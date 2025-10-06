Bitcoin is crushing top memecoins in 2025: Can DOGE, TRUMP rebound in Q4?

Dogecoin price fell 20% in 2025, while Shiba Inu, PEPE, and TRUMP have plunged even further as Bitcoin outperformed the memecoin market. Key takeaways: Bitcoin’s institution-driven rally has sidelined retail-heavy memecoins.Top memecoins, DOGE, PEPE and TRUMP, show short-term rebound potential for Q4.Read more Dogecoin price fell 20% in 2025, while Shiba Inu, PEPE, and TRUMP have plunged even further as Bitcoin outperformed the memecoin market. Key takeaways: Bitcoin’s institution-driven rally has sidelined retail-heavy memecoins.Top memecoins, DOGE, PEPE and TRUMP, show short-term rebound potential for Q4.Read more