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The post Eurozone Retail Sales rise 1% YoY in August vs. 2.1% previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Eurozone’s Retail Sales rose 1% year-over-year in August, following a revised 2.1% increase in July, according to official data released by Eurostat on Monday. On a monthly basis, Retail Sales in the old continent advanced 0.1% in the same period versus July’s -0.4% revision. The data came in line with the market expectations. FX implications The Eurozone data does little to move the Euro. The EUR/USD pair is trading 0.65% lower on the day at 1.1666, as of writing. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.47% 0.10% 0.60% -0.04% -0.19% -0.01% 0.28% EUR -0.47% -0.47% 0.04% -0.54% -0.69% -0.51% -0.22% GBP -0.10% 0.47% 0.61% -0.07% -0.22% -0.03% 0.25% JPY -0.60% -0.04% -0.61% -0.58% -0.83% -0.66% -0.36% CAD 0.04% 0.54% 0.07% 0.58% -0.11% 0.04% 0.32% AUD 0.19% 0.69% 0.22% 0.83% 0.11% 0.19% 0.48% NZD 0.00% 0.51% 0.03% 0.66% -0.04% -0.19% 0.29% CHF -0.28% 0.22% -0.25% 0.36% -0.32% -0.48% -0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-retail-sales-rise-1-yoy-in-august-vs-21-previous-202510060903The post Eurozone Retail Sales rise 1% YoY in August vs. 2.1% previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Eurozone’s Retail Sales rose 1% year-over-year in August, following a revised 2.1% increase in July, according to official data released by Eurostat on Monday. On a monthly basis, Retail Sales in the old continent advanced 0.1% in the same period versus July’s -0.4% revision. The data came in line with the market expectations. FX implications The Eurozone data does little to move the Euro. The EUR/USD pair is trading 0.65% lower on the day at 1.1666, as of writing. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.47% 0.10% 0.60% -0.04% -0.19% -0.01% 0.28% EUR -0.47% -0.47% 0.04% -0.54% -0.69% -0.51% -0.22% GBP -0.10% 0.47% 0.61% -0.07% -0.22% -0.03% 0.25% JPY -0.60% -0.04% -0.61% -0.58% -0.83% -0.66% -0.36% CAD 0.04% 0.54% 0.07% 0.58% -0.11% 0.04% 0.32% AUD 0.19% 0.69% 0.22% 0.83% 0.11% 0.19% 0.48% NZD 0.00% 0.51% 0.03% 0.66% -0.04% -0.19% 0.29% CHF -0.28% 0.22% -0.25% 0.36% -0.32% -0.48% -0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-retail-sales-rise-1-yoy-in-august-vs-21-previous-202510060903

Eurozone Retail Sales rise 1% YoY in August vs. 2.1% previous

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 20:48
2 min read
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The Eurozone’s Retail Sales rose 1% year-over-year in August, following a revised 2.1% increase in July, according to official data released by Eurostat on Monday.

On a monthly basis, Retail Sales in the old continent advanced 0.1% in the same period versus July’s -0.4% revision. The data came in line with the market expectations.

FX implications

The Eurozone data does little to move the Euro. The EUR/USD pair is trading 0.65% lower on the day at 1.1666, as of writing.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF
USD 0.47% 0.10% 0.60% -0.04% -0.19% -0.01% 0.28%
EUR -0.47% -0.47% 0.04% -0.54% -0.69% -0.51% -0.22%
GBP -0.10% 0.47% 0.61% -0.07% -0.22% -0.03% 0.25%
JPY -0.60% -0.04% -0.61% -0.58% -0.83% -0.66% -0.36%
CAD 0.04% 0.54% 0.07% 0.58% -0.11% 0.04% 0.32%
AUD 0.19% 0.69% 0.22% 0.83% 0.11% 0.19% 0.48%
NZD 0.00% 0.51% 0.03% 0.66% -0.04% -0.19% 0.29%
CHF -0.28% 0.22% -0.25% 0.36% -0.32% -0.48% -0.29%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-retail-sales-rise-1-yoy-in-august-vs-21-previous-202510060903

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