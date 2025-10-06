The post BNB Chain Partners with Chainlink appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BNB Chain, a leading global blockchain ecosystem, has partnered with Chainlink to provide on-chain access to official U.S. Department of Commerce economic data. This collaboration will make key metrics like GDP and price indexes available across blockchains, enabling new use cases like automated trading, tokenized asset creation, and DeFi risk management. The initiative marks a … The post BNB Chain Partners with Chainlink appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BNB Chain, a leading global blockchain ecosystem, has partnered with Chainlink to provide on-chain access to official U.S. Department of Commerce economic data. This collaboration will make key metrics like GDP and price indexes available across blockchains, enabling new use cases like automated trading, tokenized asset creation, and DeFi risk management. The initiative marks a …