Aster, the new perpetual trading player, experiences a slight lull after a spectacular surge. Behind this pullback, the numbers explode: record volumes, increased fees, and growing domination over its rival Hyperliquid. The fundamentals, meanwhile, keep heating up.
L’article Aster Pulls Back, but On-Chain Metrics Stay Strong est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
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