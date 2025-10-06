Ansem: The U.S. Treasury's purchase of Bitcoin will mark the peak of this cycle

PANews reported on October 6 that crypto KOL Ansem wrote that when the US government uses newly printed dollars from the Treasury Department to purchase Bitcoin, the explosive top of this cycle will appear.
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17