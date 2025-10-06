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TLDR Galaxy Digital soars 7% after launching GalaxyOne retail platform GalaxyOne launch powers Galaxy Digital’s bold move into fintech GLXY climbs as GalaxyOne fuses crypto, stocks, and yield in one app GalaxyOne debut drives 7% GLXY surge with multi-asset trading Galaxy Digital redefines retail investing with GalaxyOne launch Galaxy Digital (GLXY) surged nearly 7%, rising [...] The post Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Stock: Jumps 7% After GalaxyOne Unites Cash, Crypto and Stocks appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Galaxy Digital soars 7% after launching GalaxyOne retail platform GalaxyOne launch powers Galaxy Digital’s bold move into fintech GLXY climbs as GalaxyOne fuses crypto, stocks, and yield in one app GalaxyOne debut drives 7% GLXY surge with multi-asset trading Galaxy Digital redefines retail investing with GalaxyOne launch Galaxy Digital (GLXY) surged nearly 7%, rising [...] The post Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Stock: Jumps 7% After GalaxyOne Unites Cash, Crypto and Stocks appeared first on CoinCentral.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Stock: Jumps 7% After GalaxyOne Unites Cash, Crypto and Stocks

Author: Coincentral
Source: Coincentral
2025/10/06 22:01
4 min read
Movement
MOVE$0.01397-4.18%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

TLDR

  • Galaxy Digital soars 7% after launching GalaxyOne retail platform
  • GalaxyOne launch powers Galaxy Digital’s bold move into fintech
  • GLXY climbs as GalaxyOne fuses crypto, stocks, and yield in one app
  • GalaxyOne debut drives 7% GLXY surge with multi-asset trading
  • Galaxy Digital redefines retail investing with GalaxyOne launch

Galaxy Digital (GLXY) surged nearly 7%, rising from around $33 to a pre-market level of $38.99.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

This sharp movement followed the official launch of GalaxyOne, a new multi-asset retail platform. The momentum reflected renewed market confidence in Galaxy Digital (GLXY) as it entered the consumer fintech space.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Trading Launches on GalaxyOne

GalaxyOne introduced trading capabilities for bitcoin, ethereum, and solana at launch, enabling users to buy, hold, and transfer. It also supports Paxos Gold, expanding the platform’s appeal to users seeking asset-backed tokens. Over time, GLXY aims to add more cryptocurrencies to broaden access and liquidity.

Users can freely move assets on and off the platform, ensuring flexibility and control. Real-time execution and recurring purchases enhance user convenience. GLXY made the process straightforward for users verified through standard KYC protocols.

This crypto functionality positions GalaxyOne alongside major retail platforms that offer digital asset trading. The company’s entry challenges existing players like Robinhood and eToro. By combining ease of use with institutional-grade infrastructure, GLXY gains a competitive edge.

Commission-Free Stock and ETF Trading Enhances Appeal

GalaxyOne now provides access to over 2,000 U.S. equities and ETFs through commission-free trading. This feature includes fractional share options, allowing trades with as little as $10. Retirement accounts such as traditional and Roth IRAs are also available through the platform.

The stock trading component directly competes with other fintech apps that dominate this space. GLXY integrates crypto and equity trading into one interface, streamlining financial management for its users. With this integration, GLXY strengthens its position as a multi-asset platform.

Users can also lend their eligible stocks to generate passive income through a structured stock lending program. This feature extends income opportunities beyond simple price appreciation. It also supports GLXY broader effort to attract retail participation.

Cash and Yield Offerings Broaden Retail Reach

GalaxyOne offers a high-yield cash account with a 4% APY, FDIC-insured through Cross River Bank. The platform also offers Galaxy Premium Yield, an 8% APY note limited to accredited U.S. participants. This dual product strategy caters to both general users and high-net-worth clients.

Interest on the cash account compounds daily and auto-reinvest options into crypto assets are available. For Premium Yield, returns are powered by GLXY institutional lending business. These yield features strengthen the platform’s ability to retain user capital over time.

GLXY structured these offerings to meet regulatory requirements while providing meaningful returns. The Premium Yield note has a $25,000 minimum investment and a $1 million cap per individual. Interest is credited monthly, creating consistent income opportunities.

GalaxyOne Signals Strategic Shift to Retail Finance

GLXY transitioned from institutional services to retail with the acquisition of Fierce in December 2024. The acquired team, led by former CEO Rob Cornish, built GalaxyOne’s foundation. Zac Prince, now Managing Director, oversees the platform’s ongoing strategy.

The launch marks a turning point for GLXY, which traditionally focused on hedge funds and crypto funds. By entering the retail arena, the firm expands its total addressable market significantly. GLXY now merges legacy finance with blockchain-based tools.

With GalaxyOne,GLXY integrates crypto, cash, and equities under a single experience. The company delivers products that reflect both user demand and regulatory standards. As a result, GLXY continues redefining the modern digital brokerage.

 

The post Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Stock: Jumps 7% After GalaxyOne Unites Cash, Crypto and Stocks appeared first on CoinCentral.

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$0.01397$0.01397
-0.49%
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