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The post Coinbase Confirms SUI Futures Amid Market Volatility While BlockchainFX Presale Attracts 12,000+ Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is this the next 100x crypto presale in 2025 that early buyers will brag about for years? BlockchainFX ($BFX) is quickly proving itself to be one of the best crypto presales to buy now, combining massive upside with daily passive income. While tokens like SUI make headlines, the real buzz is around BlockchainFX, where early buyers are already seeing returns and locking in bonuses before the next price hike. With presale prices rising from $0.01 to $0.026 and heading toward a confirmed $0.05 launch, this project is creating the kind of setup investors associate with crypto millionaire stories. The difference this time? BlockchainFX already has real users, daily trading volume, and live revenue. Don’t miss your second chance at a millionaire-making presale — buy BlockchainFX now and secure bonus tokens before the next increase. BlockchainFX Presale News: Why $BFX Is the Best Crypto Presale 2025 for 1000x Potential BlockchainFX is not just another new crypto presale 2025. It’s already a functioning multi-asset trading super app, allowing users to trade crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities on a single platform. With over 10,000 daily users, a CertiK audit, and full KYC compliance, it’s a presale with proof, not promises. The BFX token offers unmatched utility. Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed daily in USDT, giving holders 4–7% daily rewards and presale APYs as high as 90%. That’s passive income built into the token itself — a rarity among top presale crypto projects. Over $8.7 million has already been raised from 12,400+ participants. At today’s presale price of $0.026, a $50,000 investment could double to $96,000 by launch at $0.05. If long-term projections of $0.25 or even $1 play out, early buyers could see 1000x presale ROI. Plus, buyers using code BLOCK30 receive 30% more tokens, and BFX offers global spending… The post Coinbase Confirms SUI Futures Amid Market Volatility While BlockchainFX Presale Attracts 12,000+ Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is this the next 100x crypto presale in 2025 that early buyers will brag about for years? BlockchainFX ($BFX) is quickly proving itself to be one of the best crypto presales to buy now, combining massive upside with daily passive income. While tokens like SUI make headlines, the real buzz is around BlockchainFX, where early buyers are already seeing returns and locking in bonuses before the next price hike. With presale prices rising from $0.01 to $0.026 and heading toward a confirmed $0.05 launch, this project is creating the kind of setup investors associate with crypto millionaire stories. The difference this time? BlockchainFX already has real users, daily trading volume, and live revenue. Don’t miss your second chance at a millionaire-making presale — buy BlockchainFX now and secure bonus tokens before the next increase. BlockchainFX Presale News: Why $BFX Is the Best Crypto Presale 2025 for 1000x Potential BlockchainFX is not just another new crypto presale 2025. It’s already a functioning multi-asset trading super app, allowing users to trade crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities on a single platform. With over 10,000 daily users, a CertiK audit, and full KYC compliance, it’s a presale with proof, not promises. The BFX token offers unmatched utility. Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed daily in USDT, giving holders 4–7% daily rewards and presale APYs as high as 90%. That’s passive income built into the token itself — a rarity among top presale crypto projects. Over $8.7 million has already been raised from 12,400+ participants. At today’s presale price of $0.026, a $50,000 investment could double to $96,000 by launch at $0.05. If long-term projections of $0.25 or even $1 play out, early buyers could see 1000x presale ROI. Plus, buyers using code BLOCK30 receive 30% more tokens, and BFX offers global spending…

Coinbase Confirms SUI Futures Amid Market Volatility While BlockchainFX Presale Attracts 12,000+ Buyers

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 17:36
5 min read
SUI
SUI$0.8334-3.13%
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For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

Is this the next 100x crypto presale in 2025 that early buyers will brag about for years? BlockchainFX ($BFX) is quickly proving itself to be one of the best crypto presales to buy now, combining massive upside with daily passive income. While tokens like SUI make headlines, the real buzz is around BlockchainFX, where early buyers are already seeing returns and locking in bonuses before the next price hike.

With presale prices rising from $0.01 to $0.026 and heading toward a confirmed $0.05 launch, this project is creating the kind of setup investors associate with crypto millionaire stories. The difference this time? BlockchainFX already has real users, daily trading volume, and live revenue.

Don’t miss your second chance at a millionaire-making presale — buy BlockchainFX now and secure bonus tokens before the next increase.

