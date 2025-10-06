Bitcoin reached a new high against the Japanese yen amid economic shifts. Japan's Prime Minister supports renewed fiscal and monetary policy coordination.
The post Bitcoin Surges to New Heights Against Japanese Yen as Economic Policies Shift appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17