ETF News: Grayscale Unveils First U.S. Spot Crypto ETFs with Staking

Grayscale launches first U.S. spot crypto ETFs with staking, offering regulated Ethereum and Solana exposure.

Grayscale has introduced a new milestone in digital asset investing. The company launched the first U.S.-listed spot crypto exchange-traded funds that support staking. These are the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ticker $ETH) and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ticker $ETHE).

Grayscale Expands Staking to Ethereum and Solana

Both Ethereum derivative products enable investors to earn staking benefits while being exposed to Ether’s spot price. The launch underscores Grayscale’s focus on combining innovation with regulatory access to digital assets.

Grayscale said this development is the first for staking to be incorporated into spot crypto ETFs in the U.S. The company also demonstrated the ability to stake the Grayscale Solana Trust, ticker $GSOL, which trades on the OTCQX market. The company is awaiting regulatory approval of GSOL as a spot Solana ETF. If approved, it would be one of the first Solana-based ETPs that would have staking capabilities.

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Grayscale has stated that ETHE and ETH are not investments in cryptocurrencies, but rather digital assets. GSOL is an over-the-counter Markets Group-quoted quoted and not yet an exchange-traded product. The company warned that investing in these funds is highly risky and investors could stand to lose their money. The firm stated that its products give investors regulated staking exposure. Moreover, they remove the need to operate blockchain infrastructure.



Peter Mintzberg, CEO of Grayscale, said the company’s mission is to drive innovation. He said that staking in Ethereum and Solana funds is the sort of advancement that Grayscale works to provide. Mintzberg said Grayscale, as the world’s largest digital asset-focused ETF issuer by AUM, remains passionate about creating new value for investors via trusted and scalable platforms.

Staking Highlights Shift Toward Regulated Blockchain Yields

Grayscale stated that staking will be done through institutional custodians and a network of validator providers. It is a combination of protocols that provides a level of security to the blockchain network while ensuring long-term sustainability. Investors imply that this model could give investors-controlled exposure to crypto yield. It may also assist with connecting traditional finance to decentralized protocols as staking becomes a popular financial feature.

Analysts noted that Grayscale’s approach could potentially impact the way other asset managers organize future crypto-linked funds. The firm’s focus on transparency, investor education, and compliant practices establishes it as a leader in the evolving ETF market. Many investors find this innovation appealing because it offers trustworthy staking rewards. Moreover, it attracts both institutional and retail participants.



Grayscale supported its plan to open up staking to more products as the digital asset ecosystem continues to evolve. The company will keep emphasizing on education and transparent reporting to keep investors’ confidence. If the Solana Trust gets the go-ahead from the regulators, Grayscale will cement its footprint on both the Ethereum and Solana networks. The expansion is projected to increase fund stability and institutional participation in blockchain-based assets.

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