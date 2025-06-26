Huobi's former co-founder Yuan Dawei acquires all Class B shares of US-listed MFI for US$7.8 million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Yuan Dawei, the former co-founder of Huobi, successfully acquired all Class B common shares of U.S. listed company mF International Limited (MFI) through his company Fire Lucky Investment Co., Ltd., totaling 9,046,892 shares, accounting for 100% of the shares in this category, with a total price of US$7.8 million.
Dawei Yuan, as the sole director, officer and shareholder of Fire Lucky, indirectly holds all of the acquired Class B shares. The acquisition gives Fire Lucky approximately 68.3% of mF International's common stock.