BlockchainFX Presale News: Why $BFX Is the Best Crypto Presale 2025 for 1000x Potential

BlockchainFX is not just another new crypto presale 2025. It’s already a functioning multi-asset trading super app, allowing users to trade crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities on a single platform. With over 10,000 daily users, a CertiK audit, and full KYC compliance, it’s a presale with proof, not promises.

The BFX token offers unmatched utility. Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed daily in USDT, giving holders 4–7% daily rewards and presale APYs as high as 90%. That’s passive income built into the token itself — a rarity among top presale crypto projects.

Over $8.7 million has already been raised from 12,400+ participants. At today’s presale price of $0.026, a $50,000 investment could double to $96,000 by launch at $0.05. If long-term projections of $0.25 or even $1 play out, early buyers could see 1000x presale ROI.

Plus, buyers using code BLOCK30 receive 30% more tokens, and BFX offers global spending via Visa cards (Gold, Green, Metal). Add in a $500,000 giveaway with prizes up to $250K in BFX tokens, and this presale looks like one of the top crypto presales to watch in 2025 for huge ROI.

Secure BlockchainFX before prices rise again — it’s your best crypto presale chance in 2025.

SUI Futures Launch on Coinbase: Big News but Dilution Creates Risk

SUI (SUI) has been trending as Coinbase prepares to launch SUI Futures in October 2025, boosting institutional access and market liquidity. This headline positions SUI as one of the most viral crypto news stories today, with futures trading expected to expand adoption.

However, upcoming token unlocks mean millions of new SUI will hit the market, creating dilution that tempers price momentum. While the project is strong long term, the short-term growth is limited by supply pressure.

This is where BlockchainFX becomes the smarter bet. While SUI’s ecosystem is still scaling, BFX delivers daily USDT rewards and consistent presale growth now. Early buyers are not waiting years for upside — they are already earning.

BlockchainFX presale is rewarding holders today while other coins fight dilution.

BlockchainFX vs SUI: Best Crypto Presale Projects 2025 Compared

Metric / Feature BlockchainFX ($BFX) SUI (SUI) Why It Matters
Current Price $0.026 (Presale) $3.41 (Spot) BFX is still undervalued
Confirmed Launch Price $0.05 N/A Presale buyers secure guaranteed upside
Utility Multi-asset super app, crypto + stocks + forex Layer-1 blockchain BFX delivers multi-market integration
Rewards 70% fees redistributed, 4–7% daily, 90% APY Staking incentives BFX = direct passive income
Raised Capital $8.7M+ $12B+ Market Cap BFX is in early growth stage
Long-Term Target $0.10 – $1+ Ecosystem dependent BFX offers higher ROI upside
Community Benefits Visa cards, NFTs, $500K giveaway Futures + DeFi adoption BFX builds real-world access

Buy BlockchainFX now before presale ends — the next 100x crypto is already here.

Why BlockchainFX Is the Next Crypto to Explode With 1000x Presale ROI

The question isn’t just what is a crypto presale — it’s which presale actually has the potential to change lives. BlockchainFX stands out because it’s already delivering results: real users, real trading volume, and real rewards. Unlike speculative promises, this project is paying holders in USDT every day while offering massive ROI upside.

Past missed opportunities like Solana, Polygon, or BNB remind us that waiting often means regret. BlockchainFX feels like that second chance presale where early entries can still lock life-changing returns. With exchange listings confirmed, Visa integration, and projected revenues climbing from $30M in 2025 to $1.8B by 2030, the momentum is undeniable.

For those chasing the best crypto under $1, the next crypto to explode, or the top presale crypto 2025 with millionaire-making potential, BlockchainFX is the one dominating conversations.

Conclusion: BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now Before It’s Too Late

SUI futures may spark attention, but dilution limits near-term upside. In contrast, BlockchainFX presale is already proving itself as the best token presale 2025 with passive income, explosive ROI forecasts, and global adoption plans. With $8.7M raised and prices rising weekly, scarcity is building.

This is the kind of setup that turns bold early adopters into crypto millionaire stories. Missing it could be the regret of 2025. Don’t let history repeat itself.

BlockchainFX is your second chance at 100x — maybe even 1000x.

Buy BlockchainFX today using code BLOCK30 to maximize your tokens and lock in your spot before the presale closes

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/coinbase-confirms-sui-futures-amid-market-volatility-while-blockchainfx-presale-attracts-12000-buyers/

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