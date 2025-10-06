Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post EU’s Proposed ESMA Reform Faces Resistance from Smaller States appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The European Commission may reform ESMA’s regulatory powers. Luxembourg and Malta voice opposition. Centralizing oversight could impact local financial sectors. The European Commission is reportedly planning a reform to centralize cryptocurrency regulation under the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), according to PANews citing Financial Times, sparking local resistance. This proposed shift could reshape financial oversight in the EU, potentially impacting local financial sectors and consumer protection under the current MiCA framework. Crypto Oversight Shift Sparks Diverse EU Reactions The European Commission is reportedly planning a reform that would grant the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) direct regulatory authority over cryptocurrency companies in the EU. The move, aimed at integrating EU financial markets, is facing opposition from smaller member states. Industry experts suggest this shift could centralize control, increasing efficiency or potentially disadvantaging smaller national financial industries. Luxembourg and Malta have expressed concerns about local economic impacts. Smaller EU States Challenge Centralization in Financial Regulation “A core focus in 2026 is ESMA’s ambitious, and at the same time pragmatic, approach to simplification and burden reduction. We are pursuing a holistic strategy to streamline rules, enhance risk-based supervision and ensure proportionate reporting requirements across the ESMA remit.” — Verena Ross, Chairperson, ESMA source Market Data Did you know? The EU’s MiCA regulation currently delegates crypto oversight to national authorities, highlighting the shift from regional to centralized governance for the first time in EU financial market history. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,572.92, with a market cap of $formatNumber(551965804452, 2). Over the past 90 days, Ethereum has seen a significant increase of 77.53%. CoinMarketCap data shows a 24-hour trading volume of $formatNumber(32351350158, 2), marking a decrease of 22.70%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:55 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Analysts from the Coincu research team… The post EU’s Proposed ESMA Reform Faces Resistance from Smaller States appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The European Commission may reform ESMA’s regulatory powers. Luxembourg and Malta voice opposition. Centralizing oversight could impact local financial sectors. The European Commission is reportedly planning a reform to centralize cryptocurrency regulation under the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), according to PANews citing Financial Times, sparking local resistance. This proposed shift could reshape financial oversight in the EU, potentially impacting local financial sectors and consumer protection under the current MiCA framework. Crypto Oversight Shift Sparks Diverse EU Reactions The European Commission is reportedly planning a reform that would grant the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) direct regulatory authority over cryptocurrency companies in the EU. The move, aimed at integrating EU financial markets, is facing opposition from smaller member states. Industry experts suggest this shift could centralize control, increasing efficiency or potentially disadvantaging smaller national financial industries. Luxembourg and Malta have expressed concerns about local economic impacts. Smaller EU States Challenge Centralization in Financial Regulation “A core focus in 2026 is ESMA’s ambitious, and at the same time pragmatic, approach to simplification and burden reduction. We are pursuing a holistic strategy to streamline rules, enhance risk-based supervision and ensure proportionate reporting requirements across the ESMA remit.” — Verena Ross, Chairperson, ESMA source Market Data Did you know? The EU’s MiCA regulation currently delegates crypto oversight to national authorities, highlighting the shift from regional to centralized governance for the first time in EU financial market history. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,572.92, with a market cap of $formatNumber(551965804452, 2). Over the past 90 days, Ethereum has seen a significant increase of 77.53%. CoinMarketCap data shows a 24-hour trading volume of $formatNumber(32351350158, 2), marking a decrease of 22.70%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:55 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Analysts from the Coincu research team…

EU’s Proposed ESMA Reform Faces Resistance from Smaller States

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 20:26
2 min read
Movement
MOVE$0.01396-4.12%
Core DAO
CORE$0.03081-2.93%
Ethereum
ETH$1,855.96-6.77%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Key Points:
  • The European Commission may reform ESMA’s regulatory powers.
  • Luxembourg and Malta voice opposition.
  • Centralizing oversight could impact local financial sectors.

The European Commission is reportedly planning a reform to centralize cryptocurrency regulation under the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), according to PANews citing Financial Times, sparking local resistance.

This proposed shift could reshape financial oversight in the EU, potentially impacting local financial sectors and consumer protection under the current MiCA framework.

Crypto Oversight Shift Sparks Diverse EU Reactions

The European Commission is reportedly planning a reform that would grant the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) direct regulatory authority over cryptocurrency companies in the EU. The move, aimed at integrating EU financial markets, is facing opposition from smaller member states. Industry experts suggest this shift could centralize control, increasing efficiency or potentially disadvantaging smaller national financial industries. Luxembourg and Malta have expressed concerns about local economic impacts.

Smaller EU States Challenge Centralization in Financial Regulation

Market Data

Did you know? The EU’s MiCA regulation currently delegates crypto oversight to national authorities, highlighting the shift from regional to centralized governance for the first time in EU financial market history.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,572.92, with a market cap of $formatNumber(551965804452, 2). Over the past 90 days, Ethereum has seen a significant increase of 77.53%. CoinMarketCap data shows a 24-hour trading volume of $formatNumber(32351350158, 2), marking a decrease of 22.70%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:55 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts from the Coincu research team indicate this regulatory shift could lead to increased compliance for crypto firms but might streamline operations, thus encouraging investment in EU-based cryptocurrency projects. This may create a competitive environment that could significantly alter the regulatory and technological landscape for smaller member states and market participants.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/eu-esma-reform-opposition-local-impact/

Market Opportunity
Movement Logo
Movement Price(MOVE)
$0.01396
$0.01396$0.01396
-0.56%
USD
Movement (MOVE) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC

You May Also Like

Active hostage crisis as man claims bomb strapped to chest inside Chase Bank: reports

Active hostage crisis as man claims bomb strapped to chest inside Chase Bank: reports

The city of Bakersfield, California, was rocked on Tuesday as a man claiming to have a bomb strapped to his chest took a hostage at a Chase Bank in the city's downtown
Share
Rawstory2026/06/03 08:00
South Africa and India deepen trade and investment partnership

South Africa and India deepen trade and investment partnership

India investment pledges target clean energy, pharma, ICT and auto components as South Africa courts new South–South capital flows. The post South Africa and India
Share
Furtherafrica2026/06/03 08:00
Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades

Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades

BitcoinWorld Crypto Futures Volume Drops to Lowest Level Since Late 2023 as Speculation Fades The cryptocurrency derivatives market has hit a notable slowdown.
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 08:10

Trending News

More

StakeStone STO Surges 128% in 24 Hours: What $955M Volume Tells Us

How Regular Investors Can Earn Bitcoin Rewards Without Mining or Technical Skills

Iran’s army chief warns of ‘total destruction’ for ground invasion

Best Mobile User Retention Tools in 2026

Australia’s S&P Global Services PMI Beats Estimates: What It Means for AUD/USD

24/7 Live News

More

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.

Author: Crypto Pump01:17

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,761.63
$66,761.63$66,761.63

-0.80%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,855.00
$1,855.00$1,855.00

-3.13%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.43
$74.43$74.43

-2.56%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00096
$1.00096$1.00096

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2216
$1.2216$1.2216

-0.04%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage