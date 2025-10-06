Aster, the new perpetual trading player, experiences a slight lull after a spectacular surge. Behind this pullback, the numbers explode: record volumes, increased fees, and growing domination over its rival Hyperliquid. The fundamentals, meanwhile, keep heating up. L’article Aster Pulls Back, but On-Chain Metrics Stay Strong est apparu en premier sur Cointribune. Aster, the new perpetual trading player, experiences a slight lull after a spectacular surge. Behind this pullback, the numbers explode: record volumes, increased fees, and growing domination over its rival Hyperliquid. The fundamentals, meanwhile, keep heating up. L’article Aster Pulls Back, but On-Chain Metrics Stay Strong est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.