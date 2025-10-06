Anthony Pompliano Says Stocks Are Not 'Productive Enough' If They Get Beaten By Bitcoin And Gold: BTC Is The 'Hurdle Rate'

Entrepreneur and investor Anthony Pompliano stirred a debate Sunday by comparing the performance of the S&P 500 stock index to that of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).
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JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17