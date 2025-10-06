Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post AMD stock soars 25% as OpenAI unveils $100 billion GPU deal  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares erupted higher in pre-market on Monday after OpenAI confirmed a multi-gigawatt GPU supply deal that could generate over $100 billion in revenue for the chipmaker in just the next four years.  At its peak, the stock spiked more than 26% intraday, one of the sharpest single-day moves in AMD’s modern history, before settling near $207. The agreement marks a transformative moment for Advanced Micro Devices. OpenAI will deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs, beginning with a 1 GW rollout in 2026, in a project that rivals Nvidia’s dominance of the AI compute market. 10% stake in AMD As part of the deal, OpenAI also received a warrant allowing it to buy up to 160 million AMD shares at $0.01 each, representing roughly 10% of the company, contingent on deployment milestones. The scale is breathtaking. A 6 GW infrastructure build implies tens of millions of top-end GPUs, massive energy draw, and unprecedented supply chain coordination. OpenAI, which is rapidly expanding its Stargate data center footprint, framed the partnership as critical to its long-term AI roadmap. AMD stock price analysis Markets responded immediately. AMD stock exploded from the mid-$160s to over $207 in less than two hours, a vertical line on the chart that underscored the sudden repricing. The surge pushed AMD’s valuation above $300 billion, a level few analysts had penciled in for 2025. AMD pre-market stock price. Source: Google Finance The timing comes as AI infrastructure demand accelerates and competitors circle. Nvidia remains the entrenched leader in high-end GPUs, but AMD’s Instinct series has quietly won credibility in hyperscale workloads. Still, the frenzy comes with caveats. Execution risk is massive. Building multi-gigawatt GPU capacity is a logistical and engineering feat, requiring everything from custom cooling systems to stable power grids. OpenAI’s costs will… The post AMD stock soars 25% as OpenAI unveils $100 billion GPU deal  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares erupted higher in pre-market on Monday after OpenAI confirmed a multi-gigawatt GPU supply deal that could generate over $100 billion in revenue for the chipmaker in just the next four years.  At its peak, the stock spiked more than 26% intraday, one of the sharpest single-day moves in AMD’s modern history, before settling near $207. The agreement marks a transformative moment for Advanced Micro Devices. OpenAI will deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs, beginning with a 1 GW rollout in 2026, in a project that rivals Nvidia’s dominance of the AI compute market. 10% stake in AMD As part of the deal, OpenAI also received a warrant allowing it to buy up to 160 million AMD shares at $0.01 each, representing roughly 10% of the company, contingent on deployment milestones. The scale is breathtaking. A 6 GW infrastructure build implies tens of millions of top-end GPUs, massive energy draw, and unprecedented supply chain coordination. OpenAI, which is rapidly expanding its Stargate data center footprint, framed the partnership as critical to its long-term AI roadmap. AMD stock price analysis Markets responded immediately. AMD stock exploded from the mid-$160s to over $207 in less than two hours, a vertical line on the chart that underscored the sudden repricing. The surge pushed AMD’s valuation above $300 billion, a level few analysts had penciled in for 2025. AMD pre-market stock price. Source: Google Finance The timing comes as AI infrastructure demand accelerates and competitors circle. Nvidia remains the entrenched leader in high-end GPUs, but AMD’s Instinct series has quietly won credibility in hyperscale workloads. Still, the frenzy comes with caveats. Execution risk is massive. Building multi-gigawatt GPU capacity is a logistical and engineering feat, requiring everything from custom cooling systems to stable power grids. OpenAI’s costs will…

AMD stock soars 25% as OpenAI unveils $100 billion GPU deal

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 19:46
2 min read
NodeAI
GPU$0.01222-11.89%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares erupted higher in pre-market on Monday after OpenAI confirmed a multi-gigawatt GPU supply deal that could generate over $100 billion in revenue for the chipmaker in just the next four years. 

At its peak, the stock spiked more than 26% intraday, one of the sharpest single-day moves in AMD’s modern history, before settling near $207.

The agreement marks a transformative moment for Advanced Micro Devices. OpenAI will deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs, beginning with a 1 GW rollout in 2026, in a project that rivals Nvidia’s dominance of the AI compute market.

10% stake in AMD

As part of the deal, OpenAI also received a warrant allowing it to buy up to 160 million AMD shares at $0.01 each, representing roughly 10% of the company, contingent on deployment milestones.

The scale is breathtaking. A 6 GW infrastructure build implies tens of millions of top-end GPUs, massive energy draw, and unprecedented supply chain coordination. OpenAI, which is rapidly expanding its Stargate data center footprint, framed the partnership as critical to its long-term AI roadmap.

AMD stock price analysis

Markets responded immediately. AMD stock exploded from the mid-$160s to over $207 in less than two hours, a vertical line on the chart that underscored the sudden repricing. The surge pushed AMD’s valuation above $300 billion, a level few analysts had penciled in for 2025.

AMD pre-market stock price. Source: Google Finance

The timing comes as AI infrastructure demand accelerates and competitors circle. Nvidia remains the entrenched leader in high-end GPUs, but AMD’s Instinct series has quietly won credibility in hyperscale workloads.

Still, the frenzy comes with caveats. Execution risk is massive. Building multi-gigawatt GPU capacity is a logistical and engineering feat, requiring everything from custom cooling systems to stable power grids. OpenAI’s costs will be astronomical, and AMD will be under relentless pressure to meet deadlines. Meanwhile, Nvidia and custom chip startups are unlikely to stand still.

Source: https://finbold.com/amd-stock-soars-25-as-openai-unveils-100-billion-gpu-deal/

Market Opportunity
NodeAI Logo
NodeAI Price(GPU)
$0.01222
$0.01222$0.01222
-4.38%
USD
NodeAI (GPU) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades

Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades

BitcoinWorld Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades The cryptocurrency derivatives market has hit a notable slowdown.
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 08:10
Beyond HODL: What Strategy’s Bitcoin Sale Really Means for Investors

Beyond HODL: What Strategy’s Bitcoin Sale Really Means for Investors

Strategy sold 32 Bitcoin to fund preferred stock distributions, signaling a shift toward active treasury management. The sale differs from the 2022 defensive move
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2026/06/03 07:59
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Uptrend Intact as Market Eyes 216.00, BoJ Risks Remain

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Uptrend Intact as Market Eyes 216.00, BoJ Risks Remain

BitcoinWorld GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Uptrend Intact as Market Eyes 216.00, BoJ Risks Remain The British pound continues to hold its ground against the Japanese
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 07:50

Trending News

More

Best Mobile User Retention Tools in 2026

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Update: V1 Progress Reaches Key Milestone

Australia’s S&P Global Services PMI Beats Estimates: What It Means for AUD/USD

Active hostage crisis as man claims bomb strapped to chest inside Chase Bank: reports

South Africa and India deepen trade and investment partnership

24/7 Live News

More

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.

Author: Crypto Pump01:17

Doge shows less decline compared to Bitcoin's drop.

Author: Rockerfeller2026/06/02 23:51

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,850.54
$66,850.54$66,850.54

-0.67%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,861.15
$1,861.15$1,861.15

-2.81%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.62
$74.62$74.62

-2.31%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00093
$1.00093$1.00093

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2217
$1.2217$1.2217

-0.04%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage