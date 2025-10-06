In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, ensuring transparency is a pressing issue among market players. This concern was recently spotlighted by DefiLlama, a prominent Web3 analytics firm, as they critically assessed the trading volumes reported by Aster, a decentralized exchange.Continue Reading:Is Crypto Transparency Under Threat? In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, ensuring transparency is a pressing issue among market players. This concern was recently spotlighted by DefiLlama, a prominent Web3 analytics firm, as they critically assessed the trading volumes reported by Aster, a decentralized exchange.Continue Reading:Is Crypto Transparency Under Threat?