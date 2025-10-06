Bitcoin reached a new high against the Japanese yen amid economic shifts. Japan's Prime Minister supports renewed fiscal and monetary policy coordination. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges to New Heights Against Japanese Yen as Economic Policies Shift The post Bitcoin Surges to New Heights Against Japanese Yen as Economic Policies Shift appeared first on COINTURK NEWS. Bitcoin reached a new high against the Japanese yen amid economic shifts. Japan's Prime Minister supports renewed fiscal and monetary policy coordination. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges to New Heights Against Japanese Yen as Economic Policies Shift The post Bitcoin Surges to New Heights Against Japanese Yen as Economic Policies Shift appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.