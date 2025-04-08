“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?

PANews
2025/04/08 10:14
Wink
LIKE$0.009651-4.52%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002315-20.14%
WINK
WIN$0.0000572-3.08%

By Mat Di Salvo , Decrypt

Compiled by: Feilx, PANews

Last week, another Bitcoin miner broke the mold and independently processed a block and was rewarded with 3.125 Bitcoins. At the time (including transaction fees), the reward was $259,637. In recent months, there have been many cases of independent miners mining Bitcoin blocks.

Is it just luck for the miners? Is independent mining becoming more common? Can the average person hook up a hobbyist rig and succeed with minimal resources compared to publicly traded miners?

The answers vary. “Independent miners” is a term used to describe a range of miners, from individual hobbyists to groups that prefer to operate discreetly in private. They are finding success more often, but not dramatically — and the total number is unlikely to surge significantly.

Scott Norris, CEO of independent bitcoin miner Optiminer, said mining without the support of large mining pools "is still like buying a lottery ticket."

In 2022, independent miners using Solo CKPool (a service that allows anonymous miners to mine without running their own full Bitcoin node) processed 7 blocks. In 2023, that number jumped to 12 blocks. In 2024, that number reached 16 blocks.

However, using blocks mined by Solo CKPool does not necessarily mean that someone is mining Bitcoin alone in their bedroom with a very low hash rate. Some crypto people have made this claim, but it is wrong.

The mining pool industry is dominated by a few large companies - such as Foundry, AntPool and F2Pool. Miners connect to mining pools, share resources and split rewards. Using services like Solo CKPool, miners receive rewards as soon as they find a block and keep almost all of the rewards.

As the Bitcoin network grows, mining requires more electricity and resources, and mining is usually a business run by publicly traded companies. Some Bitcoin enthusiasts believe this is bad for Bitcoin because the Bitcoin network is supposed to be as decentralized as possible.

Amateur mining devices like the Bitaxe and FutureBit Apollo, which cost between $200 and $500, have become the favorites of “Bitcoin maximalists.” In January, a FutureBit Apollo processed one block, but that was thanks to a nonprofit that donated hashrate from other machines to the machine.

At the time, anonymous Bitcoin miner Econoalchemist stated on the X platform that their idea was to "dismantle the proprietary mining empire and make Bitcoin and free technology accessible to everyone."

Although this vision is unlikely to be realized, the rise of amateur miners in recent months may be driving a significant increase in the success rate of individual mining.

“Every once in a while, and increasingly often, a Bitaxe or similar small mining rig processes a block all by itself, quietly running in someone’s home,” the Econoalchemist said.

Scott Norris of Optimer points out that businesses can have a lot of hash rate to process blocks without going through large mining pools.

Even Solo Satoshi, a Houston, Texas-based company that sells mining equipment such as the Bitaxe Gamma, says on its website that the chance of mining a block per day is 0.00068390% using a $180 Bitaxe machine with a hash rate of 1.2 TH/s.

But Matt Howard, the founder of Solo Satoshi, said that investing in independent mining is not necessarily about making money. "The main goal is to further decentralize. Finding a block and getting a Bitcoin reward is a bonus. For Bitcoin maximalists, they understand that mining needs to be decentralized."

