A whale purchased 1.69 million ASTER tokens for $3.14 million

PANews reported on October 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens), a whale used $3.14 million in USDT to purchase 1.69 million ASTER tokens in about 10 hours, with an average purchase price of $1.86. PANews reported on October 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens), a whale used $3.14 million in USDT to purchase 1.69 million ASTER tokens in about 10 hours, with an average purchase price of $1.86.