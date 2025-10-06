Kaspa (KAS) Just Broke a Major Blockchain Record – What Could Happen to the Price Next?

Kaspa just hit a milestone that’s turning heads across the crypto space. On October 5, 2025, the network processed over 158 million transactions in a single day, nearly matching Bitcoin’s entire yearly total. According to data shared by Kaspa Report, Bitcoin handled roughly 160 million transactions between October 2024 and October 2025. Kaspa did almost Kaspa just hit a milestone that’s turning heads across the crypto space. On October 5, 2025, the network processed over 158 million transactions in a single day, nearly matching Bitcoin’s entire yearly total. According to data shared by Kaspa Report, Bitcoin handled roughly 160 million transactions between October 2024 and October 2025. Kaspa did almost