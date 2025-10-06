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Mutuum Finance is emerging as one of the leading DeFi presales in the market, combining structured growth, broad adoption, and transparent operations. #partnercontentMutuum Finance is emerging as one of the leading DeFi presales in the market, combining structured growth, broad adoption, and transparent operations. #partnercontent

Mutuum Finance sees 250% growth, sells 740m tokens

Author: Crypto.news
Source: Crypto.news
2025/10/06 20:13
4 min read
DeFi
DEFI$0.0001808-6.94%
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Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Mutuum Finance is emerging as one of the leading DeFi presales in the market, combining structured growth, broad adoption, and transparent operations.

Table of Contents

  • Presale growth and token appreciation
  • Key metrics that signal scale
  • Development progress
  • Community engagement and trust measures
  • Outlook toward listing
Summary
  • Mutuum Finance has raised over $16.8 million and sold more than 740 million tokens, attracting 16,700 holders.
  • A phased presale model with rising token prices has created sustained demand and investor interest.
  • Development progress, security audits, and community incentives position Mutuum Finance as a credible protocol ahead of launch.

In a year where many crypto presales have struggled to sustain momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is proving to be an exception. With structured growth, strong adoption metrics, and transparent operations, the project is gaining recognition as one of 2025’s notable DeFi opportunities. Its recent milestone, crossing 740 million tokens allocated, signals both broad investor interest and the staying power of its model.

Presale growth and token appreciation

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial DeFi protocol built on Ethereum, designed specifically for lending and borrowing. Its architecture ensures that every action, whether supplying liquidity, borrowing against collateral, or staking, feeds directly into demand for the MUTM token, making utility the foundation of its growth.

Mutuum Finance launched its presale in early 2025 with Phase 1 priced at $0.01. Designed with approximately 20% price increases per phase, the structure has created urgency for new participants while rewarding those who entered early. After five completed phases, the token now trades at $0.035 in Phase 6. This represents a 250% appreciation for the earliest backers.

Phase 6 is already more than halfway sold, with Phase 7 set at $0.04. This progression matters because each stage not only raises the entry price but also signals sustained demand, showing that momentum is building consistently as the project advances toward its $0.06 launch.

Key metrics that signal scale

To date, Mutuum Finance has raised more than $16.8 million, sold over 740 million tokens, and attracted a growing community of 16,700 holders. This broad distribution is a critical factor, as it helps reduce concentration risk from whales and builds a healthier liquidity profile.

The presale has also introduced unique transparency tools. A live dashboard provides real-time visibility into token allocations, balances, and potential returns. Additionally, a Top 50 leaderboard highlights the largest contributors, with bonus token allocations awaiting them at launch. This gamified approach has encouraged deeper engagement, while ensuring that presale progress remains visible and accountable.

Development progress

Alongside the presale, Mutuum Finance is moving forward with its technical rollout. According to a recent team statement on X, development of its lending and borrowing protocol is well underway, with the first version scheduled for Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025.

The initial release will include critical components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens (interest-bearing deposit receipts), debt tokens, a liquidator bot, and other modules essential for healthy on-chain lending markets. At launch, ETH and USDT will be supported for lending, borrowing, and collateral. This focus on delivering functionality before full mainnet deployment demonstrates that MUTM is not simply a fundraising exercise, but a protocol in active development.

Community engagement and trust measures

Mutuum Finance has taken deliberate steps to foster a strong community. To reward early supporters, the team launched a $100,000 giveaway, set to award ten winners with $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. This initiative not only incentivized participation but also broadened awareness.

Investor confidence has also been reinforced through deliberate security steps. Mutuum Finance recently completed a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score, placing it among the stronger DeFi protocols under review.

To complement this, a $50,000 bug bounty program was launched across four tiers, encouraging independent developers to rigorously test the code and flag vulnerabilities before the mainnet launch. Together, these measures highlight that the project values both technical robustness and external accountability, two factors that are often overlooked in early-stage offerings.

Outlook toward listing

As Phase 6 nears completion, all eyes are turning toward the upcoming Phase 7 and ultimately the $0.06 listing price. With more than 740 million tokens already distributed and fundraising approaching the $17 million milestone, Mutuum Finance has positioned itself as one of the most interesting presale stories of 2025.

To learn more about Mutuum Finance, visit the website and socials.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

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