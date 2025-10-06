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TLDR Michael Saylor announced that Strategy will not make its routine Bitcoin purchase this week. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings have reached a record value of $79 billion. Strategy recently purchased Bitcoin worth $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin. The total number of Bitcoins held by the company now stands at [...] The post Michael Saylor Halts Bitcoin Buys as Strategy Hits $79B Record appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Michael Saylor announced that Strategy will not make its routine Bitcoin purchase this week. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings have reached a record value of $79 billion. Strategy recently purchased Bitcoin worth $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin. The total number of Bitcoins held by the company now stands at [...] The post Michael Saylor Halts Bitcoin Buys as Strategy Hits $79B Record appeared first on CoinCentral.

Michael Saylor Halts Bitcoin Buys as Strategy Hits $79B Record

Author: Coincentral
Source: Coincentral
2025/10/06 21:34
3 min read
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

TLDR

  • Michael Saylor announced that Strategy will not make its routine Bitcoin purchase this week.
  • The company’s total Bitcoin holdings have reached a record value of $79 billion.
  • Strategy recently purchased Bitcoin worth $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin.
  • The total number of Bitcoins held by the company now stands at 640,031.
  • Michael Saylor confirmed that the firm’s long-term accumulation strategy remains unchanged.

Michael Saylor confirmed that Strategy will not conduct its usual Bitcoin buys this week. The announcement followed a BTC valuation peak of $79.4 billion. Saylor cited this figure as a reminder of the power of holding Bitcoin long term.

Bitcoin Buys Paused After Hitting $79.4 Billion

The strategy halted its routine Bitcoin buys, marking a break not seen since July of this year. Michael Saylor stated on X, “No new orange dots this week,” referencing the company’s regular purchase updates. He framed the pause as a milestone, highlighting their current valuation of their Bitcoin stash.

The company’s recent $22.1 million Bitcoin purchase brought its total holdings to 640,031 BTC. Each coin in the last buy was acquired at an average of $113,048. In total, Strategy has spent $47.35 billion to build this position.

Despite the pause, Michael Saylor emphasized that Bitcoin purchases will continue in the long term. He emphasized the firm’s strategic approach and dismissed speculation about a change in direction. The company’s average acquisition cost stands at $73,983 per BTC.

Institutional Bitcoin Buys Lead Crypto Growth

Michael Saylor and Strategy now control 3% of the circulating Bitcoin supply. This underscores their position as the world’s most extensive corporate Bitcoin treasury. The firm’s holdings have nearly doubled in value compared to 2024.

Saylor reminded followers of the early losses when Strategy started with just $250 million in Bitcoin. The firm initially faced an unrealized $40 million loss. Now, they lead in corporate Bitcoin buys, showing consistent accumulation over time.

Over the past seven weeks, Strategy added more than 11,000 BTC to its balance sheet. This purchase pace reinforces their dominance among institutional holders. Bitcoin’s new all-time high further boosted the firm’s valuation.

VanEck’s new report confirmed institutional treasuries now hold $150 billion in crypto. This includes a mix of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Strategy’s Bitcoin buys continue to set the standard across corporate portfolios.

Ethereum and Solana See Growing Institutional Demand

While Michael Saylor holds firmly to Bitcoin, other firms are expanding into Ethereum and Solana. BitMine recently purchased 234,846 ETH for $1 billion. This move brought its ETH holdings to 2.65 million, valued at $11 billion.

VanEck warned that rising ETH staking could reduce the rewards for smaller investors. Yet they emphasized institutions remain confident in Ethereum’s future. They highlighted Ethereum’s growing role in long-term investment strategies.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq Asia’s VisionSys launched a $2 billion Solana treasury strategy. The firm allocated $500 million in its first deployment via Marinade Finance. This signals growing institutional interest beyond Bitcoin buys.

Michael Saylor continues to advocate for Bitcoin as Strategy’s core asset. However, other institutions are diversifying into Ethereum and Solana. The market’s long-term shift appears to favor multiple leading assets.

The post Michael Saylor Halts Bitcoin Buys as Strategy Hits $79B Record appeared first on CoinCentral.

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