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Keyrock has joined the VeChain network as a validator to strengthen VeChain’s security and bolster overall network integrity. Over time, VeChain has made partnerships that together enhance its institutional profile: BitGo and Franklin Templeton.  VeChain, the enterprise-focused blockchain known for powering supply chain, verification, and tokenization use cases, has recently made inroads into institutional adoption [...]]]>Keyrock has joined the VeChain network as a validator to strengthen VeChain’s security and bolster overall network integrity. Over time, VeChain has made partnerships that together enhance its institutional profile: BitGo and Franklin Templeton.  VeChain, the enterprise-focused blockchain known for powering supply chain, verification, and tokenization use cases, has recently made inroads into institutional adoption [...]]]>

VeChain Partners With Keyrock to Boost Liquidity, Security & Institutional Adoption

Author: Crypto News Flash
Source: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/05 13:29
3 min read
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
  • Keyrock has joined the VeChain network as a validator to strengthen VeChain’s security and bolster overall network integrity.
  • Over time, VeChain has made partnerships that together enhance its institutional profile: BitGo and Franklin Templeton. 

VeChain, the enterprise-focused blockchain known for powering supply chain, verification, and tokenization use cases, has recently made inroads into institutional adoption beyond its StarGate program.

One of the most notable is its partnership with Keyrock, a global crypto investment firm founded in Brussels in 2017 that provides liquidity across more than 85 centralized and decentralized exchanges.

“It’s great to see our collaboration tried and tested. Keyrock has now validated over 200,000 blocks on the VeChainThor mainnet. At Keyrock, we love supporting ecosystems like VeChain, where strong fundamentals meet genuine adoption.” Marlon Montgomery, an Associate Director of Corporate Sales at Keyrock, explained.

What the Keyrock Validation Does

With Keyrock becoming a validator on the VeChainThor network, it means they’re operating nodes that take part in the process of verifying and adding transactions to the blockchain. When a new block of transactions is proposed, validator nodes like Keyrock’s check it against the rules of the blockchain.

If everything is correct, they approve it. This ensures only valid transactions get recorded, thus enhancing security. With over 200,000 blocks validated, Keyrock has already proven its commitment to maintaining the integrity of VeChainThor.

Keyrock also brings its expertise as a global market-maker to improve liquidity for VeChain’s native tokens, VET and VTHO, which covers network fees. By tightening trading spreads and providing greater market depth, Keyrock makes it easier for both retail users and institutions to trade without facing excessive slippage.

On top of spot trading, The Vechain Archive explained that Keyrock is also laying the groundwork for derivatives trading and advanced financial products, expanding the financial infrastructure available within the VeChain ecosystem.

Perhaps most importantly, Keyrock’s presence as a validator is a sign of institutional credibility, and it demonstrates that VeChain is focused on reliability, compliance, and enterprise-grade performance.

This reassurance is key to unlocking greater institutional participation. The partnership also directly supports the tokenization of real-world assets, one of VeChain’s strongest use cases. For instance, back in August, Franklin Templeton’s $780 million BENJI tokenized fund (FOBXX) was deployed on VeChain, with a key focus on Real World Asset Tokenization (RWA), tokenization, sustainability, and on-chain incentives.

VeChain also brings in tools for trusted data reporting and ESG compliance, which could open doors to creating new tokenized assets connected to sustainability performance.

Recently, CNF reported that VeChain has kicked off a global hackathon with a $30,000 prize pool in VET. Developers around the world are being invited to build practical Web3 applications on the VeChainThor blockchain, with submissions open until October 5th and winners announced on the 13th.

VeChain’s native token has dipped slightly, trading just above $0.022 after a 0.49% drop in the last 24 hours. Still, it’s up over 6% for the week. Trading volume has cooled, falling 10% to $48 million, while derivatives data shows an 8.84% decline in trading activity to $64.23M.

Interestingly, open interest is climbing, now up 4.19% to $108.52M.

]]>

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#SEC#Spot#RWA#On-chain#Mainnet

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