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An Abenomics revival in Japan boosts Bitcoin/yen to record levels. Low-interest rates and stimulus measures strengthen demand for gold and cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading:Japan’s New Prime Minister Boosts Bitcoin to Record Highs The post Japan’s New Prime Minister Boosts Bitcoin to Record Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS. An Abenomics revival in Japan boosts Bitcoin/yen to record levels. Low-interest rates and stimulus measures strengthen demand for gold and cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading:Japan’s New Prime Minister Boosts Bitcoin to Record Highs The post Japan’s New Prime Minister Boosts Bitcoin to Record Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.

Japan’s New Prime Minister Boosts Bitcoin to Record Highs

Author: Coinstats
Source: Coinstats
2025/10/06 20:09
1 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

An Abenomics revival in Japan boosts Bitcoin/yen to record levels. Low-interest rates and stimulus measures strengthen demand for gold and cryptocurrencies.

Continue Reading:Japan’s New Prime Minister Boosts Bitcoin to Record Highs

The post Japan’s New Prime Minister Boosts Bitcoin to Record Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.

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