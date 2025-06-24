Hong Kong’s VMS Group makes first foray into crypto, plans to allocate up to $10 million to Re7 Capital’s strategies

PANews
2025/06/24 09:18
Moonveil
MORE$0.09745-2.62%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07704-3.57%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bloomberg, Hong Kong multi-family office VMS Group plans to allocate no more than US$10 million to the strategies operated by decentralized hedge fund Re7 Capital (the allocation size has not yet been finalized), marking the first time that the wealth management institution, which manages nearly US$4 billion in assets, has entered the crypto field. VMS Managing Partner Elton Cheung said the move is aimed at addressing the decline in liquidity in traditional private equity while complying with clients' growing demand for digital assets. Zhi Li, head of VMS in London, added that the group is exploring the integration of crypto payments into its controlled Vietnamese real estate projects and has observed a strong interest among the younger generation of family members in compliant digital asset allocations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year

Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said that in many respects, the labor market still looks good; if the data supports it, he
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019205+5.19%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 22:43
Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

Chainlink has announced a new pricing methodology purpose-built to offer reliable pricing for cryptocurrency and tokenized assets primarily traded on decentralized exchanges. An announcement Chainlink (LINK) shared on August 1 states that Chainlink State Pricing targets assets that show limited…
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:20

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year

Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets

PUMP price drops 15% as Bonk lauchpad dominates market share

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn