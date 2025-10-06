Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post NSA Trying to Backdoor Crypto Again, Peter Todd Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is NSA backdooring crypto? Complicated history  Prominent Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has warned that the National Security Agency (NSA) is attempting to weaken cryptography standards once again. This time, it is attempting to achieve this under the guise of “quantum-safe algorithms.” Good read. tl;dr: the NSA is clearly looking to backdoor crypto again with the rollout of “quantum secure” algorithms. The obvious way to implement them is AND: traditional AND quantum secure. So you need to break both. The NSA is trying to remove that seatbelt: quantum-only. https://t.co/PwbLXKDEQr — Peter Todd (@peterktodd) October 6, 2025 Is NSA backdooring crypto? Combining both traditional and quantum-resistant algorithms is considered to be the normal approach. However, the NSA allegedly wants to implement quantum-only cryptography.  The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) is responsible for setting the standard, and the concern is that the NSA is attempting ot push through weakened standards.  A proposed working group rule change called MODPOD could lead to more censorship by silencing objections and criticism. Hence, it will be more challenging to block unsafe crypto standards.  You Might Also Like Critics say that dissent could be silenced by IETF-wide moderators who could expand censorship with open-ended categories such as “uncivil commentary” and subjective judgment.  In a nutshell, cryptographic standards could end up being weakened without any public pushback.  Complicated history  It is worth noting that the NSA has long opposed civilian use of robust encryption. This trend started in the 70s and continued to persist through the decade. For instance, the NSA proposed the Clipper Chip in the 90s that could potentially break encryption, but the plan ultimately failed due to backlash.  Now, according to some critics, the NSA is attempting the same trick wiht “non-hybrid” quantum crypto. Source: https://u.today/nsa-trying-to-backdoor-crypto-again-peter-todd-saysThe post NSA Trying to Backdoor Crypto Again, Peter Todd Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is NSA backdooring crypto? Complicated history  Prominent Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has warned that the National Security Agency (NSA) is attempting to weaken cryptography standards once again. This time, it is attempting to achieve this under the guise of “quantum-safe algorithms.” Good read. tl;dr: the NSA is clearly looking to backdoor crypto again with the rollout of “quantum secure” algorithms. The obvious way to implement them is AND: traditional AND quantum secure. So you need to break both. The NSA is trying to remove that seatbelt: quantum-only. https://t.co/PwbLXKDEQr — Peter Todd (@peterktodd) October 6, 2025 Is NSA backdooring crypto? Combining both traditional and quantum-resistant algorithms is considered to be the normal approach. However, the NSA allegedly wants to implement quantum-only cryptography.  The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) is responsible for setting the standard, and the concern is that the NSA is attempting ot push through weakened standards.  A proposed working group rule change called MODPOD could lead to more censorship by silencing objections and criticism. Hence, it will be more challenging to block unsafe crypto standards.  You Might Also Like Critics say that dissent could be silenced by IETF-wide moderators who could expand censorship with open-ended categories such as “uncivil commentary” and subjective judgment.  In a nutshell, cryptographic standards could end up being weakened without any public pushback.  Complicated history  It is worth noting that the NSA has long opposed civilian use of robust encryption. This trend started in the 70s and continued to persist through the decade. For instance, the NSA proposed the Clipper Chip in the 90s that could potentially break encryption, but the plan ultimately failed due to backlash.  Now, according to some critics, the NSA is attempting the same trick wiht “non-hybrid” quantum crypto. Source: https://u.today/nsa-trying-to-backdoor-crypto-again-peter-todd-says

NSA Trying to Backdoor Crypto Again, Peter Todd Says

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 14:14
2 min read
Safe Token
SAFE$0.1132-5.35%
Threshold
T$0.004511-7.91%
EPNS
PUSH$0.010942-3.76%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
  • Is NSA backdooring crypto?
  • Complicated history 

Prominent Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has warned that the National Security Agency (NSA) is attempting to weaken cryptography standards once again. This time, it is attempting to achieve this under the guise of “quantum-safe algorithms.”

Is NSA backdooring crypto?

Combining both traditional and quantum-resistant algorithms is considered to be the normal approach. However, the NSA allegedly wants to implement quantum-only cryptography. 

The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) is responsible for setting the standard, and the concern is that the NSA is attempting ot push through weakened standards. 

A proposed working group rule change called MODPOD could lead to more censorship by silencing objections and criticism. Hence, it will be more challenging to block unsafe crypto standards. 

You Might Also Like

Critics say that dissent could be silenced by IETF-wide moderators who could expand censorship with open-ended categories such as “uncivil commentary” and subjective judgment. 

In a nutshell, cryptographic standards could end up being weakened without any public pushback. 

Complicated history 

It is worth noting that the NSA has long opposed civilian use of robust encryption. This trend started in the 70s and continued to persist through the decade. For instance, the NSA proposed the Clipper Chip in the 90s that could potentially break encryption, but the plan ultimately failed due to backlash. 

Now, according to some critics, the NSA is attempting the same trick wiht “non-hybrid” quantum crypto.

Source: https://u.today/nsa-trying-to-backdoor-crypto-again-peter-todd-says

Market Opportunity
Safe Token Logo
Safe Token Price(SAFE)
$0.1132
$0.1132$0.1132
+0.53%
USD
Safe Token (SAFE) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#ETF

You May Also Like

Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’

Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’

BitcoinWorld Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’ Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack issued a notable warning on Tuesday
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 08:35
Cango Inc. Closes $75M in Capital Deals to Fund AI and Bitcoin Mining Expansion

Cango Inc. Closes $75M in Capital Deals to Fund AI and Bitcoin Mining Expansion

TLDR: Cango Inc. raised $65M from leadership, issuing 49.2M shares settled in USDT on March 31, 2026. DL Holdings received a $10M convertible note and warrants
Share
Blockonomi2026/04/02 18:51
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40

Trending News

More

Jeffrey Huang Faces 7 Liquidations in 2 Days, Opens New 25x Leveraged ETH Long

Supreme Court hands Alabama GOP a major win

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

MAGA feuds as $100M meant for America's 250th birthday gets redirected: report

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

24/7 Live News

More

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.

Author: Crypto Pump01:17

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,260.33
$66,260.33$66,260.33

-1.55%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,844.65
$1,844.65$1,844.65

-3.67%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$73.97
$73.97$73.97

-3.16%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00097
$1.00097$1.00097

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2112
$1.2112$1.2112

-0.90%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage