chose to focus on long-term value creation rather than chasing short-term interests, rushing to cash out or catering to short-term market fluctuations.

"We are a relatively pragmatic and down-to-earth team." Harold added that DIN has always wanted to persist in doing the right thing. The process may occasionally be slow and painful, but this is the norm for entrepreneurship in the cutting-edge technology field. Only by gritting your teeth and persevering can you go further.

From promoting on-chain data analysis to realizing a user-friendly AI proxy platform, and then to creating decentralized AI data pre-processing tools, in addition to the positioning of AI data infrastructure, the DIN team has also insisted on deepening its presence in the BNB ecosystem in recent years, and has further promoted the development of the ecosystem after obtaining its funding, resources and other support. For example, the Chipper node pre-mining and xDIN transactions launched by DIN not only brought significant transaction volume and on-chain activity, but also brought more than 40,000 running nodes and more than 50,000 high-quality node holders. This further activated the on-chain data ecosystem of BNB Chain and increased user participation.

In addition, DIN has recently brought nearly 7.5 million transactions and 400,000 exposures to BNB Chain through node pre-mining, Binance Web3 wallet airdrop activities and Binance Square essay contest in just one week. Not only that, DIN also helped Binance attract more than 260,000 new user registrations in just 10 days.

Upcoming TGE with L2 blockchain based on BNB chain

Coinciding with the bull market, DIN is about to reach a critical node in the development of the project. Harold said that DIN will build an exclusive L2 data chain on the BNB chain to further promote the implementation of the decentralized AI data network concept. The DIN token to be launched soon will serve as the core fuel of this L2 chain, used to pay for gas fees for on-chain operations such as data storage, node operation, and AI agent creation and transactions, becoming the hard currency of this decentralized network.

Exclusive interview with DIN founder Harold: How can Web3 data network break the curse of “AI data sweatshop”?

In addition, DIN tokens adopt a deflation model, and each token consumption will burn DIN, thereby continuously reducing market supply and bringing scarcity value. At the same time, the DIN team plans to regularly use the profits generated by its Web2 business to repurchase tokens to further strengthen its value support. Harold revealed that DIN has achieved profitability two years ago, and its mature Web2 data business provides stable and sustainable support for the development of Web3.

In this round of bull market, as BNB's liquidity has significantly increased and its price has soared to a record high, the market's confidence in its ecological development has reached an unprecedented high. Many practitioners believe that BNB Chain is likely to announce major moves in the short term. The launch of the DIN L2 data chain is timely. Combined with its performance in recent months, it may fully benefit from the ecological dividends of the BNB Chain and jointly promote the development of the Web3 data economy.

In general, with its strong performance in the BNB ecosystem and mature business model, DIN is gradually implementing the vision of a decentralized AI data economy. With the support of the upcoming L2 data chain and token economic system, DIN will not only inject new vitality into the cryptocurrency industry, but will also provide more possibilities for the AI and traditional data industries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Key Takeaways: Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD. Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework. Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations. Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers. Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins According to a recent report , issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions. The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future. Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period. Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins. By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants. Green fintech is reshaping finance for a sustainable future. As climate action and ESG integration take centre stage globally, this powerful fusion of finance and technology is driving real change. pic.twitter.com/gadX2UN2ny — HKMA 香港金融管理局 (@hkmagovhk) July 30, 2025 Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers. The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation. With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong? By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users. What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails? The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses. Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins? Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018705-5.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.15446-3.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01972-3.75%
MAY
MAY$0.05002-5.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:47
Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

The crypto market enters August 2025 with mixed interpretations about whether an altcoin season is taking shape. While Bitcoin remains near its recent highs, some traders are shifting attention toward projects like Tron, Sui, and Pi Coin. Each shows contrasting price action and sentiment, making them part of the debate over the durability of the current altseason trend. Tron: Steady Growth With Utility Tron (TRX) has maintained steady traction in recent weeks. The Tron price is around $0.32, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of about $31 billion and daily trading volume of nearly $1.54 billion, up by 44% within the past 24 hours. Here’s where I’ll be staying at @BlueOrigin ’s Astronaut Village! Comment on my Tiktok what you want to know about my experience—I’ll answer your questions tomorrow!👇 https://t.co/gSJ9xlJpH6 pic.twitter.com/5oXcxmBk6x — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) August 1, 2025 July trading showed a stable range between $0.28 and $0.33. This consolidation suggests steady demand despite market volatility. Analysts cite Tron’s DeFi footprint and lower supply compared to competitors as reasons why it continues to attract flows during periods when altcoin season activity rises. Whale accumulation and consistent activity across Tron’s DeFi applications add to the case for continued relevance. Some research outlets have pointed to its ability to maintain liquidity and support ecosystem projects, which has allowed TRX to stay in the conversation despite stronger competition from the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems. Sui: Growth Meets Recent Pullback The Sui price currently sits near $3.58, supported by a market cap of about $12.3 billion and daily trading volume exceeding $2.4 billion. Data shows a modest pullback of about 5% over the past 24 hours, after a month of strong inflows. Sui Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Sui’s object‑based design and parallel execution continue to set it apart among Layer‑1 protocols. On‑chain adoption in DeFi and GameFi has supported TVL growth, though recent price softness has tempered short‑term sentiment. LunarCrush metrics earlier in July showed strong social engagement, reinforcing that traders continue to monitor SUI closely despite the decline. Analysts suggest late‑2025 could prove important if upcoming integrations and ecosystem expansions deliver new user activity. For now, Sui represents an asset with utility and traction but is facing pressure from broader market sentiment. Pi Coin: Supply Concerns Pressure Sentiment The Pi Coin price is trading around $0.4 , with recent reports pointing to downward pressure following a July supply unlock. Pi’s daily volumes remain low compared to Tron and Sui, indicating weaker liquidity. Analysts note that a 17% drop in July coincided with a token unlock event of about 160 million PI, raising concerns about further dilution. Investor sentiment remains cautious. Without clear use cases or robust DeFi integration, Pi’s price action suggests it is more dependent on community participation and speculative cycles than underlying protocol adoption. Altcoin Season or Market Pause? The Altcoin Season Index remains 36, meaning that Bitcoin continues to outperform most altcoins. Yet the steady performance of Tron, the active though volatile market for Sui, and the ongoing debate over Pi Coin show that interest in mid‑cap assets persists. Some traders argue that altseason requires a broader rotation into tokens like these. Others believe current conditions represent selective trading rather than a full cycle. Whether this develops into a sustained altcoin season remains uncertain. Tron offers steady liquidity and usage, Sui continues to build out infrastructure despite recent declines, and Pi Coin reflects the risks of supply shocks. Together, these tokens capture the range of outcomes possible in an altseason: steady performers, growing platforms, and speculative risks. For traders, they illustrate how the cycle can extend beyond Bitcoin—even if the breadth of participation remains limited.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018705-5.92%
LightLink
LL$0.01376-1.92%
SUI
SUI$3.498-5.35%
Humanity
H$0.03912-7.60%
Flux
FLUX$0.2114-6.50%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 02:09
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019623+9.55%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007531-7.09%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04014-0.83%
Major
MAJOR$0.15446-3.30%
SIX
SIX$0.01972-3.75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

Tron Volume Jumps 44%, Sui Drops 5%, Pi Suffers Unlock – Altcoin Season in Flux?

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

ADA might take years to hit $10, but this coin could soar from below $0.003 to $0.30 fast

IMF: Some crypto assets will be included in the National Economic Accounts System (SNA) and classified as "non-produced non-financial assets"