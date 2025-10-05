Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
MetaMask launches “Ways to Earn” rewards program, offering LINEA token incentives, mUSD bonuses, and loyalty benefits to boost Web3 trading activity. MetaMask is preparing to launch a new feature called “Ways to Earn,” according to MetaMask-Mobile’s GitHub. The initiative will reward users based on trading activity. Participants will receive 80 points for each $100 of […] The post Crypto News: MetaMask Prepares ‘Ways to Earn’ Rewards Program to Boost Trading Activity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.MetaMask launches “Ways to Earn” rewards program, offering LINEA token incentives, mUSD bonuses, and loyalty benefits to boost Web3 trading activity. MetaMask is preparing to launch a new feature called “Ways to Earn,” according to MetaMask-Mobile’s GitHub. The initiative will reward users based on trading activity. Participants will receive 80 points for each $100 of […] The post Crypto News: MetaMask Prepares ‘Ways to Earn’ Rewards Program to Boost Trading Activity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Crypto News: MetaMask Prepares ‘Ways to Earn’ Rewards Program to Boost Trading Activity

Author: LiveBitcoinNews
Source: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/05 14:30
4 min read
LINEA
LINEA$0.002959-5.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.002696-3.09%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com

MetaMask launches “Ways to Earn” rewards program, offering LINEA token incentives, mUSD bonuses, and loyalty benefits to boost Web3 trading activity.

MetaMask is preparing to launch a new feature called “Ways to Earn,” according to MetaMask-Mobile’s GitHub. The initiative will reward users based on trading activity. Participants will receive 80 points for each $100 of spot trades and 10 points for every $100 of perpetuals. They will also earn 250 points for each $1,250 in historical trading volume. Activities on the LINEA network will gain increased points two points, increasing user participation and use of the network.

MetaMask Expands Web3 Loyalty and Trading Rewards

The update was integrated with the MetaMask main codebase three weeks ago, indicating that it’s about to be released. The company said the program will include referral bonuses, mUSD incentives, incentives to partners, and access to exclusive tokens. Over $30 million in reward tokens of LINEA will be distributed during the first season. LINEA is the original token of the Ethereum Layer-2 incubated by Consensys. It was launched in September with a total supply of 9.4 billion tokens through a major airdrop.

Related Reading: MetaMask May Launch MASK Token Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO | Live Bitcoin News

MetaMask stated that people who have been using it for a long time will be receiving some special benefits under the new system. The company stressed that MetaMask Rewards will have meaningful connectivity with the future MASK token. It explained that the program is “not a farming play,” but rather a regular way to give back to its community. The reward program is set to go live in October 2025 and represents MetaMask’s official foray into the Web3 loyalty space.

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin confirmed in September that the MASK token could have an earlier date of launch. Whilst there aren’t eligibility criteria yet publicly available, there is currently speculation within the community surrounding a potential airdrop. Analysts think that this could vastly increase user participation at the forefront of the official release.

New MetaMask Rewards May Set Industry Standard for Web3 Wallets

MetaMask’s foray into loyalty programs comes on the heels of a year of expanding its products. In September, the company launched the MetaMask Card, which comes in a physical version and a digital version. Users can earn travel rewards, higher yields, and waive fees based on tiers of activities. These initiatives demonstrate MetaMask’s increasing focus on the convergence of decentralized finance and utility.

Recently, the wallet also released its own stablecoin mUSD, in collaboration with Bridge, a Stripe-owned company. The token is operated under the decentralized stablecoin framework of M0 to provide stability and compliance. Analysts consider this to be one more step towards MetaMask’s plan to build a full-stack Web3 financial ecosystem.

Experts say the “Ways to Earn” program could become a new paradigm of how Web3 wallets interact with users. By using a mix of rewards, trading perks, and upcoming token launches, MetaMask is potentially setting the new standards for digital wallet ecosystems. This inflation also reflects the growing competition in the space of blockchain loyalty.

If successful, the program could attract millions of active users and increase on-chain trading volume. In addition, it may bolster LINEA’s standing as a high-performance Layer 2 network that backs the ecosystem of MetaMask. And it may also bolster the position of LINEA as a top-performing Layer-2 network to enable MetaMask’s ecosystem. As the traditional and decentralized sides of finance keep merging, MetaMask’s innovations could lead to what may be the next phase of crypto adoption.

The post Crypto News: MetaMask Prepares ‘Ways to Earn’ Rewards Program to Boost Trading Activity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Market Opportunity
LINEA Logo
LINEA Price(LINEA)
$0.002959
$0.002959$0.002959
+0.06%
USD
LINEA (LINEA) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#Spot#On-chain#Layer 2#Airdrop

You May Also Like

Trump's late-night posting sprees reveal a president who is 'spiraling': biographer

Trump's late-night posting sprees reveal a president who is 'spiraling': biographer

President Donald Trump has been on a lot of late-night posting sprees lately, and one of his biographers thinks it shows the president is spiraling from stress
Share
Rawstory2026/06/03 11:20
Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data

Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data

BitcoinWorld Australian Dollar Slips from Multi-Decade High Against Yen After Weaker GDP Data The Australian dollar (AUD) retreated from its multi-decade high
Share
bitcoinworld2026/06/03 10:55
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02

Trending News

More

StakeStone Surges Over 500% To Shatter $1.6 Barrier In Historic Rally

Longs bear the brunt as $1.25B in crypto futures liquidations hit the market

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Cardano Or Solana? Expert’s Top Pick After ADA, SOL Dip 10%

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

24/7 Live News

More

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$67,179.38
$67,179.38$67,179.38

-0.18%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,869.71
$1,869.71$1,869.71

-2.36%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$74.83
$74.83$74.83

-2.04%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00093
$1.00093$1.00093

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2316
$1.2316$1.2316

+0.76%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage