A whale purchased 1.69 million ASTER tokens for $3.14 million

PANews reported on October 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens), a whale used $3.14 million in USDT to purchase 1.69 million ASTER tokens in about 10 hours, with an average purchase price of $1.86.
JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.
Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46
BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.
Author: Crypto Caesar02:56
Bitcoin and crypto legislation added to Senate calendar, full vote upcoming.
Author: Crypto Pump01:17