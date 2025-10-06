Bitcoin reached above $125,000, driven by potential monetary policy changes. Altcoins saw profit-taking with BNB leading gains in a volatile week.
The post Bitcoin Tests Market Resilience with $125K Price Mark appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17