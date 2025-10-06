Bitcoin firms bought $1.2B last week, but BTC ETFs stole the show

Bitcoin-stacking companies bought over 6,700 BTC last week with the majority of the buying came from Japanese investment firm Metaplanet.
While Bitcoin treasury companies accumulated $1.2 billion in BTC last week, analysts suggest that Bitcoin’s new all-time high was more likely driven by inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.
Bitcoin went on to spike coming into the weekend, hitting a new all-time high of over $125,000 on Saturday.
Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies purchased more than 6,702 coins over the week, led by Japanese investment firm Metaplanet, which added 5,258 Bitcoin on Oct. 1.
Read more
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17