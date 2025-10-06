Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Morgan Stanley Opens Door to Crypto in Investment Portfolios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The bank’s Global Investment Committee advised up to 4% exposure for high-risk portfolios and 2% for moderate ones, which suggests that there is growing institutional confidence in digital assets. The move was praised by Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley as “huge,” and comes as Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $125,000.  Morgan Stanley Embraces Crypto Exposure Morgan Stanley took a major step toward legitimizing cryptocurrency as an investable asset class after issuing formal guidelines for crypto allocations in multi-asset portfolios. In its October Global Investment Committee (GIC) report, the financial services giant advised a “conservative” approach but nonetheless included crypto exposure in select portfolio types, which is a huge shift in institutional sentiment. According to the report, Morgan Stanley analysts recommended up to a 4% crypto allocation for “Opportunistic Growth” portfolios, which are designed for investors looking for higher returns and willing to accept more risk. For “Balanced Growth” portfolios, the report suggested a smaller 2% allocation for those with a more moderate risk appetite.  (Source: X) However, for portfolios centered on wealth preservation and income generation, the firm advised a 0% allocation, due to the potential for elevated volatility during periods of market or macroeconomic stress. The GIC report acknowledged that, while cryptocurrencies delivered outsized returns over the past few years and seen a trend toward declining volatility, they still pose unique risks compared to traditional assets. Nonetheless, the fact that Morgan Stanley’s guidance now actually includes digital assets at all is a turning point for mainstream adoption.  Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley called the move “huge,” especially as the GIC’s recommendations reach around 16,000 advisors managing $2 trillion in client wealth. “We’re entering the mainstream era,” Horsley wrote, thanks to the growing role of crypto in professional portfolio management. The timing of Morgan Stanley’s report coincides with Bitcoin reaching… The post Morgan Stanley Opens Door to Crypto in Investment Portfolios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The bank’s Global Investment Committee advised up to 4% exposure for high-risk portfolios and 2% for moderate ones, which suggests that there is growing institutional confidence in digital assets. The move was praised by Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley as “huge,” and comes as Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $125,000.  Morgan Stanley Embraces Crypto Exposure Morgan Stanley took a major step toward legitimizing cryptocurrency as an investable asset class after issuing formal guidelines for crypto allocations in multi-asset portfolios. In its October Global Investment Committee (GIC) report, the financial services giant advised a “conservative” approach but nonetheless included crypto exposure in select portfolio types, which is a huge shift in institutional sentiment. According to the report, Morgan Stanley analysts recommended up to a 4% crypto allocation for “Opportunistic Growth” portfolios, which are designed for investors looking for higher returns and willing to accept more risk. For “Balanced Growth” portfolios, the report suggested a smaller 2% allocation for those with a more moderate risk appetite.  (Source: X) However, for portfolios centered on wealth preservation and income generation, the firm advised a 0% allocation, due to the potential for elevated volatility during periods of market or macroeconomic stress. The GIC report acknowledged that, while cryptocurrencies delivered outsized returns over the past few years and seen a trend toward declining volatility, they still pose unique risks compared to traditional assets. Nonetheless, the fact that Morgan Stanley’s guidance now actually includes digital assets at all is a turning point for mainstream adoption.  Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley called the move “huge,” especially as the GIC’s recommendations reach around 16,000 advisors managing $2 trillion in client wealth. “We’re entering the mainstream era,” Horsley wrote, thanks to the growing role of crypto in professional portfolio management. The timing of Morgan Stanley’s report coincides with Bitcoin reaching…

Morgan Stanley Opens Door to Crypto in Investment Portfolios

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 13:30
3 min read
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.03434+0.29%
4
4$0.008172-8.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.014-4.50%
Major
MAJOR$0.05055-5.70%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

The bank’s Global Investment Committee advised up to 4% exposure for high-risk portfolios and 2% for moderate ones, which suggests that there is growing institutional confidence in digital assets. The move was praised by Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley as “huge,” and comes as Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $125,000. 

Morgan Stanley Embraces Crypto Exposure

Morgan Stanley took a major step toward legitimizing cryptocurrency as an investable asset class after issuing formal guidelines for crypto allocations in multi-asset portfolios. In its October Global Investment Committee (GIC) report, the financial services giant advised a “conservative” approach but nonetheless included crypto exposure in select portfolio types, which is a huge shift in institutional sentiment.

According to the report, Morgan Stanley analysts recommended up to a 4% crypto allocation for “Opportunistic Growth” portfolios, which are designed for investors looking for higher returns and willing to accept more risk. For “Balanced Growth” portfolios, the report suggested a smaller 2% allocation for those with a more moderate risk appetite. 

(Source: X)

However, for portfolios centered on wealth preservation and income generation, the firm advised a 0% allocation, due to the potential for elevated volatility during periods of market or macroeconomic stress.

The GIC report acknowledged that, while cryptocurrencies delivered outsized returns over the past few years and seen a trend toward declining volatility, they still pose unique risks compared to traditional assets. Nonetheless, the fact that Morgan Stanley’s guidance now actually includes digital assets at all is a turning point for mainstream adoption. 

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley called the move “huge,” especially as the GIC’s recommendations reach around 16,000 advisors managing $2 trillion in client wealth. “We’re entering the mainstream era,” Horsley wrote, thanks to the growing role of crypto in professional portfolio management.

The timing of Morgan Stanley’s report coincides with Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high of over $125,000. The bank’s analysts referred to Bitcoin as “digital gold,” due to its perceived scarcity and growing role in institutional treasuries and exchange-traded funds. 

BTC’s price action over the past week (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Data from Glassnode shows Bitcoin exchange balances fell to a six-year low, which suggests strong accumulation by investors. Analysts at The Kobeissi Letter added that a broader shift toward assets like Bitcoin and gold is underway as inflation rebounds and economic uncertainty deepens. This could mean that there is a growing appetite for scarce, non-sovereign assets in times of financial stress.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11443/morgan-stanley-opens-door-to-crypto-in-investment-portfolios

Market Opportunity
Lorenzo Protocol Logo
Lorenzo Protocol Price(BANK)
$0.03434
$0.03434$0.03434
-1.63%
USD
Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#RWA

You May Also Like

Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’

Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’

BitcoinWorld Fed’s Hammack Warns Inflation Could Force Action ‘Soon’ Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack issued a notable warning on Tuesday
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 08:35
Cango Inc. Closes $75M in Capital Deals to Fund AI and Bitcoin Mining Expansion

Cango Inc. Closes $75M in Capital Deals to Fund AI and Bitcoin Mining Expansion

TLDR: Cango Inc. raised $65M from leadership, issuing 49.2M shares settled in USDT on March 31, 2026. DL Holdings received a $10M convertible note and warrants
Share
Blockonomi2026/04/02 18:51
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40

Trending News

More

Jeffrey Huang Faces 7 Liquidations in 2 Days, Opens New 25x Leveraged ETH Long

Supreme Court hands Alabama GOP a major win

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

MAGA feuds as $100M meant for America's 250th birthday gets redirected: report

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

24/7 Live News

More

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.

Author: Crypto Pump01:17

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,382.01
$66,382.01$66,382.01

-1.37%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,846.55
$1,846.55$1,846.55

-3.57%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.08
$74.08$74.08

-3.02%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00098
$1.00098$1.00098

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2136
$1.2136$1.2136

-0.70%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage