Bitcoin is crushing top memecoins in 2025: Can DOGE, TRUMP rebound in Q4?

Dogecoin price fell 20% in 2025, while Shiba Inu, PEPE, and TRUMP have plunged even further as Bitcoin outperformed the memecoin market.
Key takeaways:
Bitcoin’s institution-driven rally has sidelined retail-heavy memecoins.
Top memecoins, DOGE, PEPE and TRUMP, show short-term rebound potential for Q4.
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JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
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Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
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