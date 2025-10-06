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🌅 Morning Market Update - 06.10.2025 🌍 🇯🇵 Japan’s Political Shift Boosts Markets Sanae Takaichi has won Japan’s LDP leadership race, sending the 🇯🇵 JP225 index soaring +4.6% to a record 48,100. Known for her expansionary fiscal and monetary stance, Takaichi is expected to appoint Minoru Kihara as Chief Cabinet Secretary and Toshimitsu Motegi as Foreign Minister, while the Finance Ministry post remains vacant — keeping traders&nbsp;alert. 💴 JPY Weakens The yen slipped 0.9–1.2%, with USDJPY climbing to 150.40, as markets priced in looser policy and a slower pace of BoJ tightening. 🥇 Gold Shines Bright Gold rose +1.2% to a new record $3,920/oz, driven by safe-haven demand and fiscal optimism. 🛢️ Oil Rises After OPEC+ Decision Crude opened higher after OPEC+ agreed to a modest production increase, much smaller than initially feared — supporting prices early in the&nbsp;week. 🇦🇺 Australia Inflation Surprise The Melbourne Institute inflation gauge rose +0.4% m/m, pushing annual inflation to 3.0%, cooling hopes of near-term RBA rate&nbsp;cuts. 🇺🇸 U.S. Shutdown Drags On The government shutdown enters week two, delaying data releases and adding political noise. The Fed is still widely expected to cut rates by 25 bps this month, but extended gridlock could test market&nbsp;nerves. 💰 Bitcoin Treasury Risk Warning Bankers flagged risks in “corporate Bitcoin treasuries” — around 190 listed firms now hold 1.01M BTC, much of it financed by debt or share issuance. A sharp fall could trigger forced liquidations or takeovers. ⚡ Trade the Momentum with NordFX! 📲 Start trading gold, oil, and BTC today 👉 https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 🌅 Morning Market Update — 06.10.2025 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story🌅 Morning Market Update - 06.10.2025 🌍 🇯🇵 Japan’s Political Shift Boosts Markets Sanae Takaichi has won Japan’s LDP leadership race, sending the 🇯🇵 JP225 index soaring +4.6% to a record 48,100. Known for her expansionary fiscal and monetary stance, Takaichi is expected to appoint Minoru Kihara as Chief Cabinet Secretary and Toshimitsu Motegi as Foreign Minister, while the Finance Ministry post remains vacant — keeping traders&nbsp;alert. 💴 JPY Weakens The yen slipped 0.9–1.2%, with USDJPY climbing to 150.40, as markets priced in looser policy and a slower pace of BoJ tightening. 🥇 Gold Shines Bright Gold rose +1.2% to a new record $3,920/oz, driven by safe-haven demand and fiscal optimism. 🛢️ Oil Rises After OPEC+ Decision Crude opened higher after OPEC+ agreed to a modest production increase, much smaller than initially feared — supporting prices early in the&nbsp;week. 🇦🇺 Australia Inflation Surprise The Melbourne Institute inflation gauge rose +0.4% m/m, pushing annual inflation to 3.0%, cooling hopes of near-term RBA rate&nbsp;cuts. 🇺🇸 U.S. Shutdown Drags On The government shutdown enters week two, delaying data releases and adding political noise. The Fed is still widely expected to cut rates by 25 bps this month, but extended gridlock could test market&nbsp;nerves. 💰 Bitcoin Treasury Risk Warning Bankers flagged risks in “corporate Bitcoin treasuries” — around 190 listed firms now hold 1.01M BTC, much of it financed by debt or share issuance. A sharp fall could trigger forced liquidations or takeovers. ⚡ Trade the Momentum with NordFX! 📲 Start trading gold, oil, and BTC today 👉 https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 🌅 Morning Market Update — 06.10.2025 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story

Morning Market Update — 06.10.2025

Author: Medium
Source: Medium
2025/10/06 14:17
2 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

🌅 Morning Market Update - 06.10.2025 🌍

🇯🇵 Japan’s Political Shift Boosts Markets
Sanae Takaichi has won Japan’s LDP leadership race, sending the 🇯🇵 JP225 index soaring +4.6% to a record 48,100.
Known for her expansionary fiscal and monetary stance, Takaichi is expected to appoint Minoru Kihara as Chief Cabinet Secretary and Toshimitsu Motegi as Foreign Minister, while the Finance Ministry post remains vacant — keeping traders alert.

💴 JPY Weakens
The yen slipped 0.9–1.2%, with USDJPY climbing to 150.40, as markets priced in looser policy and a slower pace of BoJ tightening.

🥇 Gold Shines Bright
Gold rose +1.2% to a new record $3,920/oz, driven by safe-haven demand and fiscal optimism.

🛢️ Oil Rises After OPEC+ Decision
Crude opened higher after OPEC+ agreed to a modest production increase, much smaller than initially feared — supporting prices early in the week.

🇦🇺 Australia Inflation Surprise
The Melbourne Institute inflation gauge rose +0.4% m/m, pushing annual inflation to 3.0%, cooling hopes of near-term RBA rate cuts.

🇺🇸 U.S. Shutdown Drags On
The government shutdown enters week two, delaying data releases and adding political noise. The Fed is still widely expected to cut rates by 25 bps this month, but extended gridlock could test market nerves.

💰 Bitcoin Treasury Risk Warning
Bankers flagged risks in “corporate Bitcoin treasuries” — around 190 listed firms now hold 1.01M BTC, much of it financed by debt or share issuance. A sharp fall could trigger forced liquidations or takeovers.

Trade the Momentum with NordFX!
📲 Start trading gold, oil, and BTC today 👉 https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185

🌅 Morning Market Update — 06.10.2025 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

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