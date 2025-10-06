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The post Wall Street Eyes the Fastest Network in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins In the race to merge traditional finance with blockchain technology, Solana is starting to emerge as the name institutional investors whisper when they talk about speed, scale, and stability. The once retail-focused network, built for lightning-fast transactions, is now being positioned as a possible backbone for Wall Street’s next generation of digital assets. A Quiet Shift in Institutional Attention Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, recently pointed out that Solana’s evolution has reached a point where traditional finance can no longer ignore it. Speaking alongside Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan, Hougan noted that the network’s ability to process transactions in microseconds has placed it squarely on the radar of asset managers and settlement firms looking for real-time systems. Solana’s engineers have reduced finality times from roughly 400 to 150 microseconds – a tiny slice of time that could make a big difference when trillions of dollars move across digital rails. For institutions used to waiting days for settlement, those numbers look like a revolution waiting to happen. Catching Up to Ethereum’s Empire Even with these advances, Solana is still the challenger, not the champion. Ethereum’s ecosystem continues to tower over the rest of the field, commanding nearly $173 billion in stablecoins – more than half the global total when layer-2 networks like Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon are included. Solana, by contrast, hosts just under $14 billion, or about 4.5% of the market. Yet numbers alone don’t tell the full story. Ethereum’s dominance rests on maturity and network effects, while Solana’s appeal lies in performance and cost efficiency. In an industry that prizes innovation over legacy, the underdog narrative might be exactly what gives Solana its momentum. Skeptics Hold Their Ground Not everyone is convinced that faster equals better. AJ Warner of Offchain Labs argues that institutional-grade stability… The post Wall Street Eyes the Fastest Network in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins In the race to merge traditional finance with blockchain technology, Solana is starting to emerge as the name institutional investors whisper when they talk about speed, scale, and stability. The once retail-focused network, built for lightning-fast transactions, is now being positioned as a possible backbone for Wall Street’s next generation of digital assets. A Quiet Shift in Institutional Attention Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, recently pointed out that Solana’s evolution has reached a point where traditional finance can no longer ignore it. Speaking alongside Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan, Hougan noted that the network’s ability to process transactions in microseconds has placed it squarely on the radar of asset managers and settlement firms looking for real-time systems. Solana’s engineers have reduced finality times from roughly 400 to 150 microseconds – a tiny slice of time that could make a big difference when trillions of dollars move across digital rails. For institutions used to waiting days for settlement, those numbers look like a revolution waiting to happen. Catching Up to Ethereum’s Empire Even with these advances, Solana is still the challenger, not the champion. Ethereum’s ecosystem continues to tower over the rest of the field, commanding nearly $173 billion in stablecoins – more than half the global total when layer-2 networks like Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon are included. Solana, by contrast, hosts just under $14 billion, or about 4.5% of the market. Yet numbers alone don’t tell the full story. Ethereum’s dominance rests on maturity and network effects, while Solana’s appeal lies in performance and cost efficiency. In an industry that prizes innovation over legacy, the underdog narrative might be exactly what gives Solana its momentum. Skeptics Hold Their Ground Not everyone is convinced that faster equals better. AJ Warner of Offchain Labs argues that institutional-grade stability…

Wall Street Eyes the Fastest Network in Crypto

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 14:34
4 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Altcoins

In the race to merge traditional finance with blockchain technology, Solana is starting to emerge as the name institutional investors whisper when they talk about speed, scale, and stability.

The once retail-focused network, built for lightning-fast transactions, is now being positioned as a possible backbone for Wall Street’s next generation of digital assets.

A Quiet Shift in Institutional Attention

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, recently pointed out that Solana’s evolution has reached a point where traditional finance can no longer ignore it. Speaking alongside Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan, Hougan noted that the network’s ability to process transactions in microseconds has placed it squarely on the radar of asset managers and settlement firms looking for real-time systems.

Solana’s engineers have reduced finality times from roughly 400 to 150 microseconds – a tiny slice of time that could make a big difference when trillions of dollars move across digital rails. For institutions used to waiting days for settlement, those numbers look like a revolution waiting to happen.

Catching Up to Ethereum’s Empire

Even with these advances, Solana is still the challenger, not the champion. Ethereum’s ecosystem continues to tower over the rest of the field, commanding nearly $173 billion in stablecoins – more than half the global total when layer-2 networks like Arbitrum, Base, and Polygon are included. Solana, by contrast, hosts just under $14 billion, or about 4.5% of the market.

Yet numbers alone don’t tell the full story. Ethereum’s dominance rests on maturity and network effects, while Solana’s appeal lies in performance and cost efficiency. In an industry that prizes innovation over legacy, the underdog narrative might be exactly what gives Solana its momentum.

Skeptics Hold Their Ground

Not everyone is convinced that faster equals better. AJ Warner of Offchain Labs argues that institutional-grade stability still depends on Ethereum’s developer base and tooling. He claims that Solana’s technical lead won’t immediately translate into migration from established EVM systems that already integrate with major financial platforms.

Still, the debate reflects a broader transition within crypto – from ideology to infrastructure. Investors are no longer fixated solely on decentralization or DeFi profits; they’re looking for blockchains that can power stable, high-frequency transactions in the real economy.

Bitwise Bets on Both Sides

Bitwise’s portfolio shows that it’s hedging its optimism. The firm already operates a physical Solana ETP with about $30 million under management, offering regulated exposure for institutions testing the waters. It’s a small product next to its Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, but symbolically, it suggests that Solana’s reputation among serious investors is shifting fast.

A Network on the Brink of Institutional Adoption

If Wall Street does move deeper into tokenized finance, Solana could become the infrastructure layer where stablecoins, real-world assets, and digital settlements converge. What began as a network known for NFTs and gaming is now evolving into a high-speed settlement system that bankers might one day rely on.

The idea of a blockchain built for institutions isn’t new – but Solana’s pitch has something the others often lack: performance that meets enterprise expectations. And in the world of high finance, where time is literally money, that might be enough to change everything.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

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