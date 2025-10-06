Strategy halts Bitcoin accumulation this week

PANews reported on October 6th that according to The Block, Strategy CEO Michael Saylor confirmed that the company had paused its weekly Bitcoin acquisitions this week. Saylor wrote on X: "No new orange dots this week—just a $9 billion (unrealized profit) reminding us why we should HODL." Prior to pausing its holdings, Strategy had just completed $22.1 million worth of Bitcoin purchases, bringing its total holdings to 640,031 BTC, at a cost of approximately $47.35 billion.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56