Related reading: With global regulation on BTC mining being relaxed, is it still possible to participate in mining?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: "We are exploring new possibilities in decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential
U
U$0.03055+205.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:13
Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Billionaire Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has positioned his company’s Bitcoin-backed securities as a compelling alternative to conventional bank savings for retirement planning, presenting yields of 9.5% versus traditional savings rates ranging from 0.1% to 4%. During MicroStrategy’s second-quarter earnings call on July 31, Saylor highlighted the firm’s newest preferred stock offering, STRC, as especially appealing to conservative investors seeking returns on their income. Source: Strategy “ This presents opportunities for retirees and an entire demographic of investors ,” Saylor explained, emphasizing the product’s attraction for those pursuing enhanced returns without extended lock-up periods. He further noted that MicroStrategy’s preferred equity instruments provide exceptional yield-generating collateral for investors. Just watched the @Strategy earnings call and bought more $MSTR and replaced my cash reserve investment with $STRC . Not financial advice but my opinion is that the level of this firm’s performance aspiration and investor communication has no peer. @saylor @digitalphong 🔥🚀📈 https://t.co/WCgN62BsbQ — Tad Smith (@tadtweets) August 1, 2025 Saylor’s Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plan: 9.5% Yields vs 0.1% Banks The STRC preferred stock offering successfully raised $2.5 billion on July 30, funds that were immediately deployed to purchase 21,021 Bitcoin in what became 2025’s largest US initial public offering to date. Driving the digital transformation of IPOs with $BTC . $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC pic.twitter.com/ydraj0QTKt — Strategy (@Strategy) July 28, 2025 Strategy already announced that STRC will commence trading on the Nasdaq this Wednesday, marking it as America’s first exchange-listed perpetual preferred security from a Bitcoin treasury corporation offering monthly, board-determined dividends targeted at income-seeking investors. Notably, STRC represents the newest addition to MicroStrategy’s expanding portfolio of perpetual preferred securities designed to fund Bitcoin acquisitions. The series includes Strike (STRK), a convertible instrument with an 8% fixed dividend; Strife (STRF), a non-convertible option featuring a 10% cumulative yield; and Stride (STRD), which distributes a 10% non-cumulative dividend. This strategic positioning coincides with MicroStrategy’s announcement of record quarterly earnings totaling $10 billion , primarily fueled by Bitcoin’s appreciation from $77,000 in Q1 to above $111,000 in Q2. The Virginia-headquartered corporation, previously operating as MicroStrategy, established the blueprint for corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption and currently maintains 628,791 BTC valued at over $72.6 billion, representing approximately 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Source: Saylor/X MicroStrategy’s retirement plan initiative aligns with broader momentum toward incorporating Bitcoin into 401(k) investment options. U.S Government Greenlights Bitcoin-Backed Retirement Plans in Crypto 401(k)s Policy Change Notably, the U.S. Department of Labor withdrew its 2022 guidance discouraging cryptocurrency inclusion in workplace 401(k) programs this July. This regulatory reversal is expected to rekindle enthusiasm for cryptocurrency investment vehicles within retirement and mortgage savings frameworks. Similarly, Bitcoin adoption in retirement portfolios appears to be accelerating across multiple fronts. In May 2024, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB), America’s ninth-largest pension fund, allocated $99 million to Bitcoin purchases, while Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advocated for Bitcoin inclusion in the state’s pension system. International adoption is already underway, with UK retirement schemes dedicating up to 3% of their portfolios to Bitcoin , anticipating superior returns for beneficiaries. These pension investments received guidance from Cartwright, a firm specializing in defined benefit scheme management that provides employees with guaranteed monthly retirement income based on service duration and salary levels. Performance data indicates that Cartwright-managed pension fund Bitcoin investments have generated over 60% returns in less than twelve months, significantly outpacing traditional assets, including bonds, gold, and the S&P 500. Cartwright Pension Trusts is seeing rising interest from its clients after helping a UK pension fund allocate 3% to Bitcoin in 2024, yielding a 60% in November 2024—and according to Nasri, it secured a 60% return on investment in under 12 months pic.twitter.com/dhgIuST0Yi — The Crypto Utility Guy (@UtilityGuy7) July 2, 2025 Cartwright has also published specialized research targeting corporate treasurers, defined benefit administrators, and institutional investors, focusing on Bitcoin’s practical applications, volatility characteristics, and expanding macroeconomic significance.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017756-10.88%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
america party
AMERICA$0.0003095+3.23%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05558-2.31%
MAY
MAY$0.05006-5.91%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 00:16
Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu price has pulled back and moved into a technical bear market after falling by 20% from its highest level this month. Shiba Inu (SHIB) token was trading at $0.000013 on Thursday, down from this month’s high of $0.00001600.…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000661-3.50%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001224-4.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01532-7.43%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:31

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology

Billionaire Michael Saylor Says This Bitcoin-Backed Investment Could Replace Your Retirement Plan

Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Blockchain startup Subzero Labs completes $20 million seed round led by Pantera Capital

An address containing 306 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years