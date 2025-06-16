Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike Again

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 00:10
Bitcoin
BTC$113,530.15-2.81%

On Sunday morning, Michael Saylor—the co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly Microstrategy)—teased another potential bitcoin ( BTC) buy by posting a fresh chart from the Strategy portfolio tracker.

“Bigger Dots are Better,” Saylor declared on X on Sunday morning. He’s become known for this Sunday ritual, where he shares a snapshot of Strategy’s bitcoin stash on X (formerly Twitter), often plucked from saylortracker.com. These posts usually come with playful or cryptic one-liners like “Send more orange” or “needs more orange”—a wink to bitcoin’s signature color in crypto circles.

Saylor Signals Another Bitcoin Buy—Orange Dots Strike AgainSaylor’s X post on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Every new orange dot on the chart signals a fresh BTC addition, and true to form, Strategy typically announces the buys the following Monday morning. As of 9 a.m. Sunday, June 15, 2025, Strategy’s bitcoin count sits at 582,000 BTC, carrying a value of $61.17 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000704-44.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:44
State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Following the landmark US passage of the GENIUS Act, Fabian Dori of Sygnum Bank breaks down what lies ahead for stablecoins, institutional adoption and global crypto regulation.
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000681-6.19%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03848-4.30%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05541-2.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:32
Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs is betting that its newly-funded network Rialo, with its native event triggers and Web2-like reactivity, can reverse developer exodus from crypto. If it works, the Pantera-backed network could rewrite the rules of blockchain usability. According to a press…
RWAX
APP$0.003893+1.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.009633-4.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 02:24

Trending News

More

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

State of stablecoins after GENIUS Act: Expert weighs in

Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Dow Jones down 600 points as rate cuts odds surge on hiring slump

Indonesia’s Crypto Tax Revenue Skyrockets 181% – But Volatility Raises Red Flags