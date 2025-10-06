An Abenomics revival in Japan boosts Bitcoin/yen to record levels. Low-interest rates and stimulus measures strengthen demand for gold and cryptocurrencies.
The post Japan’s New Prime Minister Boosts Bitcoin to Record Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.
Author: ryandcrypto10:31
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56