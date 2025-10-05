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The post 99% of Investors Are in Profit, Correction Risks Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Nearly every Bitcoin holder is in profit, a rare situation that analysts say could bring short-term turbulence to the market. Data from CryptoQuant shows that about 99.3% of all Bitcoin in circulation is currently worth more than its purchase price. This level of profitability has only appeared a few times before, and each time was followed by a small market drop, usually between 3% and 10%. Market watchers say that when everyone is sitting on gains, some traders tend to cash out, creating temporary selling pressure. The pattern, last seen during earlier stages of bull runs, often gives the market time to cool before moving higher again. Sentiment Improves but Remains Cautious At the same time, investor sentiment remains upbeat. The Fear and Greed Index stands at 63, signaling growing optimism but not full euphoria. Analyst Darkfost noted that in past cycles, Bitcoin only topped after this index passed 80, meaning the market may still have room to grow before enthusiasm becomes excessive. Bitcoin has climbed back toward 122,000 dollars this week, hovering just below its record peak. Many traders see this phase as a consolidation period rather than a reversal. Institutional Demand Strengthens Institutional appetite continues to expand. Bitcoin ETFs recorded 3.2 billion dollars in inflows this week, their highest level of the year. Analysts from Standard Chartered believe this renewed demand could lift prices toward 200,000 dollars by year-end if inflows remain steady. Although a minor correction looks possible in the short term, analysts argue that it would likely be healthy. After months of gains, a brief pullback could stabilize momentum and prepare the market for another upward leg. For now, Bitcoin’s broad profitability shows how confident investors have become—but history suggests that even strong bull markets pause for breath before setting new records. The information provided… The post 99% of Investors Are in Profit, Correction Risks Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Nearly every Bitcoin holder is in profit, a rare situation that analysts say could bring short-term turbulence to the market. Data from CryptoQuant shows that about 99.3% of all Bitcoin in circulation is currently worth more than its purchase price. This level of profitability has only appeared a few times before, and each time was followed by a small market drop, usually between 3% and 10%. Market watchers say that when everyone is sitting on gains, some traders tend to cash out, creating temporary selling pressure. The pattern, last seen during earlier stages of bull runs, often gives the market time to cool before moving higher again. Sentiment Improves but Remains Cautious At the same time, investor sentiment remains upbeat. The Fear and Greed Index stands at 63, signaling growing optimism but not full euphoria. Analyst Darkfost noted that in past cycles, Bitcoin only topped after this index passed 80, meaning the market may still have room to grow before enthusiasm becomes excessive. Bitcoin has climbed back toward 122,000 dollars this week, hovering just below its record peak. Many traders see this phase as a consolidation period rather than a reversal. Institutional Demand Strengthens Institutional appetite continues to expand. Bitcoin ETFs recorded 3.2 billion dollars in inflows this week, their highest level of the year. Analysts from Standard Chartered believe this renewed demand could lift prices toward 200,000 dollars by year-end if inflows remain steady. Although a minor correction looks possible in the short term, analysts argue that it would likely be healthy. After months of gains, a brief pullback could stabilize momentum and prepare the market for another upward leg. For now, Bitcoin’s broad profitability shows how confident investors have become—but history suggests that even strong bull markets pause for breath before setting new records. The information provided…

99% of Investors Are in Profit, Correction Risks Rise

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 14:05
3 min read
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Bitcoin

Nearly every Bitcoin holder is in profit, a rare situation that analysts say could bring short-term turbulence to the market.

Data from CryptoQuant shows that about 99.3% of all Bitcoin in circulation is currently worth more than its purchase price. This level of profitability has only appeared a few times before, and each time was followed by a small market drop, usually between 3% and 10%.

Market watchers say that when everyone is sitting on gains, some traders tend to cash out, creating temporary selling pressure. The pattern, last seen during earlier stages of bull runs, often gives the market time to cool before moving higher again.

Sentiment Improves but Remains Cautious

At the same time, investor sentiment remains upbeat. The Fear and Greed Index stands at 63, signaling growing optimism but not full euphoria. Analyst Darkfost noted that in past cycles, Bitcoin only topped after this index passed 80, meaning the market may still have room to grow before enthusiasm becomes excessive.

Bitcoin has climbed back toward 122,000 dollars this week, hovering just below its record peak. Many traders see this phase as a consolidation period rather than a reversal.

Institutional Demand Strengthens

Institutional appetite continues to expand. Bitcoin ETFs recorded 3.2 billion dollars in inflows this week, their highest level of the year. Analysts from Standard Chartered believe this renewed demand could lift prices toward 200,000 dollars by year-end if inflows remain steady.

Although a minor correction looks possible in the short term, analysts argue that it would likely be healthy. After months of gains, a brief pullback could stabilize momentum and prepare the market for another upward leg.

For now, Bitcoin’s broad profitability shows how confident investors have become—but history suggests that even strong bull markets pause for breath before setting new records.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

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Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-news-99-of-investors-are-in-profit-correction-risks-rise/

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